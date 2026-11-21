Event:

Track:

Weather: Partly Cloudy 13°C / 55°F

Tarmac: Dry 15°C / 59°F

Humidity: 31% Moderate

Wind: 9.0 km/h South West

Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in qualifying for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix with a 1:33.893 on Pirelli soft tyres, beating Max Verstappen by 0.258 seconds. However, a five-place grid penalty for an additional internal combustion engine means Verstappen inherits pole position, with George Russell moving up to second. It will be Verstappen's first pole-position start at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Antonelli's lap was 14.041 seconds faster than Lando Norris' wet-weather pole time in 2025, but 1.581 seconds slower than Russell's dry-weather pole benchmark from 2024.

Antonelli Stuns Las Vegas Qualifying, Verstappen Inherits Pole

Kimi Antonelli produced a sensational last-gasp lap to top qualifying for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, beating Max Verstappen by 0.258 seconds after almost missing the chequered flag. Yet the newly crowned World Champion's five-place grid penalty means Verstappen, rather than the Mercedes driver, will lead the field away on Saturday night.

George Russell, the overwhelming favourite after dominating final practice, could manage only third in the qualifying classification. He nevertheless moves onto the front row alongside Verstappen, with Lando Norris promoted to third.

Behind them, Ferrari suffered a humiliating double Q2 elimination, while Racing Bulls rookie produced an outstanding performance to secure fifth on the starting grid.

What began as a battle against cold tyres and a slippery circuit ended with drivers fighting over something equally important: the enormous advantage of a slipstream on the Las Vegas Strip.

Cold Tyres and a Rapidly Improving Circuit Shape Q1

After Thursday's rain had wiped out any meaningful dry-weather running, qualifying began with teams still searching for answers.

The track temperature was just 15°C, with the air at 13°C. Pirelli's soft C5 compound offered the greatest potential grip, but getting it into the correct operating window was proving difficult.

Several drivers required two preparation laps before attempting a serious time. Others struggled with cold brakes and unpredictable rear-end behaviour as the circuit gradually gained rubber.

The improvement was noticeable almost immediately, with the timing screens changing repeatedly as drivers found more grip.

Verstappen initially moved ahead of Russell, while Norris and Leclerc also featured near the front. But the Mercedes driver responded as the session progressed, eventually topping Q1 by just 0.020 seconds from Antonelli.

Further back, Haas endured a particularly difficult evening.

Rafael Câmara spun at Turn 1 after losing the rear of his car, an incident remarkably similar to Oliver Bearman's unusual slide during FP3. The Brazilian recovered but could manage only 17th.

Bearman, already facing substantial power unit penalties, concentrated partly on providing his team-mate with a slipstream. It was not enough to keep either Haas in contention, with the Briton qualifying last.

Cadillac also lost both cars, Sergio Pérez finishing 18th and Valtteri Bottas 21st. Between them came the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, eliminated in 19th and 20th.

For the leading teams, Q1 had passed without major damage. That would change dramatically in Q2.

Ferrari's Qualifying Unravels as Alpine Fight Back

The second segment began with the field tightly packed and the Racing Bulls drivers once again looking unexpectedly competitive.

Verstappen set an early benchmark, but Oscar Piastri responded with an impressive lap to move ahead of Lawson and Norris.

Russell subsequently went quickest, while Antonelli remained close enough to suggest Mercedes would have both cars in the final shootout.

Ferrari, however, was struggling.

Leclerc had looked competitive throughout practice, finishing third in wet FP2 and fourth in dry FP3. Hamilton's preparation had been less convincing, with repeated lock-ups and braking difficulties, but Ferrari still appeared to have enough pace to reach Q3.

As the final attempts approached, neither driver was safe.

Hamilton was struggling to bring his tyres up to temperature and repeatedly lost time through the slower corners.

"I just don't have any grip," he complained over the radio.

The seven-time World Champion briefly climbed to eighth, but the circuit was still improving and the midfield runners were finding more speed.

Leclerc's problems were different. The Monegasque locked up during what became his quickest attempt, losing valuable momentum, and then narrowly missed the opportunity to begin another lap before the chequered flag.

The crucial blow came from Alpine.

Pierre Gasly produced a superb late improvement to jump to second, while Franco Colapinto also found enough time to climb into the top ten.

Leclerc dropped to 11th. Hamilton attempted one final improvement but could not find the pace to escape elimination, finishing 12th.

Ferrari had lost both cars.

Nico Hülkenberg, Carlos Sainz, Gabriel Bortoleto and Alex Albon were also eliminated, leaving an extraordinary Q3 line-up: two cars each from Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Racing Bulls and Alpine.

For Antonelli, the margin had been uncomfortably small. He survived in tenth, approximately a tenth ahead of Leclerc.

Within minutes, he would turn that narrow escape into the fastest lap of the evening.

Verstappen Takes Control Before Antonelli's Last-Gasp Response

The opening Q3 runs quickly demonstrated that outright car performance would not be the only deciding factor.

Las Vegas offers an unusually powerful slipstream, particularly along the long flat-out sections leading towards the final corners. Drivers running in clean air were finding themselves at a disadvantage against those positioned behind another car.

Gasly briefly held the fastest time before Antonelli moved ahead. Russell then improved, followed by Norris and finally Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver established provisional pole with a 1:34.151, 0.173 seconds quicker than Norris, with Russell a further tenth behind.

For Verstappen, it was an encouraging turnaround after a difficult preparation. He had complained about power delivery in FP2 and steering problems during FP3, prompting Red Bull to make further setup changes before qualifying.

With five minutes remaining, the Dutchman appeared to have the strongest combination of car balance and track position.

But the final runs were about to become chaotic.

As drivers left the pits, almost everyone wanted a tow without being trapped behind traffic through the corners. Preparation laps turned into a contest of positioning, with cars slowing and accelerating as their teams calculated the ideal gaps.

Russell headed out ahead of Antonelli, but the Mercedes drivers ended up with very different opportunities.

The Briton was again left without a useful slipstream, having already complained during his first attempt that Mercedes needed to improve its run planning.

Antonelli, meanwhile, found himself behind a queue of cars and appeared to be in danger of missing the chequered flag altogether.

He crossed the line with barely a second remaining.

Then came the lap nobody expected.

The Italian used the slipstream to devastating effect, finding the straight-line speed needed to beat Verstappen's benchmark.

His 1:33.893 put him 0.258 seconds clear, completing an astonishing turnaround from his narrow escape in Q2.

"That last lap, I thought I was screwed," Antonelli admitted afterwards, explaining how the powerful tow had helped him rescue the attempt.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was equally astonished, revealing that the team had feared Antonelli would either miss the flag or find himself too close to the traffic ahead.

Instead, he had beaten everyone.

Russell Misses Out Despite Mercedes' Practice Advantage

Antonelli's achievement also raised an uncomfortable question for Mercedes.

Russell had been the fastest driver in both timed practice sessions, including a crushing 0.911-second advantage over Antonelli in FP3.

He had looked comfortable on both medium and soft tyres, while his team-mate struggled with braking and tyre preparation.

Yet when the decisive laps arrived, Russell could not reproduce that superiority.

The difference in slipstream opportunities was significant. Antonelli benefited from traffic ahead, while Russell was repeatedly left running in relatively clean air.

That does not establish that Russell would have taken the fastest time with an identical tow, but it certainly suggests Mercedes left performance on the table.

There was an additional complication: Antonelli's five-place grid penalty was already known before qualifying began.

Mercedes therefore had every reason to maximise Russell's chances of taking the fastest time, particularly with Verstappen and Norris close enough to exploit any weakness.

Russell ultimately finished third in qualifying, although Antonelli's penalty promotes him to second on the grid.

"I wanted to be on pole, but I'm pleased with the performance today," the Briton said.

Mercedes may have missed the opportunity to lock out the front row, but its underlying pace remains a serious threat to Verstappen.

Lindblad Delivers as Racing Bulls and Alpine Shine

While Antonelli stole the headlines, Lindblad produced one of the most impressive performances of the session.

The Racing Bulls rookie qualified sixth and moves up to fifth on the starting grid, an outstanding result on his first Formula 1 weekend at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

His achievement was particularly notable given how little preparation he had enjoyed.

Racing Bulls kept both cars in the garage during the rain-soaked FP1, and Thursday's wet FP2 offered limited relevant experience. That left Friday's final practice as Lindblad's only opportunity to learn the circuit properly on slick tyres.

Yet he progressed through both elimination rounds and remained competitive in Q3, even providing Lawson with a useful tow during the final segment.

Lawson qualified eighth, completing a strong evening for Racing Bulls.

Hadjar was equally impressive in the senior Red Bull, qualifying fifth and moving up to fourth on the grid.

For Alpine, reaching Q3 with both drivers was another encouraging result after Gasly's second place in wet FP2 and Colapinto's fifth in dry FP3.

Gasly eventually qualified ninth, while Colapinto finished tenth after clipping the barriers on his final attempt.

Their performances helped eliminate both Ferraris and demonstrated how little margin the established frontrunners could afford.

McLaren's fortunes were mixed.

Norris qualified fourth and inherits third on the grid, leaving him well placed to challenge Verstappen and Russell.

Piastri managed seventh, but his ten-place grid penalty for additional power unit components means he will start considerably further back.

For the Australian, an already difficult qualifying session now becomes a recovery mission.

Grid Penalties Hand Verstappen a Golden Opportunity

Antonelli's penalty is the defining factor in the starting order.

Despite producing the fastest lap, the Italian drops to sixth after Mercedes fitted an additional internal combustion engine.

Verstappen consequently inherits pole, Russell moves to second and Norris takes third. Hadjar and Lindblad complete the top five.

Further down the order, Piastri and Sainz both face ten-place penalties for additional power unit components.

Bearman is set to start from the back after taking multiple new components, while Stroll also faces a grid penalty.

Those sanctions should create opportunities for drivers who qualified in the midfield, particularly as the Las Vegas layout offers several realistic overtaking opportunities.

The stewards had also dealt with one of the incidents carried over from FP3.

Verstappen received a warning for his contact with Russell, while Albon was reprimanded following his encounter with Hadjar. The liveblog did not confirm a final decision regarding Verstappen's separate incident with Colapinto.

Neither of the confirmed decisions changed the battle at the front of the grid.

For Verstappen, pole position represents a significant opportunity.

He has already won twice in Las Vegas, in 2023 and 2025, but had never previously started from the front of the grid at the Strip Circuit.

Now he will lead the field towards Turn 1, with the Mercedes that dominated final practice alongside him.

Verstappen Has Pole, but Mercedes Have the Speed

Antonelli's lap also offered an interesting historical comparison.

His 1:33.893 was 14.041 seconds faster than Norris' rain-soaked pole time from 2025, but 1.581 seconds slower than Russell's 1:32.312 in dry qualifying in 2024.

The different conditions and generation of machinery limit what those comparisons reveal about outright performance, but they provide useful context for a session dominated by tyre preparation and slipstreaming.

More importantly, qualifying leaves the race finely balanced.

Verstappen has track position and an exceptional record at the circuit. Russell has demonstrated the strongest pace across the weekend, while Antonelli will start sixth in a Mercedes that proved capable of beating the entire field.

Norris remains close enough to threaten from third, and Red Bull has both cars inside the first two rows.

With Thursday's rain severely restricting dry-weather preparation, teams also face unanswered questions about tyre degradation and race strategy.

Antonelli produced the lap of the evening, but his penalty means he will begin the Grand Prix looking at five cars ahead of him.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has inherited the opportunity to turn a difficult weekend into another Las Vegas victory.

The fastest driver will start sixth. The man he beat will start first. And after a qualifying session decided by fractions of a second and the positioning of cars on the circuit, Saturday's race promises a very different contest.

Qualifying Times 2026 Las Vegas GP

Quickest Sector Times

Sector 1: 26.701 sec. by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB22 #3.

26.701 sec. by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB22 #3. Sector 2: 31.744 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL40 #1.

31.744 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL40 #1. Sector 3: 34.785 sec. by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17 #63.

Related: .

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas · round 21 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form, recent form and the starting grid · updated after qualifying (Sat 21 Nov 06:18 UTC). 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 59% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 23% to win 3 George Russell Mercedes · #63 7.0% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 13 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Grid Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 59% 97% 100% P1 P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P1 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 23% 83% 100% P2 P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P2 3 George Russell Mercedes 7.0% 45% 100% P3 P3 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 3.5% 22% 97% P4 P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P4 5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 2.1% 14% 89% P5 P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P5 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1.0% 6.3% 67% P12 P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P12 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.9% 6.8% 66% P11 P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P11 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 0.6% 4.0% 48% P7 P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P7 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 0.5% 3.4% 43% P8 P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P8 10 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.3% 2.0% 29% P13 P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P13 11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.3% 1.7% 26% P6 P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P6 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.3% 1.6% 19% P20 P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P20 13 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.3% 1.4% 22% P20 P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P20 14 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.3% 1.3% 21% P14 P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P14 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.2% 1.5% 23% P19 P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P19 16 Rafael Câmara Haas 0.2% 1.6% 21% P17 P25 in the championship · no podium in the last 1 · starts P17 17 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.2% 1.9% 26% P9 P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P9 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.2% 1.2% 18% P20 P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 4 DNFs · starts P20 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.2% 1.5% 22% P10 P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P10 20 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.2% 1.5% 24% P15 P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P15 21 Alex Albon Williams 0.2% 1.3% 21% P16 P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P16 22 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.1% 1.3% 19% P18 P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P18 Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 Shroppyfly 47 pts 2 An Sionnach 45 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 45 pts P The Predictor model 44 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 36 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 29 pts 6 ipeluri 23 pts 7 Casparovic 21 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Demireins 9 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Raceworks Media 6 pts 15 Buzzjohn 6 pts 16 Rahmi Can 6 pts 17 Killabee 6 pts 18 Carlo 6 pts 19 MKL 6 pts 20 Sudhjd 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 20% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 20% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 60% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. 13 /20 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 76 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics