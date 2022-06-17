F1 Results First Free Practice 2022 Canadian GP (FP1)

Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit

Weather: dry 25.2°C

Tarmac: dry 43.0°C

Humidity: 41%

Wind: 2.9 m/s NW

Pressure: 997.2 bar

Dark clouds were hanging around the Montreal track at the start of first practice for the 2022 Canadian F1 Grand Prix. But instead of rain it was sunshine that was hitting the tarmac after three years of silence.

After five minutes of practice Valtteri Bottas was quickest in the Alfa Romeo with a 1:17.902 min on the medium tyres compound. All drivers already had started their practice in case the dark clouds did spit out some rain.

Max Verstappen was flying right away in the Red Bull and set the fastest lap to 1:15.799 min ten minutes into this FP1 also on medium tyres. His top speed was on the long straight towards the pits was already 330 km/h. His teammate Sergio Perez was second and Ferrari driver Leclerc was third. His teammate Carlos Sainz was 4th.

15 minutes into the session Esteban Ocon had a front right braking problem as his brake was already on fire after four laps on the Gilles Villeneuve track when his air intake was covered by a plastic bag. He entered to pit to let it fixed.

Pérez now was on top of the timesheet with a 1:15.660 min, being 0.043s quicker than Verstappen. Fernando Alonso was third in the Alpine on +0.652s, Sainz 4th on +0.740s and Leclerc 5th on +0.840s. Aston driver Sebastian Vettel was sixth on +1.050s and AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly was 7th on +1.460s. Alonso and Leclerc drover their laps on the soft tyres, while every other driver were still on the mediums.

Halfway the 2022 Canadian second practice session 75% had switched to soft tyres to try and go quicker. Sainz ended up first on P1 with a 1:15.441 min, but than Verstappen put is some more effort after his had a suspension element fixed and gone again quicker with a 1:15.158 min. The Dutchman now was 0.246s faster than the Ferrari driver. Pérez was third on +0.461s. The top 10 was within one second apart.

Fernando Alonso showed he already has good confidence in the Alpine and had some good pace on the medium tyres. With 15 minutes to the Spanish driver was third fastest and only +0.373s slower than Verstappen who still was on P1 with soft tyres. Esteban Ocon was almost one second slower than his Alpine teammate on a set of soft tyres.

Leclerc told his team that his medium rear tyres were destroyed after only 13 laps around the circuit.

Last time the quickest lap time of FP1 was a 1:12.767 min, driven by Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes back in 2019.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Canadian GP

