2021 Abu Dhabi GP: F1 Race winner, event results & report

Race Results 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix
Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit
Weather: dry 28.6°C
Tarmac: dry 34.6°C
Humidity: 69%
Wind: 0.2 m/s SE
Pressure: 1012.8 bar
Max Verstappen scored his 20th race win today. The Dutch driver won the Abu Dhabi F1 GP for the second time. It was his 10th race win of the 2021 season. The Red Bull driver started from pole. It was the 75th race win for Red Bull.
2021 Abu Dhabi F1 GP Race Report
The start of the race was clean, but pole sitter Max Verstappen was passed right away at the start. Lewis Hamilton had the perfect start and did everything right to try and win his eight drivers championship title.
The rest of the report will follow later
Classification 2021 Abu Dhabi GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|58
|1
|26
|2
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|58
|2
|18
|3
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|58
|5
|15
|4
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|58
|8
|12
|5
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|58
|12
|10
|6
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|58
|6
|8
|7
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|58
|3
|6
|8
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|58
|11
|4
|9
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|58
|9
|2
|10
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1 lap
|57
|7
|1
|11
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|57
|15
|0
|12
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|57
|10
|0
|13
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|57
|13
|0
|14
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|58
|4
|0
|15
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+1 lap
|57
|16
|0
|DNF
|99
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Gearbox
|57
|14
|0
|DNF
|63
| George Russell
|Williams
|Gearbox
|28
|17
|0
|DNF
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|Brakes
|27
|18
|0
|DNS
|9
| Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|COVID-19
|0
|20
|0
Fastest lap: 1:26.103 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB16B (no.33) in lap 39
A hollow WDC. Thank you, Michael Masi.
Going back on not letting lapped drivers through was wrong.
Hollow? The best season in recent history, just because your guy didn't win.....sounds you're hollow....shallow as well
I'm not unhappy about Hamilton losing the WDC.
I'm only unhappy about how this happened, which was through 3rd-party assistance & that 3rd-party happens to be the governing body out of all.
How can you change the rules Michael Massi now decides who wins the championship wonder what red bull got him for Christmas
An absolute shambles. How is Micheal Massi allowed to decide to ignore the rule book in order to make for a "thrilling last lap"? Why bother having any rules? Lewis Hamilton was intentionally robbed by that decision. Hope Max feeling embarrassed at the blatant manipulation in his favour, no glory in this win for him. Massi need to go as do I. I have lost all faith in the fairness of F1 and will not watch again after being an avid fan for 30+ years. Red Bull must indeed have promised Massi a spectacular bung.
" Why bother having any rules" was exactly what I was thinking the last race, and many other times this season. Every decision made so far was in favour of mercedes and Lewis. Had Hamilton won this title it would also be a gift from the stewards. I understand the frustration for Hamilton fans, but Max is world champion and he deserves it! Yes he was lucky(finaly!) in this race. Hamilton was the better driver today, but mercedes just made 2 big mistakes during the virtual sc and sc situations. Be a real sport, and accept it!
Bye bye
Yes, let's end the race under caution....wow how exciting is that?
Mercedes had plenty of chances to pit and didn't. Their strategy was a bit off today. The race director acted within his powers of authority....Michael didn't dictate the winner....strategy, accidents, all played a part.
Correct
Masi screwed the pooch and gave the lovers of the knight reason to whine by letting some, but not all, lapped cars pass. Proper proposal is somewhere down toward the bottom of this string.
Sorry, Michael made a half-right decision.
Keep calm and be patient folks. Stewards are deliberating so it ain't over yet.
piss of you horrible cunt
Relax and just rejoice you ingorant spec. No need to prove your I.Q is only 2 digits. 😏
Well what a fortuitous turn of events for RB. Max got the luckiest of last minute breaks. I guarantee this tho. Toto is pissed and next year is gonna be gloves off brutal with that new car.
Classy on the Sir Lewis's part; good on him. Unlike Max in Jeddah! Forward 2022.
yeah yeah...lol
Wanted....URGENTLY
Formula 1 driver for the Mercedes AMG Petronas team due to an unexpected retirement of one of our drivers .
Thats not luck Jax , its Karma
I thought you two muppets predicted his retirement on winning title #8? If you think Lewis is gonna make it that easy for Max then clearly you don't get it. And the last thing he'll want is to be compared to Rosberg the Sequel.
Jax, oh no, i said hell retire end this yr come what may, Ror on the other hand thinks hell return next yr if he lost this yr... which he has, and reclaim the crown, oh we get it Jax and now so does Lewis....
......
hes just given Toto a massive problem...!!
Oh Toto has a problem alright. He's pissed ass hell! Lol. I already said what mode Toto is in now and Lewis is gonna take his preparation for next season to a stratospheric level for his age. Merc crew is gonna be guns blazing next year. So bask while it lasts.
Well played. Every diesel C-Class in the world is parked at gun shops buying assault rifles. Next stop, baby shop for diapers and tissues. Just to show my lack of bias, maybe now the kid will stop with his whining about the world being rigged against him.
It was an incredible exciting season. One to never forget. Whatever the outcome, both drivers deserved the title. For F1 it’s good to have a new Champ.
It was an incredible exciting season. One to never forget. Whatever the outcome, both drivers deserved the title. For F1 it's good to have a new Champ. I'm addicted to F1 since 1972, and not planning to change that. Drivers come and go, and the sport needed some change whether you like it or not.
Miracle win for Max...Nicely done. Lewis maintained him usual class & gentlemen demeanor. Toto needs take a few notes from his driver.
Miracle win for Max...Nicely done. Lewis maintained his usual class & gentlemen demeanor. Toto needs take a few notes from his driver.
No No Michael that's not right, I'm going to cry.
Suck it up Torger, Karma wins the WDC, No sorry, I mean Max wins the 2021 WDC
Congratulations to RB
pass the chateau neuf du paps.max verstappen a worthy winner.hopefully shamilton will now retire and let the real men race on
pass the chateau neuf du paps.max verstappen a worthy winner.hopefully shamilton will now retire and let the real men race on
Now if we can just get your predicted "Nico" all will be right with the world. Interesting Sir Lewis comment when Button gave him the obligatory see you next year. "We'll see". Think that would put an end to the jaxathon of hyperbole?
Snap lol
Taking a barrister in with you , to try and scare the stewards, Not this time Toto hehe, just check your emails for Hamishes resignation lol
Formula One is full of surprises...
A great championship win for Max who, by any standard, had a better season than all of his competition. He clearly deserves the championship.
This is the best F1 season in years!
Bye bye
Beware, knight has fallen and the young lions have escaped the cage.
When Lewis was interviewed by Button post race, , when asked about 2022, all Lewis would say was Well see.... his uncertainty was picked up by respected pundit Mark W, on C4, who basically was saying does it sound like Lewis is up for it ?
I'm betting post xmas there will be an announcement, cleverly scripted to say hes achieved all he set out to do blah blah
Post race Masi said he wanted a race. Here's the plan Michael. Red flag immediately after crash. It was warranted. Due to arcane F1 rules, everybody could have bolted on fresh red tires and had a 5 lap go. Is that too complicated?
With blood dripping from the kid's mouth he still might have won, and everybody goes home without a bad taste.
"Oh Toto has a problem alright. He's pissed ass hell! Lol. I already said what mode Toto is in now and Lewis is gonna take his preparation for next season to a stratospheric level for his age. Merc crew is gonna be guns blazing next year. So bask while it lasts."
Yeah but Jax you say a lot of things.....
Wonder where the awardguy got off to.....asphyxiated in a jaxicab?
Well well, let’s be honest folks, that was Lewis’s race, he did everything right and should have won if not for a cruel twist of luck. Lewis fans will complain forever that he did everything right, didn’t put a foot wrong and got screwed over by the FIA etc but I counter with the fact that neither did Max. All he did was drive his own race so you cant blame any of what happened on him today!
Looking back even if we forget the cruel luck that Max had at Silverstone, Hungary and Baku, lets not forget how Lewis managed to finish second despite going off the track and hitting the wall in Imola. Safety car saved his ass for sure that day but hey, all those 4 incidents are just racing right…. Then if we take his poor showing in Monaco and the wrong strategy call in Turkey…
Its my opinion Max has been the faster but unluckier driver overall this year and that’s why I think he deserves the championship more. Anybody who wants to dispute that is simply blinded by Lewis’s brilliance.
Fully appreciate I will get the full wrath of the Hamilton army now but i will say this. Max may have won the championship but he still has some way to go before he can be considered on Lewis’s overall level.