Results & Report 2025 Belgian Formula 1 Sprint Race

Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 18°C

Tarmac: dry 24°C

Humidity: 78%

Wind: 5.7 km/h North West

Verstappen Triumphs in Tense Belgian F1 Sprint as McLaren Duo Chase Hard

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways with a clinical performance in Saturday’s Sprint at Spa-Francorchamps, muscling past polesitter Oscar Piastri on Lap 1 and holding off relentless pressure to take victory on home soil. The Red Bull driver delivered 15 near-perfect laps under intense scrutiny from McLaren’s young guns in an action-packed third Sprint of the 2025 season.

Let’s dive into how it all unfolded in the Ardennes.

🔥 Verstappen Strikes Early

The moment the lights went out, it was game on. Oscar Piastri got off the line well, but the Australian couldn’t shake Verstappen on the long drag to Les Combes. Thanks to a razor-sharp start and Red Bull’s skinny rear wing setup, Verstappen used the powerful slipstream and superior straight-line speed to blast past before Turn 5.

Behind them, Charles Leclerc pulled a similar move on Lando Norris, slicing into third with a decisive Kemmel straight charge. It was the first sign that McLaren’s higher-downforce gamble might cost them dearly in a straight-line duel.

🎯 A Perfect Defence from the Dutchman

From the moment he hit the front, Verstappen had to deliver qualifying lap after qualifying lap. Piastri was relentless — sitting within DRS range for nearly the entire Sprint — but Verstappen managed to manage his tyres, battery, and brakes with the precision of a surgeon.

“There was only one real chance to make the move,” Verstappen later admitted. “After that, I had to drive like it was Q3 every lap to keep them behind.”

And he wasn’t exaggerating — even a minor lock-up at the Bus Stop chicane didn’t break his rhythm. Verstappen kept cool under the papaya pressure, extending his lead in the closing laps and denying McLaren the chance to pounce.

🧠 McLaren: Quick in Corners, but Not Enough

McLaren’s pace through the twisty sectors of Spa was impressive, with both Piastri and Norris glued to Verstappen’s gearbox at times. But on the straights? They were sitting ducks.

Piastri admitted post-race that he tried “snaking down the straights” to minimise the tow effect, but there was simply no answer to Red Bull’s top speed. Even with DRS, he couldn’t close the gap.

Norris, meanwhile, recovered from his early loss to Leclerc by pulling off a textbook overtake on the Monegasque using DRS on Lap 4. That earned him a solid P3 finish and six championship points — but the Brit looked frustrated by the lack of late-race fireworks.

“It’s tough,” Norris said. “I wanted more battling, but Max just had the edge on the straights. Hopefully we can mix it up in the Grand Prix tomorrow.”

🟢 Midfield Madness: Haas and Alpine Deliver

While the spotlight was fixed on the front, the midfield battle was a war of attrition — and setup gambles. Esteban Ocon drove a brilliant defensive race with a feather-light rear wing to claim P5 for Alpine, fending off a feisty Carlos Sainz in P6.

Behind them, Ollie Bearman in the Haas kept his elbows out to hold P7 against a charging Isack Hadjar, who continues to impress in his rookie season. Those points could prove crucial in the Constructors’ dogfight later this year.

🚨 Drama Before the Start: Gasly’s Last-Minute Setback

Pierre Gasly was set to start eighth, but a suspected water leak dashed his hopes just before lights out. Alpine mechanics tried everything on the grid, but the car had to be wheeled into the garage, leaving Gasly to start from the pit lane — two laps down — in what ultimately became a glorified test session.

Rookie Franco Colapinto also started from the pit lane after overnight changes to his Alpine, choosing the soft tyre as a wild card strategy. It didn’t pay off in terms of points, but the experience was invaluable.

Classification 2025 Belgian F1 Sprint

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: