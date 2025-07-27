Race Report & Results 2025 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

Marko's Assessment of Oscar Piastri's Road to Drivers' Title
27 July 2025 by    1 min read
 10

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: wet/dry  18°C
Tarmac: wet/dry  24°C
Humidity: 78%
Wind: 5.7 km/h North West

Oscar Piastri won his 8th F1 race at the 2025 Belgian F1 GP today. The McLaren driver started from P2 and won on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the first time. It was his 6th win of the season. The McLaren team scored their 199th race win.

Classification 2025 Belgian F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
181Australia Oscar Piastri
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps44
2
32
24United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps44
1
24
316Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps44
3
20
41Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps44
4
20
563United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps44
6
10
623Thailand Alex Albon
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps44
5
8
744United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Italy Ferrari+0 laps44
18
6
830New Zealand Liam Lawson
Italy Racing Bulls+0 laps44
9
4
95Brazil Gabriel Bortoleto
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps44
10
2
1010France Pierre Gasly
France Alpine+0 laps44
13
1
1187United Kingdom Oliver Bearman
United States Haas+0 laps44
12
2
1227Germany Nico Hülkenberg
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps44
14
0
1322Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy Racing Bulls+0 laps44
7
0
1418Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps44
16
0
1531France Esteban Ocon
United States Haas+0 laps44
11
4
1612Italy Kimi Antonelli
Germany Mercedes+0 laps44
19
0
1714Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps44
20
0
1855Spain Carlos Sainz
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps44
17
3
1943Argentina Franco Colapinto
France Alpine+0 laps44
15
0
206France Isack Hadjar
Italy Racing Bulls+1 lap43
8
1

Fastest lap: 1:44.861 on lap 32 @240.455 min by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W16

2025 Belgian F1 GP Results
FP1 2025 Belgian F1 GP
SQuali 2025 Belgian F1 GP
Start grid 2025 Belgian GP
Sprint 2025 Belgian F1 GP
Quali 2025 Belgian F1 GP
Start grid 2025 Belgian GP

✅ Check out 2025 F1 Results & Standings
✅ Check out F1 2025 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Rankings

 

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

10 F1 Fan comments on “Race Report & Results 2025 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    At least a full race this time around, but some things clearly never change.
    A largely straightforward race filled with DRS trains after the first few green-flag laps.
    Piastri at least got back on his lost sprint victory in the same manner, & some strategies were weird, especially for Hulkenberg & Hadjar (unless he had an issue with the first set).
    Tsunoda's qualifying efforts proved useless in the end, & to make matters worse, he got even passed by Hulkenberg on the final lap.

    Reply
  2. shroppyfly

    Underwhelming on an entertainment basis for me , no yellow flags, no double waved yellows, no dnfs, no vscs, no safety cars, the only highlight being the weather.

    Reply
  3. Nobodysperfect

    I'm very sad of what F1 has become these days.

    It surely losing a lot of old school race fans by not racing in challenging situations.

    Aren't we supose to see the best 20 drivers of the world doing there thing?

    If you can't stand the heat...than stay out of the kitchen!

    F1 is becoming a f*cking circus festival instead of a competition!

    Reply
  4. Blo

    Thank heavens for Sir Lewis, 18 to 7 and Charles keeping the supposed best driver in F1 at bay for a podium.
    Maybe Max like the rest is actually only as good as his car.
    Congratulations to Oscar and Maclaren in a league of their own.

    Reply
    • shroppyfly

      Do yourself a favour, that Ferrari was worthy of a 2nd row start or a podium, but Dame Prancealot showed herself up to be nothing but a menapausal ex world champion this weekend , failing in sprint quali and a rookie error in Q1, she may have sent "documents" to Ferrari depts, but the only she should be sending is her resignation letter, when Alonso and Vettel and now Charlie rode that Ferrari , it showed/shows with passion, but with Dame whine a lot its a nothing car just excuse after excuse after mistake, counting this weekends excuses its now 37 so far this year , or dyo think shes done well so far

      Reply
      • Blo

        Ha ha,gotcha.
        You do write a load of rubbish Stroppy
        I watched Lewis admit his poor performance was his own fault no excuses, but his comeback in the race was all down to him as well and the crowd loved it (driver of the day)
        I’m sure you’re not but you certainly give the impression of being a bitter old man. Try to smile and be positive you’ll find life much more pleasant.

        Reply

    5. ✅ Checkout the latest 50 F1 Fans comments.

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.