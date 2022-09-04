2022 Dutch Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry 23°C

Tarmac: dry 33°C

Humidity : 43%

Wind : 1.0 km/h N

Pressure: 1014 bar

Max Verstappen won his 30th F1 race at the 2022 Dutch F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on the Zandvoort circuit for the second time. It was his 10th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 86th race win.

Classification 2022 Dutch F1 GP

Fastest lap: Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB18 #1 in lap 62

