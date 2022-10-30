Event: Mexico Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 25.2°C

Tarmac: dry 38.4°C

Humidity : 31%

Wind : 1.5 m/s SE

Pressure: 779.7 bar

Max Verstappen won his 34th F1 race at the 2022 Mexico F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the fourth time. It was his 14th win of the season which is a new record all-time record. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 91st race win today.

Classification 2022 Mexico F1 GP

Fastest lap 1:20.153 min by George Russell, Mercedes W13 #63 lap 71

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2022 Championship

✅ Check out F1 2022 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records

✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: