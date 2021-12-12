Race Results 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

2021 Abu Dhabi GP: F1 Race winner, event results & report
12 December 2021 by    1 min read
 37

Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen is congratulated by runner up in the race and championship Lewis Hamilton (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Weather: dry 28.6°C
Tarmac: dry 34.6°C
Humidity: 69%
Wind: 0.2 m/s SE
Pressure: 1012.8 bar

Max Verstappen scored his 20th race win today. The Dutch driver won the Abu Dhabi F1 GP for the second time. It was his 10th race win of the 2021 season. The Red Bull driver started from pole. It was the 75th race win for Red Bull.

2021 Abu Dhabi F1 GP Race Report

The start of the race was clean, but pole sitter Max Verstappen was passed right away at the start. Lewis Hamilton had the perfect start and did everything right to try and win his eight drivers championship title.

The rest of the report will follow later

Classification 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
133Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps58
1
26
244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps58
2
18
355Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Ferrari+0 laps58
5
15
422Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps58
8
12
510France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps58
12
10
677Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps58
6
8
74United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps58
3
6
814Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+0 laps58
11
4
931France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+0 laps58
9
2
1016Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+1 lap57
7
1
115Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap57
15
0
123Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap57
10
0
1318Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap57
13
0
1411Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps58
4
0
156Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap57
16
0
DNF99Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa RomeoGearbox57
14
0
DNF63United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom WilliamsGearbox28
17
0
DNF7Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa RomeoBrakes27
18
0
DNS9Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United States HaasCOVID-190
20
0

Fastest lap: 1:26.103 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB16B (no.33) in lap 39

Check out more items on this website about:

37 F1 Fan comments on “Race Results 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

      • Jere Jyrälä

        I'm not unhappy about Hamilton losing the WDC.
        I'm only unhappy about how this happened, which was through 3rd-party assistance & that 3rd-party happens to be the governing body out of all.

        Reply
  3. Sylvia Atkinson

    An absolute shambles. How is Micheal Massi allowed to decide to ignore the rule book in order to make for a "thrilling last lap"? Why bother having any rules? Lewis Hamilton was intentionally robbed by that decision. Hope Max feeling embarrassed at the blatant manipulation in his favour, no glory in this win for him. Massi need to go as do I. I have lost all faith in the fairness of F1 and will not watch again after being an avid fan for 30+ years. Red Bull must indeed have promised Massi a spectacular bung.

    3
    3
    Reply
    • Ray Thomas

      " Why bother having any rules" was exactly what I was thinking the last race, and many other times this season. Every decision made so far was in favour of mercedes and Lewis. Had Hamilton won this title it would also be a gift from the stewards. I understand the frustration for Hamilton fans, but Max is world champion and he deserves it! Yes he was lucky(finaly!) in this race. Hamilton was the better driver today, but mercedes just made 2 big mistakes during the virtual sc and sc situations. Be a real sport, and accept it!

      2
      2
      Reply
    • Kevin

      Yes, let's end the race under caution....wow how exciting is that?
      Mercedes had plenty of chances to pit and didn't. Their strategy was a bit off today. The race director acted within his powers of authority....Michael didn't dictate the winner....strategy, accidents, all played a part.

      Reply
    • Jax

      Well what a fortuitous turn of events for RB. Max got the luckiest of last minute breaks. I guarantee this tho. Toto is pissed and next year is gonna be gloves off brutal with that new car.
      Classy on the Sir Lewis's part; good on him. Unlike Max in Jeddah! Forward 2022.

      Reply
      • shroppyfly

        yeah yeah...lol

        Wanted....URGENTLY
        Formula 1 driver for the Mercedes AMG Petronas team due to an unexpected retirement of one of our drivers .

        Thats not luck Jax , its Karma

        1
        Reply
        • Jax

          I thought you two muppets predicted his retirement on winning title #8? If you think Lewis is gonna make it that easy for Max then clearly you don't get it. And the last thing he'll want is to be compared to Rosberg the Sequel.

          1
          Reply
          • shroppyfly

            Jax, oh no, i said hell retire end this yr come what may, Ror on the other hand thinks hell return next yr if he lost this yr... which he has, and reclaim the crown, oh we get it Jax and now so does Lewis....
            ......
            hes just given Toto a massive problem...!!

            1
          • Jax

            Oh Toto has a problem alright. He's pissed ass hell! Lol. I already said what mode Toto is in now and Lewis is gonna take his preparation for next season to a stratospheric level for his age. Merc crew is gonna be guns blazing next year. So bask while it lasts.

        • ReallyOldRacer

          Well played. Every diesel C-Class in the world is parked at gun shops buying assault rifles. Next stop, baby shop for diapers and tissues. Just to show my lack of bias, maybe now the kid will stop with his whining about the world being rigged against him.

          Reply
  5. Erwin V Meirvenne

    It was an incredible exciting season. One to never forget. Whatever the outcome, both drivers deserved the title. For F1 it’s good to have a new Champ.

    2
    Reply
  6. Erwin V Meirvenne

    It was an incredible exciting season. One to never forget. Whatever the outcome, both drivers deserved the title. For F1 it’s good to have a new Champ. I’m addicted to F1 since 1972, and not planning to change that. Drivers come and go, and the sport needed some change whether you like it or not.

    2
    1
    Reply
  9. shroppyfly

    No No Michael that's not right, I'm going to cry.

    Suck it up Torger, Karma wins the WDC, No sorry, I mean Max wins the 2021 WDC

    Congratulations to RB

    1
    2
    Reply
  11. True Post

    Formula One is full of surprises...

    A great championship win for Max who, by any standard, had a better season than all of his competition. He clearly deserves the championship.

    This is the best F1 season in years!

    4
    1
    Reply
  14. shroppyfly

    When Lewis was interviewed by Button post race, , when asked about 2022, all Lewis would say was Well see.... his uncertainty was picked up by respected pundit Mark W, on C4, who basically was saying does it sound like Lewis is up for it ?

    I'm betting post xmas there will be an announcement, cleverly scripted to say hes achieved all he set out to do blah blah

    Reply
  15. ReallyOldRacer

    Post race Masi said he wanted a race. Here's the plan Michael. Red flag immediately after crash. It was warranted. Due to arcane F1 rules, everybody could have bolted on fresh red tires and had a 5 lap go. Is that too complicated?

    With blood dripping from the kid's mouth he still might have won, and everybody goes home without a bad taste.

    1
    Reply
  16. shroppyfly

    "Oh Toto has a problem alright. He's pissed ass hell! Lol. I already said what mode Toto is in now and Lewis is gonna take his preparation for next season to a stratospheric level for his age. Merc crew is gonna be guns blazing next year. So bask while it lasts."

    Yeah but Jax you say a lot of things.....

    Reply
  17. Jinkstsa187

    Well well, let’s be honest folks, that was Lewis’s race, he did everything right and should have won if not for a cruel twist of luck. Lewis fans will complain forever that he did everything right, didn’t put a foot wrong and got screwed over by the FIA etc but I counter with the fact that neither did Max. All he did was drive his own race so you cant blame any of what happened on him today!

    Looking back even if we forget the cruel luck that Max had at Silverstone, Hungary and Baku, lets not forget how Lewis managed to finish second despite going off the track and hitting the wall in Imola. Safety car saved his ass for sure that day but hey, all those 4 incidents are just racing right…. Then if we take his poor showing in Monaco and the wrong strategy call in Turkey…

    Its my opinion Max has been the faster but unluckier driver overall this year and that’s why I think he deserves the championship more. Anybody who wants to dispute that is simply blinded by Lewis’s brilliance.

    Fully appreciate I will get the full wrath of the Hamilton army now but i will say this. Max may have won the championship but he still has some way to go before he can be considered on Lewis’s overall level.

    Reply

