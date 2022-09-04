2022 Dutch Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Race Results 2022 Dutch F1 Grand Prix
Event: Dutch Grand Prix
Track: Zandvoort circuit
Weather: dry 23°C
Tarmac: dry 33°C
Humidity : 43%
Wind : 1.0 km/h N
Pressure: 1014 bar
Max Verstappen won his 30th F1 race at the 2022 Dutch F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on the Zandvoort circuit for the second time. It was his 10th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 86th race win.
Classification 2022 Dutch F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|72
|1
|26
|2
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|72
|6
|18
|3
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|72
|2
|15
|4
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|72
|4
|12
|5
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|72
|5
|10
|6
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|72
|13
|8
|7
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|72
|7
|6
|8
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|72
|3
|4
|9
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|72
|12
|2
|10
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|72
|10
|1
|11
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|72
|11
|0
|12
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+0 laps
|72
|15
|0
|13
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+0 laps
|72
|8
|0
|14
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|72
|19
|0
|15
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0 laps
|72
|18
|0
|16
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|72
|14
|0
|17
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|72
|17
|0
|18
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+0 laps
|72
|20
|0
|19
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+14 laps
|58
|16
|0
|20
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+15 laps
|57
|9
|0
Fastest lap: Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB18 #1 in lap 62
And the award for helping Max win this season, ------The rest of the field lol,was Lewis crying in the car, i really thought i heard him whimper a bit , there was certainly a bit of a whine, Toto going for the win, yeah yeah, , new edition of finding an excuse for a fuck up for his fading star .
Alonso , no mistakes, another solid performance .
Suspicious DNF by Tsunoda, akin to 2018 Singapore GP, but Bottas DNF even out.
Nevertheless, the same outcome in any case.
I was surprised Hamilton didn't wait with acceleration until the timing line like in Interlagos, not that he could've won even in this case.
I was also surprised Sainz didn't get penalized for overtaking Ocon under yellow conditions.
seeing lulu nosedive from his perch makes up for having to listen to croft and button kiss his ass for 90 minutes
ffs sky - sub in di resta or chandok when martins out and put croft out to pasture
To be honest I don't think there's any love lost between JB & Sir Lulu he is just doing his job as a sky commentator and earning a wage. Working for sky seems to be the reason why commentators are biased towards sir Lulu.