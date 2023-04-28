F1 Results First Free Practice 2023 Azerbaijan GP (FP1)

Results First Free Practice 2023 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Track: Baku street circuit
Weather: dry 21°C
Tarmac: dry 44°C
Humidity: 77%
Wind: 1 km/h SW
Pressure: 1013 bar
The first free practice session for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was full of incidents and chaos, with Haas, AlphaTauri, and Alpine teams suffering from various issues.
Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren had a good session, while Alpine had the worst session with one car suffering significant damage from a hydraulics issue that caused a fire, and the other parked up for precautionary checks.
Verstappen was on top, followed by Leclerc and Perez. The session was the only practice session for the weekend, as the usual FP2 was replaced with a Sprint Shootout that will set the grid for the race on Sunday. Any penalties will apply for the Grand Prix as well.
The quickest sector times were:
- Sector 1: 35.955 sec. by Charles Leclerc
- Sector 2: 41.234 sec. by Sergio Pérez
- Sector 3: 24.738 sec. by Carlos Sainz
Last year the quickest lap time of FP1 was a 1:45.476 min, driven by Sergio Pérez with the Red Bull.
FP1 Times Table 2023 Azerbaijan GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:42,315
|22
|🔴S
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:42,352
|+0,037s
|21
|🔴S
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:42,454
|+0,139s
|22
|🔴S
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:42,899
|+0,584s
|23
|🔴S
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:43,125
|+0,810s
|22
|🔴S
|6
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1:43,414
|+1,099s
|24
|🔴S
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:43,455
|+1,140s
|23
|🔴S
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:43,560
|+1,245s
|20
|🟡M
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:43,628
|+1,313s
|25
|🔴S
|10
|27
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:43,748
|+1,433s
|23
|🔴S
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:43,798
|+1,483s
|21
|🟡M
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:43,980
|+1,665s
|23
|🔴S
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:44,010
|+1,695s
|23
|🔴S
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:44,137
|+1,822s
|18
|🔴S
|15
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:44,323
|+2,008s
|21
|🔴S
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:44,900
|+2,585s
|16
|🔴S
|17
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:45,082
|+2,767s
|20
|🟡M
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:45,955
|+3,640s
|8
|🟡M
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:46,321
|+4,006s
|7
|🟡M
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:47,498
|+5,183s
|8
|⚪H
