Race Results 2022 Mexico F1 Grand Prix
Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Weather: dry 25.2°C
Tarmac: dry 38.4°C
Humidity : 31%
Wind : 1.5 m/s SE
Pressure: 779.7 bar
Max Verstappen won his 34th F1 race at the 2022 Mexico F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the fourth time. It was his 14th win of the season which is a new record all-time record. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 91st race win today.
Classification 2022 Mexico F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:38:36.729
|71
|1
|25
|2
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|71
|3
|18
|3
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|71
|4
|15
|4
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|71
|2
|13
|5
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|71
|5
|10
|6
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|71
|7
|8
|7
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|70
|11
|6
|8
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|70
|10
|4
|9
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|70
|8
|2
|10
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|70
|6
|1
|11
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|70
|14
|0
|12
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+1 lap
|70
|17
|0
|13
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|70
|12
|0
|14
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|70
|16
|0
|15
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|70
|20
|0
|16
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+1 lap
|70
|15
|0
|17
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1 lap
|70
|19
|0
|18
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+2 laps
|69
|18
|0
|DNF
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|Power unit
|63
|9
|0
|DNF
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Collision damage
|50
|13
|0
Fastest lap 1:20.153 min by George Russell, Mercedes W13 #63 lap 71
|2022 Mexico F1 GP Results
|FP1 2022 Mexico F1 GP
|FP2 2022 Mexico F1 GP
|FP3 2022 Mexico F1 GP
|Quali 2022 Mexico F1 GP
|Start grid 2022 Mexico F1 GP
