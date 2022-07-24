2022 French Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Race Results 2022 French F1 Grand Prix
Event: French F1 Grand Prix
Track: Paul Ricard Circuit
Weather: dry 30.4-29.1°C
Tarmac: dry 51.1-56.8°C
Humidity : 43-54%
Wind : 2.0 m/s SE
Pressure: 968.0 bar
Max Verstappen won his 27th F1 race at the 2022 French F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P2 and won on the Paul Ricard circuit for the second time in a row. It was his 8th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 84th race win.
Classification 2022 French F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:30:02.112
|53
|2
|25
|2
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:30:12.699
|53
|4
|18
|3
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|01:30:18.607
|53
|6
|15
|4
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|01:30:19.422
|53
|3
|12
|5
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|01:30:30.984
|53
|19
|11
|6
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|01:30:44.991
|53
|7
|8
|7
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|01:30:54.138
|53
|5
|6
|8
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|01:30:59.071
|53
|10
|4
|9
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|01:31:02.484
|53
|9
|2
|10
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|01:31:04.661
|53
|15
|1
|11
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|01:31:06.606
|53
|12
|0
|12
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|01:31:07.560
|53
|14
|0
|13
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Williams
|01:31:10.677
|53
|13
|0
|14
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|01:31:18.778
|53
|11
|0
|15
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|01:31:22.506
|53
|17
|0
|DNF
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|Collision damage
|47
|16
|0
|DNF
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Collision damage
|40
|18
|0
|DNF
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Collision damage
|37
|20
|0
|DNF
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Collision damage
|17
|8
|0
|DNF
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Spun off
|17
|1
|0
Fastest lap: 1:35.781 min by Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 #55 in lap 51
Time to prioritize Sainz as #1…that other guy just doesn't have what it takes.
Perez should’ve got a 5-second penalty for gaining a lasting advantage, but fortunately, Russell got past eventually.
The championship is effectively over.
Moving on, the only way Leclerc could properly provide a championship challenge is pure luck.
Mercedes can, and might well, win the Constructors side. Perez can overtake Leclerc in the next outing, but the good news is that Fernando has his tail up......and Mick S kept his Haas intact!
max is still the man to beat hurrah!