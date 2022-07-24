2022 French Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: French F1 Grand Prix

Track: Paul Ricard Circuit

Weather: dry 30.4-29.1°C

Tarmac: dry 51.1-56.8°C

Humidity : 43-54%

Wind : 2.0 m/s SE

Pressure: 968.0 bar

Max Verstappen won his 27th F1 race at the 2022 French F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P2 and won on the Paul Ricard circuit for the second time in a row. It was his 8th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 84th race win.

Classification 2022 French F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:35.781 min by Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 #55 in lap 51

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2022 Championship

✅ Check out F1 2022 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records

✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: