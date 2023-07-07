F1 Results & Report Second Free Practice 2023 British GP

Event: British F1 Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone circuit

Weather: dry 27°C

Tarmac: dry 37°C

Humidity: 35%

Wind: 3.0 km/h SW

Pressure: 997 mbar

Welcome to our analysis of the second free practice (FP2) at the Silverstone Circuit for the 2023 British Formula 1 Grand Prix. The session was marked by high drama and impeccable performances. Let’s delve into the action-packed practice.

High Fliers and Yellow Flags

Max Verstappen stole the show by posting the fastest lap with a time of 1:28.078, setting a clear benchmark. The Red Bull driver appeared dominant and laid down the gauntlet to his rivals. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz came in close with +0.022, while the Williams cars also made headlines. Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant secured third and fifth positions, with times of +0.218 and +0.688 respectively. The Williams' performances were particularly noteworthy considering the landmark celebrations the team is enjoying.

On the other hand, there were issues with Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo. Zhou was back on the radio towards the end of the session, highlighting that he was struggling for grip. He also requested his team to check the cockpit due to something flying around. He finished 11th in the standings.

Halfway FP2 the top 10 times were all driven with soft compound tyres and the order was: 1. Verstappen 1:28.078, 2. Sainz +0.022, 3. Albon +0.218, 4. Pérez +0.264, 5. Sargeant +0.688, 6. Stroll +0.788, 7. Hülkenberg +0.802, 8. Gasly +0.832, 9. Piastri 0.848 and 10. Alonso 1.056.

Struggles for Some

Mercedes had a tough day with George Russell voicing his frustrations over the radio, citing a lack of grip and sliding around. Lewis Hamilton, who has historically performed well at Silverstone, was also struggling. His car was even seen taking flight over a kerb, hinting at possible floor damage. The Mercedes team might have some homework to do, making tweaks to improve grip and stability.

Resilience and Team Spirit

One of the standout moments of FP2 was Lance Stroll battling through despite sustaining an injury. Stroll reported over the radio that a stone hit his finger and it was “pretty bad”. The Aston Martin driver, who had a cycling accident before the start of the season, showcased incredible resilience and finished with a time five seconds off Verstappen. His fastest lap was good enough to place him sixth.

Technical Troubles

Notably absent from the action was Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver missed the entire session due to an electrical issue with his car. This represents a significant loss of preparation time for him and the team.

Also, Nyck de Vries faced trouble with his AlphaTauri, causing a yellow flag to be thrown after the chequered flag. De Vries was told to box slowly due to a puncture in his front right tire.

A Look Ahead

With Max Verstappen setting a dominant pace, the competition will need to step up their game. Williams’ performance was a highlight, and it would be interesting to see if they can maintain this momentum through the weekend. Mercedes will have to find a solution to their grip issues if they want to challenge for the top spots.

In conclusion, the second practice session has set the stage for an exciting British Grand Prix. The teams will need to analyse their performance in this session and make necessary adjustments to gear up for the qualifying and the main event.

Stay tuned for more updates and analysis as the weekend unfolds!

The quickest sector times this FP1 where:

27.838 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19) 35.716 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19) 24.457 sec. by Carlos Sainz (Ferraro SF23)

Last year the quickest lap time of FP2 was a 1:28,942 min, driven by Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari F1-75.

FP2 Times Table 2023 British GP

