2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring circuit

Weather: dry 32°C

Tarmac: dry 50°C

Humidity : 69%

Wind : 2 m/s SE

Pressure: 985.5 bar

Max Verstappen won his 44th F1 race at the 2023 Hungarian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P2 and won on the Hungaroring circuit for the second time. It was his 9th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 103th race win.

Max Verstappen Dominates Hungarian Grand Prix with Another Commanding Victory

In an awe-inspiring display of skill and speed, Max Verstappen secured yet another triumph in the Hungarian Grand Prix, solidifying his status as the reigning double world champion. The Dutch driver, representing Red Bull Racing, showcased his unmatched prowess as he stormed past his pole-sitting Mercedes rival, Lewis Hamilton, at the start of the race. Verstappen's strategic finesse and blistering pace enabled him to maintain an unassailable lead throughout the 70-lap contest, leaving his competitors trailing in his wake.

Notably, Verstappen's victory marked his seventh consecutive win, extending his dominance in the 2023 season. Red Bull Racing, basking in their driver's extraordinary form, achieved an astonishing milestone by securing their 12th consecutive race win, surpassing McLaren's long-standing record from the 1988 campaign.

The race witnessed an intense battle for the remaining podium positions. McLaren's Lando Norris displayed remarkable tenacity, finishing second after an impressive recovery from losing ground to teammate Oscar Piastri in the early stages. Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate, showcased his prowess as he embarked on an audacious strategy, making his way from ninth to third.

Hamilton's aspirations of converting his 104th pole position into a 104th victory were dashed as he faced tough competition from Verstappen, Piastri, and Norris. Nevertheless, the seven-time world champion managed to salvage fourth place, mounting a late charge to pass Piastri.

Ferrari endured a mixed day, with Charles Leclerc crossing the line in sixth place, only to be demoted to seventh after a time penalty for speeding in the pit lane. His teammate, Carlos Sainz, secured eighth position. Aston Martin claimed a minor double points finish, with Fernando Alonso in ninth place and Lance Stroll in tenth.

The race was not without its share of dramatic moments. An early incident involving Alpine's Zhou Guanyu and F1 returnee Daniel Ricciardo triggered a collision that led to both Alpine drivers retiring from the race. Ricciardo displayed resilience, finishing in 13th position.

In the championship standings, Verstappen now holds a commanding 110-point lead over Perez, further consolidating his position as the frontrunner in the 2023 title race.

The Hungarian Grand Prix offered a thrilling spectacle of overtakes and strategic intrigue, with drivers grappling with the challenge of high temperatures and tire management. Verstappen's well-executed strategy and unyielding performance stood out as he masterfully extended his lead with each lap.

The Hungaroring witnessed Verstappen's dominance in full force, making it clear that the young Dutch driver and Red Bull Racing are a formidable force in the world of Formula 1. With 12 consecutive race wins under their belt, the team is now setting their sights on maintaining their remarkable momentum for many races to come

Classification 2023 Hungarian F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:20.504 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull #1 in lap 53 at 195.910 km/h

