2022 Dutch Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: Dutch Grand Prix
Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry  23°C
Tarmac: dry  33°C
Humidity : 43%
Wind : 1.0 km/h N
Pressure: 1014 bar

Max Verstappen won his 30th F1 race at the 2022 Dutch F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on the Zandvoort circuit for the second time. It was his 10th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 86th race win.

Classification 2022 Dutch F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
11Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps72
1
26
263United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps72
6
18
316Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps72
2
15
444United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps72
4
12
511Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps72
5
10
614Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+0 laps72
13
8
74United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps72
7
6
855Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari+0 laps72
3
4
931France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+0 laps72
12
2
1018Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps72
10
1
1110France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps72
11
0
1223Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps72
15
0
1347Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+0 laps72
8
0
145Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps72
19
0
1520Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+0 laps72
18
0
1624China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps72
14
0
173Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps72
17
0
186Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps72
20
0
1977Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+14 laps58
16
0
2022Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+15 laps57
9
0

Fastest lap:  Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB18 #1 in lap 62

2022 Dutch F1 GP Results
FP1 2022 DutchF1 GP
FP2 2022 Dutch F1 GP
FP3 2022 Dutch F1 GP
Quali 2022 Dutch F1 GP
Start grid 2022 Dutch F1 GP

