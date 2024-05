6 May 2024 by Leopold 1 min read

Event: Miami Grand Prix

Track: Miami International Autodrome

Weather: Sunny & Dry 28.0°C

Tarmac: Dry 40.6°C

Humidity: 62.0%

Wind:9.3 km/h South

Lando Norris won his maiden F1 race at the 2024 Miami F1 GP today. The McLaren driver started from P5 and won on the Miami circuit. It was the 184th win for the McLaren team.

Quickest Sector Times

The quickest sector times during the 2024 Miami F1 Grand Prix were:

Sector 1: 30.309 sec by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL38).

Sector 2: 34.425 sec by Alex Albon (Williams FW44)

Sector 3: 25.341 sec by Nico Hulkenberg (Haas VF-24)

Classification 2024 Miami F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:30.634 min by Oscar Piastri (McLaren MCL38) in lap 43.

