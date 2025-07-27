Race Report & Results 2025 Belgian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit
Weather: wet/dry 18°C
Tarmac: wet/dry 24°C
Humidity: 78%
Wind: 5.7 km/h North West
Oscar Piastri won his 8th F1 race at the 2025 Belgian F1 GP today. The McLaren driver started from P2 and won on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the first time. It was his 6th win of the season. The McLaren team scored their 199th race win.
Classification 2025 Belgian F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|44
|2
|32
|2
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|44
|1
|24
|3
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|44
|3
|20
|4
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|44
|4
|20
|5
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|44
|6
|10
|6
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0 laps
|44
|5
|8
|7
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|44
|18
|6
|8
|30
| Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0 laps
|44
|9
|4
|9
|5
| Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+0 laps
|44
|10
|2
|10
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|44
|13
|1
|11
|87
| Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0 laps
|44
|12
|2
|12
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|+0 laps
|44
|14
|0
|13
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+0 laps
|44
|7
|0
|14
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|44
|16
|0
|15
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0 laps
|44
|11
|4
|16
|12
| Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|44
|19
|0
|17
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|44
|20
|0
|18
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0 laps
|44
|17
|3
|19
|43
| Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|44
|15
|0
|20
|6
| Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|43
|8
|1
Fastest lap: 1:44.861 on lap 32 @240.455 min by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W16
|2025 Belgian F1 GP Results
|FP1 2025 Belgian F1 GP
|SQuali 2025 Belgian F1 GP
|Start grid 2025 Belgian GP
|Sprint 2025 Belgian F1 GP
|Quali 2025 Belgian F1 GP
|Start grid 2025 Belgian GP
✅ Check out 2025 F1 Results & Standings
✅ Check out F1 2025 Calendar
✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Rankings
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
At least a full race this time around, but some things clearly never change.
A largely straightforward race filled with DRS trains after the first few green-flag laps.
Piastri at least got back on his lost sprint victory in the same manner, & some strategies were weird, especially for Hulkenberg & Hadjar (unless he had an issue with the first set).
Tsunoda's qualifying efforts proved useless in the end, & to make matters worse, he got even passed by Hulkenberg on the final lap.
Underwhelming on an entertainment basis for me , no yellow flags, no double waved yellows, no dnfs, no vscs, no safety cars, the only highlight being the weather.
I'm very sad of what F1 has become these days.
It surely losing a lot of old school race fans by not racing in challenging situations.
Aren't we supose to see the best 20 drivers of the world doing there thing?
If you can't stand the heat...than stay out of the kitchen!
F1 is becoming a f*cking circus festival instead of a competition!
40 laps of dullness today im afraid
Thank heavens for Sir Lewis, 18 to 7 and Charles keeping the supposed best driver in F1 at bay for a podium.
Maybe Max like the rest is actually only as good as his car.
Congratulations to Oscar and Maclaren in a league of their own.
Although hang on Max won the sprint so maybe his car isn’t as bad as it’s made out to be.
Do yourself a favour, that Ferrari was worthy of a 2nd row start or a podium, but Dame Prancealot showed herself up to be nothing but a menapausal ex world champion this weekend , failing in sprint quali and a rookie error in Q1, she may have sent "documents" to Ferrari depts, but the only she should be sending is her resignation letter, when Alonso and Vettel and now Charlie rode that Ferrari , it showed/shows with passion, but with Dame whine a lot its a nothing car just excuse after excuse after mistake, counting this weekends excuses its now 37 so far this year , or dyo think shes done well so far
Ha ha,gotcha.
You do write a load of rubbish Stroppy
I watched Lewis admit his poor performance was his own fault no excuses, but his comeback in the race was all down to him as well and the crowd loved it (driver of the day)
I’m sure you’re not but you certainly give the impression of being a bitter old man. Try to smile and be positive you’ll find life much more pleasant.
Yes, thank heavens for Sir Lewis if only to upset Strop.
I had feeling the rain would throw Lando off.
Laid back Oscar eh
I love you Strop but get fucked
✅ Checkout the latest 50 F1 Fans comments.