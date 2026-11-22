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Max Verstappen claimed his 75th Formula 1 Grand Prix victory at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, his fourth win of the season and third triumph on the Strip Circuit after victories in 2023 and 2025. Starting from pole, the Dutchman completed the 50-lap race in 1:27:39.624 to secure Red Bull Racing's 134th F1 victory.

Lando Norris finished just 0.639 seconds behind, while Oscar Piastri completed an extraordinary recovery from 17th on the grid to take third, 1.529 seconds adrift. Kimi Antonelli finished fourth after losing his chance of victory on the final lap, with Pierre Gasly fifth for Alpine.

Verstappen Wins Vegas Epic as Mercedes Challenge Unravels

Max Verstappen survived an extraordinary battle for the lead to win the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, holding off repeated attacks from George Russell and Kimi Antonelli before late drama transformed the podium and handed McLaren an unlikely double celebration.

For much of the race, Verstappen appeared to be fighting an almost impossible battle. Russell repeatedly overtook the Red Bull along the Strip, only to be passed again moments later, while Antonelli eventually emerged as an even greater threat. Norris also briefly led after recovering from a disastrous opening stint, underlining just how unpredictable the racing had become.

The decisive moments arrived in the final three laps. Russell crashed while attempting to overtake his Mercedes team-mate, and Antonelli then suffered a sudden loss of performance on the final lap, allowing Norris and Oscar Piastri to snatch second and third. Verstappen crossed the line just 0.639 seconds ahead, completing one of the most fiercely contested victories of his Formula 1 career.

Russell Attacks Early as Verstappen Masters the Energy Battle

The drama began before the race had even started. Alex Albon was unable to take his place on the grid after Williams encountered a brake overheating problem, while Liam Lawson was forced to start from the pit lane following repairs to a fuel leak on his Racing Bulls. That left 21 starters, with Verstappen occupying pole after Antonelli's qualifying penalty had promoted the Red Bull driver from second.

Conditions were cold, with air temperatures around 12°C and the track at just 14°C. Most drivers selected Pirelli's soft C5 tyres to help generate sufficient grip, although Antonelli gambled on mediums from sixth. Verstappen made a clean getaway and covered Russell into Turn 1, while Isack Hadjar immediately challenged Norris for third.

Russell needed barely another lap to attack. He swept past Verstappen along the Strip on Lap 2, but the Dutchman responded at Turn 17 to reclaim the lead. It quickly became apparent that the characteristics of the 2026 cars were producing a very different kind of racing. The combination of an enormous slipstream and the electrical energy advantage available to a chasing driver meant overtaking was relatively straightforward, but defending the position afterwards was anything but.

Russell repeatedly found himself in that predicament. He could use the Mercedes' straight-line speed to move ahead, only for Verstappen to recover the position by managing his energy deployment more effectively through the following corners. The Red Bull driver appeared willing to surrender a place temporarily rather than exhaust his electrical energy defending a position he could reclaim almost immediately.

Hadjar was also becoming a genuine threat. The Frenchman passed Russell and closed rapidly on his Red Bull team-mate, prompting an instruction from the pit wall not to waste time fighting one another. Behind them, Pierre Gasly was showing impressive speed for Alpine, while Antonelli gradually recovered from a difficult opening lap as his medium tyres reached their operating temperature.

By Lap 10, Russell had reclaimed second, but the leading group remained extraordinarily close. Just 3.3 seconds separated the top ten, with drivers continually gaining and losing positions as they traded slipstreams along the circuit's long straights. Verstappen was still leading, although the prospect of escaping into clean air looked increasingly remote.

Norris, meanwhile, was enduring a miserable opening stint. The McLaren driver struggled for grip and straight-line speed on his soft tyres, slipping from third to 11th by Lap 13. Piastri was making progress from 17th following his ten-place grid penalty, but neither McLaren appeared remotely capable of challenging for victory at that stage.

Safety Car Reshuffles the Field as Hadjar's Podium Bid Ends

The opening stint had developed into a fascinating struggle between Verstappen, Russell, Hadjar and Gasly, with Antonelli closing rapidly behind. However, the race took a significant turn on Lap 19 when Sergio Pérez and Rafael Câmara collided near Turns 14 and 15. Pérez attempted to pass the Haas down the inside, but the two cars made contact and struck the barriers. The Cadillac driver retired, while Câmara managed to return to the pits and continue.

The resulting Safety Car triggered a rush of pit stops. Red Bull brought both Verstappen and Hadjar in together, with the Frenchman slowing the cars behind to create enough room for the double stop. Russell was unimpressed by the manoeuvre but nevertheless emerged ahead of Hadjar, restoring the Mercedes driver to second. Gasly moved into fourth, while Antonelli switched from mediums to softs and rejoined fifth.

McLaren's stop proved less successful. Norris gained ground and emerged sixth, but Piastri lost several positions during the pit-stop sequence, dropping to 11th and facing another recovery through the field. There was also disappointment for Racing Bulls when rookie spun on cold medium tyres behind the Safety Car. His retirement ended an impressive performance from fifth on the grid, having spent the opening stint competing among considerably more experienced drivers.

When racing resumed on Lap 26, Verstappen initially gained some breathing space as Russell struggled to bring his tyres up to temperature. Hadjar remained third and appeared well placed to challenge for a podium, but his race suddenly unravelled when his front wing suffered substantial damage, scattering debris across the circuit.

"Oh woah, what is happening?" Hadjar asked over the radio before being told about the damage. He was forced to pit for a replacement wing, dropping to the back of the field and effectively ending his podium challenge. Replays raised the possibility of a component failure, although the cause was not confirmed during the live coverage.

Gasly inherited third, presenting Alpine with a genuine opportunity for a breakthrough result. The Frenchman had already impressed throughout the weekend and was now holding his own against cars that had generally enjoyed a considerable performance advantage over the course of the season. However, his race was complicated by cooling concerns, forcing him to manage the car as the faster runners began closing from behind.

McLaren Fight Back While Ferrari's Drivers Collide

The second half of the race brought a dramatic reversal in McLaren's fortunes. Norris had switched to medium tyres during the Safety Car period, and the difference in performance was remarkable. Having struggled to remain competitive on softs, he was suddenly able to attack Gasly and Russell while maintaining sufficient speed to fight along the straights.

Norris became involved in a fierce battle with Gasly on Lap 28, with both drivers exchanging positions as they attempted to exploit the slipstream. Russell was simultaneously resuming his pursuit of Verstappen, who continued to defend with the same carefully judged energy deployment that had frustrated the Mercedes driver throughout the opening stint.

By Lap 34, Norris had passed Russell and was challenging Verstappen directly. The McLaren driver swept into the lead along the Strip, completing an astonishing recovery from 11th place, but the advantage lasted only a few corners. Verstappen immediately counterattacked, reclaiming first place as Norris discovered the same problem that had prevented Russell from establishing a lead.

Piastri was also making substantial progress. After losing ground during the Safety Car stops, the Australian worked his way back into the leading group, overtaking rivals as the order continued to change. McLaren, which had appeared completely out of contention during the opening stint, now had both cars threatening the podium.

Ferrari's evening was moving in the opposite direction. Lewis Hamilton had already received a ten-second penalty on Lap 18 for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during an earlier battle with Norris. The punishment complicated Ferrari's pit-stop strategy, with the team avoiding a double stack that could have delayed Charles Leclerc while Hamilton served his penalty.

Worse followed on Lap 38, when the two Ferraris collided while fighting for position. Hamilton was spun around, losing valuable time, while Leclerc continued before receiving a ten-second penalty for causing the collision. It was a damaging incident for a team already recovering from a double Q2 elimination, particularly as both drivers had made progress towards the points.

The confrontation effectively ended Ferrari's hopes of salvaging a strong result. Hamilton recovered to seventh despite his earlier penalty and spin, while Leclerc eventually crossed the line sixth before his own punishment dropped him to tenth in the reported classification.

Antonelli Threatens Victory Before Mercedes' Race Falls Apart

As the race entered its final ten laps, Antonelli emerged as Verstappen's most dangerous challenger. The newly crowned World Champion had steadily worked his way forward on soft tyres, passing Gasly and joining the increasingly frantic battle involving Russell and the two McLarens. By Lap 38, he had overtaken his Mercedes team-mate and was preparing to challenge Verstappen directly.

Antonelli made his first decisive move on Lap 40, sweeping past the Red Bull before Verstappen reclaimed the lead into Turn 1. Four laps later, the Italian tried again at Turn 14, only to lose the position moments afterwards. Both drivers were now attempting to calculate where they needed to be on the final lap, knowing that leading at the wrong point on the circuit could leave them exposed to an attack before the finish line.

Verstappen's engineers admitted they had no obvious alternative energy deployment strategy that would guarantee protection against Antonelli's attacks. The Dutchman was managing the situation remarkably well, but the Mercedes appeared capable of challenging him whenever it remained close enough to exploit the slipstream.

Russell was still involved, although he was increasingly frustrated by his inability to convert overtaking opportunities into a sustained advantage. On Lap 48, his determination finally proved costly. Attempting to pass Antonelli, the Mercedes driver locked up under braking and ran straight into the barriers, apparently after encountering debris on the circuit.

Russell managed to reverse and rejoin, but the incident dropped him to ninth, ending a victory challenge that had lasted for much of the evening. Antonelli was now Verstappen's only immediate threat, and with two laps remaining, the pair were still exchanging positions in preparation for what looked certain to be a spectacular finish.

Instead, the anticipated final-lap battle never materialised. Antonelli suddenly lost performance on Lap 50, allowing Norris and Piastri to overtake and dropping the Mercedes driver from second to fourth. The live coverage suggested an electrical energy deployment issue, although no definitive technical cause had been established.

For Verstappen, the timing could hardly have been better. After spending almost the entire race fighting off repeated attacks, he suddenly found himself with enough breathing space to negotiate the final corners without another serious challenge. He crossed the line just 0.639 seconds ahead of Norris, with Piastri another 0.890 seconds behind the McLaren team-mate.

"Crazy. Really, really surreal and something I have never seen before in Formula 1 myself," Verstappen admitted afterwards. It was an understandable reaction to a race in which holding the lead had often proved more difficult than taking it.

Verstappen Takes His 75th Win as McLaren Salvage Double Podium

The result completed one of the most remarkable reversals of fortune of the season for McLaren. Norris recovered from 11th during the opening stint to finish second, having briefly led the Grand Prix before Verstappen counterattacked. Piastri's drive was equally impressive, climbing from 17th on the grid and recovering from a costly Safety Car pit-stop sequence to secure third place.

For both drivers, the podium was particularly satisfying after their double disqualification at the previous year's Las Vegas Grand Prix. The result also provided valuable points in McLaren's fight with Red Bull for third in the Constructors' Championship, a battle that remained closely contested heading towards the end of the season.

Antonelli finished fourth, 2.574 seconds behind Verstappen, although that result offered little consolation after he had appeared capable of winning on the final lap. Gasly secured an excellent fifth for Alpine, while Franco Colapinto completed an outstanding weekend for the French team by finishing sixth. With both drivers having reached Q3, Alpine converted its encouraging practice and qualifying performances into a valuable double points finish.

Hamilton finished seventh for Ferrari, ahead of Carlos Sainz, who recovered from 20th on the grid to take eighth for Williams. Russell salvaged ninth following his late crash, while Leclerc completed the top ten after his penalty. The reported classification remained provisional, with the liveblog noting outstanding investigations, including a possible yellow-flag infringement involving Piastri and separate incidents involving Russell and Hadjar, and Pérez and Câmara.

For Mercedes, the outcome was particularly painful. Russell had spent most of the race challenging for victory, while Antonelli appeared to possess the pace and positioning required to snatch the win in the closing moments. Instead, both drivers finished outside the podium, leaving the team to reflect on a race that had offered considerably more than the final result suggested.

Verstappen's 75th Formula 1 victory was his third in four Las Vegas Grands Prix and strengthened his position in the battle for second in the Drivers' Championship, with Russell having entered the weekend 17 points behind him. But the significance of the result extended beyond the championship standings.

The Dutchman had spent 50 laps adapting to a contest in which the traditional advantages of leading a race were repeatedly undermined by slipstreaming and energy deployment. Russell, Norris and Antonelli all found ways past, yet none could establish the sustained advantage needed to escape. Verstappen benefited from Antonelli's late misfortune, but only after spending virtually the entire evening ensuring he remained in a position to capitalise.

Las Vegas produced a Grand Prix in which almost anyone could take the lead. Verstappen was the driver who understood how to have it when the chequered flag fell.

Classification 2026 Las Vegas GP

Fastest lap: 1:35.591 by Isack Hadjar, Red Bull RB22 #6

Highest speed: 363 km/h / 225 mph by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17 #12

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Fans' verdict Who was your Driver of the Day? Every driver who started in Las Vegas is on the list. Voting closes Friday 27 November, 06:00 UK time. Your Driver of the Day Choose a driver P1 · Max Verstappen · Red Bull P2 · Lando Norris · McLaren P3 · Oscar Piastri · McLaren P4 · Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes P5 · Pierre Gasly · Alpine P6 · Franco Colapinto · Alpine P7 · Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari P8 · Carlos Sainz · Williams P9 · George Russell · Mercedes P10 · Charles Leclerc · Ferrari P11 · Nico Hülkenberg · Audi P12 · Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi P13 · Oliver Bearman · Haas P14 · Isack Hadjar · Red Bull P15 · Liam Lawson · Red Bull P16 · Rafael Câmara · Haas P17 · Lance Stroll · Aston Martin P18 · Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac P19 · Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin DNF · Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls DNF · Sergio Pérez · Cadillac DNF · Alex Albon · Williams Rate the race optional · 1 is a procession, 10 an instant classic 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cast my vote 3 fans have voted Vote to see how the fans voted Voting takes a free account. We keep your pick while you sign up. Log in

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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