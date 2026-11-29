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Kimi Antonelli claimed his 10th career Grand Prix victory, all achieved in 2026, becoming only the fifth driver in Formula 1 history to win at least ten races in a single season, joining Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. It was his 17th podium of the season and 20th of his career. Mercedes celebrated its fourth one-two finish of 2026 and its second Qatar Grand Prix victory, following Hamilton's triumph in the inaugural race in 2021.

George Russell collected his 33rd career podium, while Oscar Piastri reached 30, extending his remarkable record of finishing on the podium in every Qatar Grand Prix he has contested. Antonelli completed the 57 laps in 1:23:58.209, finishing 31.476 seconds ahead of Russell and 33.017 seconds ahead of Piastri. The Italian also set the fastest lap, a 1:25.407 on Lap 37.

Antonelli Wins Qatar as Debris Derails Russell's Challenge

Kimi Antonelli claimed his tenth victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the Qatar Grand Prix, leading a Mercedes one-two after debris damage severely compromised George Russell's chances of converting pole position into victory. The newly crowned World Champion completed the 57 laps at the Lusail International Circuit in 1:23:58.209, finishing 31.476 seconds ahead of his team-mate. Oscar Piastri completed the podium for McLaren, 33.017 seconds behind the winner, while Antonelli also recorded the fastest lap with a 1:25.407 on Lap 37.

It was Antonelli's first Grand Prix victory since securing the World Championship and another demonstration of Mercedes' superiority around Lusail. Yet the final margin concealed a much closer contest. Russell had controlled the opening stages from pole, resisted repeated attacks from Antonelli and appeared capable of securing victory before striking debris on the second lap.

The resulting floor damage compromised his performance throughout the race, while a lengthy second pit stop ultimately handed Antonelli the advantage. Once the Italian emerged in clean air, nobody could match his pace. Russell salvaged second, but for the second consecutive Grand Prix, a promising opportunity to win had slipped away.

Russell Leads as Opening-Lap Debris Changes Everything

Mercedes arrived at Lusail with a clear performance advantage after dominating practice and locking out the front row. Russell had beaten Antonelli to pole with a 1:21.695, ending his team-mate's perfect practice streak and setting up an intriguing battle between the Silver Arrows.

Both started on Pirelli's medium tyres, the preferred compound for a race in which each set was restricted to a maximum of 27 laps. With 57 laps scheduled, at least two pit stops were unavoidable, making the timing of those stops a crucial strategic consideration.

Russell made an excellent getaway and retained the lead into Turn 1, while Antonelli settled into second. Piastri immediately moved ahead of Norris for third, with the McLaren driver losing further ground to both Red Bulls. Hadjar emerged fourth ahead of Verstappen, leaving Norris sixth and the Ferraris of Hamilton and Leclerc immediately behind.

Further down the field, Racing Bulls rookie became involved in an opening-lap battle with team-mate Liam Lawson. The Briton ran wide, crossed the run-off area and struck polystyrene braking marker boards before returning to the circuit. The incident left debris scattered across the racing line, with Russell becoming the first driver to strike a substantial piece on Lap 2.

Although the Mercedes driver continued leading, the impact damaged his floor and compromised the car's aerodynamic performance. The full consequences would only become apparent as the race developed.

Antonelli, meanwhile, was determined not to let Russell escape. He repeatedly attacked his team-mate during the opening laps, drawing alongside on Lap 4 after Russell ran wide. The polesitter retained his position, but their battle was already becoming uncomfortable for the Mercedes pit wall.

With both cars pulling clear of Piastri, team principal Toto Wolff intervened on Lap 5.

"George, enough racing," he instructed, with Antonelli receiving a similar message. The pair subsequently settled into a more controlled rhythm, allowing Mercedes to establish a commanding advantage over the field.

Red Bull also intervened in its intra-team battle. Hadjar had sustained front-wing damage and was instructed to let Verstappen through on Lap 6, promoting the Dutchman to fourth. Norris eventually passed Hadjar as the Frenchman's performance deteriorated.

By Lap 11, Russell was still less than a second ahead of Antonelli, while Piastri had fallen more than seven seconds behind. Mercedes appeared to have the race firmly under control, but the debris left by Lindblad was about to influence events again.

Virtual Safety Car Gives Russell the Advantage

Race control deployed the Virtual Safety Car around Lap 12 to allow marshals to remove the remaining polystyrene. With the reduced time loss making pit stops particularly attractive, most of the leading contenders immediately headed for the pit lane.

Mercedes brought both cars in together, but Russell's position as race leader gave him priority. Antonelli was forced to wait behind his team-mate during the double stack, losing substantial time before completing his own stop.

The consequences were significant. Once the order settled, Russell held an advantage of 8.5 seconds on Lap 18, having transformed a close battle into what appeared to be a comfortable lead.

Ferrari had elected to leave both cars out during the neutralisation, but the alternative strategy quickly unravelled. Leclerc eventually stopped on Lap 16, only for a problem with the front-right wheel change to extend his service to 12.3 seconds. Hamilton followed a lap later with a conventional 2.3-second stop, emerging ahead of his team-mate.

For Antonelli, the challenge was now considerably greater. Having lost more than seven seconds relative to Russell during the pit-stop sequence, he needed to close the gap while protecting his tyres for the remainder of the stint.

The Italian responded with impressive pace. Russell's advantage fell to 6.5 seconds by Lap 22 and below five seconds three laps later. Antonelli continued closing as both drivers negotiated traffic, eventually reducing the deficit to less than two seconds on Lap 29.

Russell was still defending his lead, but the damaged floor was increasingly compromising his performance through Lusail's sustained medium- and high-speed corners.

By Lap 30, Antonelli was within Overtake Mode range, and Mercedes confirmed that its drivers were free to race. The Italian closed to eight tenths, but Russell continued defending effectively despite his aerodynamic disadvantage.

The contest was finely balanced. Antonelli had the pace to challenge, but overtaking a Mercedes with comparable straight-line performance was proving difficult. Russell's priority was now to reach the second pit stop without surrendering track position.

Russell's Lengthy Pit Stop Hands Antonelli Control

With the final pit-stop window approaching, Mercedes faced a difficult decision. Russell had been carrying debris beneath his floor since Lap 2, and the team hoped to remove it during his scheduled stop.

The Briton initially requested an earlier tyre change, but Mercedes kept him on track as Antonelli closed to within a second. By Lap 32, the Italian was just 0.8 seconds behind, although Russell still possessed enough straight-line performance to defend his position.

On Lap 35, Mercedes finally called the race leader into the pits. Mechanics attempted to remove the material lodged beneath his car, but the operation proved more complicated than anticipated. The stop lasted more than ten seconds, and despite their efforts, some debris remained trapped underneath.

It was a devastating double setback. Russell lost valuable time in the pit lane without fully recovering the aerodynamic performance he had been missing since the opening laps.

Antonelli stayed out for another lap before completing a clean 2.3-second stop. The difference was decisive, allowing him to emerge with the effective race lead while Russell faced the prospect of completing the final stint with a still-compromised car.

The newly crowned World Champion wasted no time exploiting the opportunity. With clear air ahead, Antonelli produced a series of outstanding laps, including the race's fastest on Lap 37, a 1:25.407.

Norris briefly led on the road after extending his second stint, but the McLaren driver still needed to stop. Once he returned to the pits on Lap 39, Antonelli assumed the outright lead and began pulling away.

By Lap 40, the gap to Russell had exceeded ten seconds. It reached more than 20 seconds with seven laps remaining, underlining just how much performance Antonelli could extract from the Mercedes when running without traffic.

Russell later estimated that the damage had cost him approximately 25 points of downforce, a substantial handicap at a circuit where aerodynamic efficiency through fast corners was critical.

"The car was unreal, the pace in the race was just unbelievable, especially in free air in that last stint," Antonelli said afterwards. "It was a real pleasure to drive, the car was the best all season."

Russell's misfortune had opened the door, but Antonelli's relentless pace ensured there was no possibility of anyone challenging him before the chequered flag.

Piastri Takes Third as Verstappen Secures Championship Runner-Up Spot

Behind the Mercedes pair, Piastri delivered a controlled performance to secure another podium at Lusail. The Australian had made an excellent start from fourth, immediately overtaking Norris and establishing himself as the strongest challenger to Mercedes.

Although he lacked the pace to follow Russell and Antonelli, Piastri remained comfortably ahead of the main midfield battle throughout the opening stages. His final stint, however, was less straightforward.

Verstappen began closing as the McLaren's medium tyres lost performance, forcing Piastri to manage the gap carefully. The Australian ultimately maintained sufficient pace to finish third, just 1.541 seconds behind Russell and 1.237 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

"That was definitely the best we could have done," Piastri admitted. "The last stint was pretty stressful, the mediums were great for about three laps, then Max was reeling me in."

The result continued Piastri's impressive record in Qatar, where he had already won all three previous Sprint races and finished on the Grand Prix podium in 2025.

Verstappen finished fourth after a relatively quiet race by his standards. Red Bull had lacked Mercedes' outright pace throughout the weekend, and although the Dutchman benefited from Hadjar's early front-wing problems, he could not find a way past Piastri.

Nevertheless, fourth place secured an important championship result. With 316 points, Verstappen mathematically confirmed second place in the 2026 Drivers' Championship. Russell has 282 points, leaving a 34-point gap that cannot be overturned in Abu Dhabi, where a maximum of 25 points remains available.

Norris completed the top five after a frustrating evening that began with his poor start. McLaren extended his second stint to provide a tyre advantage over Verstappen, eventually fitting fresh mediums on Lap 39. The strategy brought Norris back into contention for fourth, and he briefly closed to within half a second of the Red Bull.

However, overtaking proved difficult. Norris struggled in the dirty air and later reported balance problems, forcing him to abandon the pursuit.

Hadjar recovered to eighth despite his damaged front wing, while Lawson secured ninth for Racing Bulls. The latter result offered some consolation after Lindblad's promising weekend ended in retirement, with a hydraulic leak subsequently reported.

Aston Martin endured an equally disappointing race, losing both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, while Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto secured tenth and a valuable point in the team's Constructors' Championship battle with Haas.

Ferrari Avoid Another Clash as Antonelli Offers Russell Victory

Ferrari's race was dominated by another uncomfortable intra-team situation, although this time the drivers avoided contact.

Hamilton had moved ahead of Leclerc during the opening lap, prompting the Monegasque to question whether their pre-race agreements still applied. The two drivers subsequently followed different pit-stop sequences, with Leclerc's lengthy first stop leaving him at a significant disadvantage.

Hamilton also experienced telemetry problems, including malfunctioning GPS information, but maintained sixth place as Leclerc gradually recovered towards his team-mate. By the closing laps, the two Ferraris were separated by less than a second.

Rather than risk another confrontation following their collision in Las Vegas, Ferrari instructed Leclerc to maintain position on Lap 56. Hamilton finished sixth, 57.518 seconds behind Antonelli, with Leclerc seventh just 0.483 seconds further back. Neither driver had threatened the leading teams, and Ferrari's intervention ensured they at least avoided another costly incident.

At the front, Antonelli had meanwhile made an extraordinary offer. Aware that Mercedes was attempting to help Russell in the Drivers' Championship, the Italian asked whether the team wanted him to slow down and surrender victory to his team-mate.

Mercedes declined, explaining that the gap between the cars was too large for a practical position swap. Antonelli raised the possibility again during the final lap, but his engineer confirmed that no intervention was required.

Russell later admitted he would not have accepted the gesture anyway. When asked whether he would have wanted the victory handed to him, the Briton replied simply: "Er, no."

For Antonelli, the offer reflected an awareness of his team-mate's circumstances. Having already secured the World Championship, he was willing to sacrifice a victory to support Russell, whose own season had been repeatedly affected by setbacks.

But this was Antonelli's win, and he had done more than enough to earn it.

Antonelli's Tenth Win Leaves Russell Facing Another What-If

Antonelli crossed the line after 57 laps to claim his tenth victory of 2026, securing his first Grand Prix win as World Champion and completing a Mercedes one-two at a circuit where the team had been comfortably the fastest throughout the weekend.

Russell finished 31.476 seconds behind, a margin that reflected the extent of his problems rather than the competitive balance between the two drivers at the start of the race. He had led from pole and defended against Antonelli, only for an incident beyond his control to fundamentally alter the contest.

It was another painful result after the late crash in Las Vegas had already cost him an opportunity to fight for victory.

"One to add to the list, kind of just sums up this year," Russell admitted afterwards. "I knew when I hit it, it was quite a hard hit. Still glad to be on the podium, but shouldn't have been that way."

Antonelli acknowledged that a clean battle between the Mercedes drivers would have been a more satisfying conclusion.

"I feel it for George, obviously he had quite a bit of damage," the Italian said. "It would have been a nice battle in the race, but happy with the win today."

With only Abu Dhabi remaining, the result reinforced Antonelli's extraordinary 2026 campaign while highlighting the frustration that has accompanied Russell's season. Mercedes dominated Qatar, but its two drivers left with very different emotions.

Piastri added another encouraging podium to his improving form, Verstappen secured the championship runner-up position, and Ferrari avoided another costly collision between its drivers.

The championship now heads to Yas Marina, where slower corners should present Mercedes with a different challenge and potentially bring its rivals closer. Antonelli arrives with ten victories and a World Championship already secured. Russell, meanwhile, has one final opportunity to end a frustrating season with the result he has been chasing.

Classification 2026 Qatar GP

Fastest lap: 1:25.407 min by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes W17 #12 on Lap 44 @ 228.416 km/h (on hard tyres).

Highest speed: 355 km/h / 220 mph by Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls RB 03 #41

Quickest sector times:

Sector 1: 31.185 sec by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes W17).

31.185 sec by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes W17). Sector 2: 28.923 sec by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL40).

28.923 sec by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL40). Sector 3: 25.077 sec by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes W17).

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Fans' verdict Who was your Driver of the Day? Every driver who started in Doha is on the list. Voting closes Friday 4 December, 18:00 UK time. Your Driver of the Day Choose a driver P1 · Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes P2 · George Russell · Mercedes P3 · Oscar Piastri · McLaren P4 · Max Verstappen · Red Bull P5 · Lando Norris · McLaren P6 · Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari P7 · Charles Leclerc · Ferrari P8 · Isack Hadjar · Red Bull P9 · Liam Lawson · Red Bull P10 · Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi P11 · Oliver Bearman · Haas P12 · Nico Hülkenberg · Audi P13 · Franco Colapinto · Alpine P14 · Pierre Gasly · Alpine P15 · Carlos Sainz · Williams P16 · Rafael Câmara · Haas P17 · Alex Albon · Williams P18 · Sergio Pérez · Cadillac P19 · Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac DNF · Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin DNF · Lance Stroll · Aston Martin DNF · Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls Rate the race optional · 1 is a procession, 10 an instant classic 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cast my vote 0 fans have voted Vote to see how the fans voted Voting takes a free account. We keep your pick while you sign up. Log in

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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