Race Results 2022 French F1 Grand Prix

2022 French Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report
24 July 2022 by    1 min read
 4

Event: French F1 Grand Prix
Track: Paul Ricard Circuit

Classification 2022 French F1 GP

Race winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 24, 2022 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Weather: dry  30.4-29.1°C
Tarmac: dry  51.1-56.8°C
Humidity : 43-54%
Wind : 2.0 m/s SE
Pressure: 968.0 bar

Max Verstappen won his 27th F1 race at the 2022 French F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P2 and won on the Paul Ricard circuit for the second time in a row. It was his 8th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 84th race win.

Classification 2022 French F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
11Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:30:02.11253
2
25
244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:30:12.69953
4
18
363United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes01:30:18.60753
6
15
411Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull01:30:19.42253
3
12
555Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari01:30:30.98453
19
11
614Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine01:30:44.99153
7
8
74United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren01:30:54.13853
5
6
831France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine01:30:59.07153
10
4
93Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren01:31:02.48453
9
2
1018Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin01:31:04.66153
15
1
115Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin01:31:06.60653
12
0
1210France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri01:31:07.56053
14
0
1323Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom Williams01:31:10.67753
13
0
1477Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa Romeo01:31:18.77853
11
0
1547Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas01:31:22.50653
17
0
DNF24China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa RomeoCollision damage47
16
0
DNF6Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom WilliamsCollision damage40
18
0
DNF20Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States HaasCollision damage37
20
0
DNF22Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauriCollision damage17
8
0
DNF16Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy FerrariSpun off17
1
0

Fastest lap: 1:35.781 min by Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 #55 in lap 51

2022 French F1 GP Results
FP1 2022 French F1 GP
FP2 2022 French F1 GP
FP3 2022 French F1 GP
Quali 2022 French F1 GP
Start grid 2022 French GP

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2022 Championship
✅ Check out F1 2022 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

4 F1 Fan comments on “Race Results 2022 French F1 Grand Prix

  2. Jere Jyrälä

    Perez should’ve got a 5-second penalty for gaining a lasting advantage, but fortunately, Russell got past eventually.
    The championship is effectively over.
    Moving on, the only way Leclerc could properly provide a championship challenge is pure luck.

    1
    1
    Reply
  3. David Gladwin

    Mercedes can, and might well, win the Constructors side. Perez can overtake Leclerc in the next outing, but the good news is that Fernando has his tail up......and Mick S kept his Haas intact!

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.