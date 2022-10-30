Race Results 2022 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

30 October 2022 by    1 min read
Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Race Results 2022 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Start of the 2022 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Weather:  dry  25.2°C
Tarmac: dry  38.4°C
Humidity : 31%
Wind : 1.5 m/s SE
Pressure: 779.7 bar

Max Verstappen won his 34th F1 race at the 2022 Mexico F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the fourth time. It was his 14th win of the season which is a new record all-time record. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 91st race win today.

Classification 2022 Mexico F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
11Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:38:36.72971
1
25
244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps71
3
18
311Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps71
4
15
463United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps71
2
13
555Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari+0 laps71
5
10
616Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps71
7
8
73Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap70
11
6
831France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+1 lap70
10
4
94United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap70
8
2
1077Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap70
6
1
1110France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+1 lap70
14
0
1223Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap70
17
0
1324China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap70
12
0
145Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap70
16
0
1518Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap70
20
0
1647Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+1 lap70
15
0
1720Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+1 lap70
19
0
186Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+2 laps69
18
0
DNF14Spain Fernando Alonso
France AlpinePower unit63
9
0
DNF22Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauriCollision damage50
13
0

Fastest lap 1:20.153 min by George Russell, Mercedes W13 #63 lap 71

  1. shroppyfly

    bit of a boring race , Max was always going to win, Alonso again DNF, he must be sick of Renault. King G-- passion , the Girl 4 whionges/points , yep 4 , so a result for fans usually its more 1. Were on the wrong tyre guys- stfu and drive. 2.School telltale about Max and the VSC- stfu- its the Fias job, and 3. Ahhh guys don't boo me--live with it you big girl,4 In the penn, her media boss, cutting short the questions wtf, with his Domm gf Angela in the pits crossing her fingers -- what is she 12yr..!, what else to say Ferrari---Nothing, , Sky guys saying wasn't Louise good, well yeah if Ferrari couldn't be arsed then yeah suppose he was

