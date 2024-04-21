2024 Chinese Grand Prix: F1 Race Winner, Results & Report

Race Results 2024 Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix
Event: Chinese Grand Prix
Track: Shanghai International Circuit
Weather: Dry 18.8-18.2°C
Tarmac: Dry 30.8-27.6°C
Humidity: 65-68%
Wind:2.1-5.0 km/h South
Max Verstappen won his 58th F1 race at the 2024 Chinese F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on the Shanghai circuit for the first time. It was his 4th win of the season and the 117th win for the Red Bull Racing team.
Max Verstappen Clinches Commanding Victory at 2024 Chinese Grand Prix
Verstappen's Dominance Continues
In a display of sheer dominance, Max Verstappen continued his imperious form by securing a sweeping victory at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix. Held at the iconic Shanghai International Circuit, the race marked a triumphant return for Formula 1 after a hiatus since 2019. Verstappen, who has been unbeatable in recent races, delivered yet another masterclass, conquering both the sprint and the main event with relative ease.
Norris and Perez Shine
Lando Norris of McLaren, leveraging a combination of strategic acumen and raw pace, clinched an impressive second place. Despite the challenges posed by the changing conditions and the tactical demands of the race, Norris's performance was a testament to both his driving skill and McLaren's race strategy. Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull, rounded out the podium, making significant gains to finish third despite some struggles during the race.
Dramatic Race Developments
The race weekend was not without its drama. Two safety car periods added layers of strategic complexity and tested the adaptability of the teams and drivers. Valtteri Bottas's retirement due to mechanical issues was a key moment, triggering the first safety car and reshaping race strategies across the paddock.
Midfield Battles and Strategic Plays
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc managed to secure a fourth-place finish, navigating through the challenges of the race with a mix of aggressive driving and strategic tire management. Behind him, a fierce midfield battle showcased the depth of talent in the grid, with positions changing hands frequently as drivers jostled for every advantage.
Emotional Moment for Zhou
Zhou Guanyu, racing on home turf, had a poignant moment as he crossed the finish line. The emotional weight of the occasion was visible, highlighting the intense personal and national stakes involved in his race.
Verstappen Looks Ahead
Verstappen's victory speech was a mixture of jubilation and anticipation. With his car performing flawlessly across different tire compounds, the Dutchman looked forward to the upcoming races, hinting at the continuing challenge he poses to his rivals. His remarkable streak of 22 wins in 24 Grand Prix underscores a period of dominance that recalls the eras of the sport's most legendary figures.
Season Outlook
As Formula 1 moves on from Shanghai to the streets of Miami, the narrative continues to revolve around Verstappen's exceptional form. However, with competitors like Norris showing their potential, the season remains poised for more twists and turns. The 2024 season is shaping up to be a compelling blend of high-speed drama and strategic intrigue, with each race adding new chapters to the evolving story of this exhilarating sport.
Quickest Sector Times
The quickest sector times during the 2024 Chinese F1 Grand Prix were:
- Sector 1: 26.034 sec by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB20)
- Sector 2: 29.306 sec by Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin AMR24)
- Sector 3: 42.398 sec by Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin AMR24)
Classification 2024 Chinese F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:40:52.554
|56
|1
|33
|2
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|01:41:06.327
|56
|4
|21
|3
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|01:41:11.714
|56
|2
|21
|4
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|01:41:16.177
|56
|6
|17
|5
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|01:41:26.537
|56
|7
|14
|6
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|01:41:31.278
|56
|8
|9
|7
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|01:41:35.968
|56
|3
|7
|8
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|01:41:48.752
|56
|5
|6
|9
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:41:50.540
|56
|18
|9
|10
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|01:41:53.030
|56
|9
|1
|11
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|01:41:55.366
|56
|13
|0
|12
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|01:41:58.060
|56
|14
|0
|13
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|01:42:04.243
|56
|15
|0
|14
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|01:42:01.777
|56
|16
|0
|15
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|01:42:20.087
|56
|11
|0
|16
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|01:42:15.340
|56
|17
|0
|17
|2
| Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|01:42:27.664
|56
|20
|0
|DNF
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Racing Bulls
|Collision damage
|33
|12
|0
|DNF
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|Collision damage
|26
|19
|0
|DNF
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|Power Unit
|19
|10
|0
Penalties:
- Logan Sargeant, Williams #2 - 10 second time penalty applied as per in-race - Safety Car infringement
- Kevin Magnussen, Haas #20 - 10 second time penalty applied as per in-race - Causing a collision
Fastest lap 1:37.810 min by Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Car #14 in lap 45 @ 200.629 km/h
Race control once again took unnecessarily long to activate the VSC, despite Bottas' car clearly being in the firing line & not moving anywhere soon.
Not the fastest point, but still risky in case of a sudden brake failure for someone.
Clumsiness by both Stroll & Magnussen as well as Sargeant to a lesser extent.
Good strategy by Mclaren, although he could've stopped from the same lap as Leclerc had the VSC call been quicker, but fortunately for them, it didn't cost a top 3 finish.
So who had a good race in the top ten?, the usual suspects yes FA was at the last stint driving like a 21yr , brilliant, i dont think it matters SP finishing 3rd, he drove well, as did quiet, but quick and reliable King G, Mr Podium drove very well too just wish hed big himself up a bit more, all this self bashing and doubt, OP yep drove ok with a smashed car, as for the Darling of the Chinese fans and i dont mean Louise who had me running for my spare note book , there were so many excuses coming out of her mouth, at first look there were 3 unless I missed more, which means shes well on the way to 20 now at 15 whines
2024 Chinese Grand Prix- Great Race with Sprint
Top Thoughts:
1. Bring back Nico Rosberg! Great commentary- talks like a driver speaking to other drivers. Great job Nico
2. Develop a new Graphic. Show the racing line through the track corners -Overlay of full track and challenging corners. Plus where the driver's eyes are beginning, middle, and exit of the corners. Have Nico talk through the effects on the car.
3. More driver's camera and on-car camera shots of race, in race.
4. DON'T TURN F1 INTO INDY! We don't watch to see sustainable cars. We want to see the fastest cars, with the most powerful engines, driven by the best 20 to 24 drivers in the world. DRS trains are boring, and even longer trains are even more boring. KEEP F1 THE BEST RACING IN THE WORLD.
Nico Rosberg isn't returning if you mean as a driver.
I don't see a need for a racing line graphic or the other mentioned features, as the world feed coverage already has more than enough graphics & info these days.
I'm also happy with the amount of onboard footage, not that I'd mind getting more.
As for the final matter, I share your view in principle, but I don't feel that all the aspects mentioned are necessary for F1 to be wholly enjoyable, & while DRS trains can be boring, they're pretty much unavoidable in modern F1, although DRS will get removed & replaced by active aero in 2026.
Thanks for expressing your opinion, that is what I was doing.
Nico is a commentator; he said today he is not coming back to race. But he was really fresh.
The line through the corner is critical to milliseconds in lap time. Most people think they know the line but in complex courses like China, you can have multiple lines, that depend on the exit of the previous one, that is a result of the entry before that. At 300 KPH where are the drivers looking, braking targets, corner entry, setup for a pass? I had the fortune to be driven through some private, new, excellent roads in Southern California in a Ferrari Spider by an ex-F1 driver. It was the most insane ride of my life. He talked calmly, pointing out the lines, rapid downshifts, and "loose" issues with the suspension. I found his skills and comments priceless. I think casual viewers will be amazed at what the driver is instinctively doing.
Personally, the balance of shots is well done. I just enjoy seeing from the driver's perspective what they can see and what they can't.
DRS is fine for now, but we need to find a better way to increase overtakes and level the mid-field performance with the top. I hope to see the fastest top 20 cars, with each one having a chance at the podium. I hope Active-Areo will help, but that advantages teams with big budgets and tunnel time. DRS is basically level for all cars, Red Bull is the exception lately.
I don't like the big battery planned for next year. I want to hear the roar of an engine driving wheels, not a generator.
With Respect.
Yeah but did he buy your spider after the test drive and come on own up , it wasnt Ralf Schumacher was it, God help us
Family friend's car. Don't be a hater. I love F1 and want it to be great. I'm sure you are a pro at finding the apex of a turn at high speed, but everyone isn't so gifted. The sport grows faster the more and easier it is for new people to appreciate it. Have a great day.
Both make good comments, i thought the new sky graphic was ok if thats what you meant, maybe need to see it a few more times, agreed Nico is A1 at info etc and good with the drivers, never failing to say "he f**ked up there when it needs saying", hed be fine on sky uk fulltime but hes i think contracted to sky Germany so mayb today was a one off, the DRS going in 26 mmmm im not convinced on that as of today, if you pay for sky lol as if anyone sensible would do that (long live iptv lol but if you do, you choose to see the onboards of all drivers