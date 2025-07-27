Event:

Weather: wet/dry 18°C

Tarmac: wet/dry 24°C

Humidity: 78%

Wind: 5.7 km/h North West

Oscar Piastri won his 8th F1 race at the 2025 Belgian F1 GP today. The McLaren driver started from P2 and won on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the first time. It was his 6th win of the season. The McLaren team scored their 199th race win.

Classification 2025 Belgian F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:44.861 on lap 32 @240.455 min by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W16

2025 Belgian F1 GP Results

