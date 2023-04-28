Results First Free Practice 2023 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results First Free Practice 2023 Azerbaijan GP (FP1)
28 April 2023 by    2 min read
 3

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Track: Baku street circuit

F1 Results First Free Practice 2023 Azerbaijan GP (FP1)

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the 2023 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

Weather: dry  21°C
Tarmac: dry  44°C
Humidity: 77%
Wind: 1 km/h SW
Pressure: 1013 bar

The first free practice session for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was full of incidents and chaos, with Haas, AlphaTauri, and Alpine teams suffering from various issues.

Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren had a good session, while Alpine had the worst session with one car suffering significant damage from a hydraulics issue that caused a fire, and the other parked up for precautionary checks.

Verstappen was on top, followed by Leclerc and Perez. The session was the only practice session for the weekend, as the usual FP2 was replaced with a Sprint Shootout that will set the grid for the race on Sunday. Any penalties will apply for the Grand Prix as well.

The quickest sector times were:

  1. Sector 1: 35.955 sec. by Charles Leclerc
  2. Sector 2: 41.234 sec. by Sergio Pérez
  3. Sector 3: 24.738 sec. by Carlos Sainz

Last year the quickest lap time of FP1 was a 1:45.476 min, driven by Sergio Pérez with the Red Bull.

FP1 Times Table 2023 Azerbaijan GP

P No Driver Team Time 1st Gap Laps Tyres
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:42,315 22 🔴S
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:42,352 +0,037s 21 🔴S
3 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:42,454 +0,139s 22 🔴S
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:42,899 +0,584s 23 🔴S
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:43,125 +0,810s 22 🔴S
6 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1:43,414 +1,099s 24 🔴S
7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:43,455 +1,140s 23 🔴S
8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:43,560 +1,245s 20 🟡M
9 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:43,628 +1,313s 25 🔴S
10 27 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:43,748 +1,433s 23 🔴S
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:43,798 +1,483s 21 🟡M
12 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:43,980 +1,665s 23 🔴S
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:44,010 +1,695s 23 🔴S
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:44,137 +1,822s 18 🔴S
15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:44,323 +2,008s 21 🔴S
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:44,900 +2,585s 16 🔴S
17 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:45,082 +2,767s 20 🟡M
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:45,955 +3,640s 8 🟡M
19 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:46,321 +4,006s 7 🟡M
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:47,498 +5,183s 8 ⚪H

✅ Check out our 2023 Azerbaijan F1 GP preview

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

3 F1 Fan comments on “Results First Free Practice 2023 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.