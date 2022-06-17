Results First Free Practice 2022 Canadian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results First Free Practice 2022 Canadian GP (FP1)
17 June 2022 by    3 min read
Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit

Charles Leclerc driving the F1-75 around the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal

Weather: dry  25.2°C
Tarmac: dry  43.0°C
Humidity: 41%
Wind: 2.9 m/s NW
Pressure: 997.2 bar

Dark clouds were hanging around the Montreal track at the start of first practice for the 2022 Canadian F1 Grand Prix. But instead of rain it was sunshine that was hitting the tarmac after three years of silence.

After five minutes of practice Valtteri Bottas was quickest in the Alfa Romeo with a 1:17.902 min on the medium tyres compound. All drivers already had started their practice in case the dark clouds did spit out some rain.

Max Verstappen was flying right away in the Red Bull and set the fastest lap to 1:15.799 min ten minutes into this FP1 also on medium tyres. His top speed was on the long straight towards the pits was already 330 km/h. His teammate Sergio Perez was second and Ferrari driver Leclerc was third. His teammate Carlos Sainz was 4th.

15 minutes into the session Esteban Ocon had a front right braking problem as his brake was already on fire after four laps on the Gilles Villeneuve track when his air intake was covered by a plastic bag. He entered to pit to let it fixed.

Pérez now was on top of the timesheet with a 1:15.660 min, being 0.043s quicker than Verstappen. Fernando Alonso was third in the Alpine on +0.652s, Sainz 4th on +0.740s and Leclerc 5th on +0.840s. Aston driver Sebastian Vettel was sixth on +1.050s and AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly was 7th on +1.460s. Alonso and Leclerc drover their laps on the soft tyres, while every other driver were still on the mediums.

Halfway the 2022 Canadian second practice session 75% had switched to soft tyres to try and go quicker. Sainz ended up first on P1 with a 1:15.441 min, but than Verstappen put is some more effort after his had a suspension element fixed and gone again quicker with a 1:15.158 min. The Dutchman now was 0.246s faster than the Ferrari driver. Pérez was third on +0.461s. The top 10 was within one second apart.

Fernando Alonso showed he already has good confidence in the Alpine and had some good pace on the medium tyres. With 15 minutes to the Spanish driver was third fastest and only +0.373s slower than Verstappen who still was on P1 with soft tyres. Esteban Ocon was almost one second slower than his Alpine teammate on a set of soft tyres.

Leclerc told his team that his medium rear tyres were destroyed after only 13 laps around the circuit.

Last time the quickest lap time of FP1 was a 1:12.767 min, driven by Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes back in 2019.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Canadian GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:15,15827S
255Carlos SainzFerrari1:15,404+0,246s34S
314Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:15,531+0,373s31M
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:15,619+0,461s32S
516Charles LeclercFerrari1:15,666+0,508s30S
663George RussellMercedes1:15,822+0,664s29S
718Lance StrollAston Martin1:15,877+0,719s32S
844Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:15,877+0,719s27S
95Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:16,041+0,883s33S
103Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:16,083+0,925s29S
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:16,165+1,007s29S
124Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16,211+1,053s17S
1323Alexander AlbonWilliams1:16,308+1,150s29S
1422Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:16,322+1,164s33S
1531Esteban OconAlpine1:16,421+1,263s26S
1677Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:16,426+1,268s27S
1724Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:17,152+1,994s30S
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:17,223+2,065s25S
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:17,241+2,083s33S
2020Kevin MagnussenHaas1:17,555+2,397s31S

