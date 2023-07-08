Qualifying Results 2023 British F1 Grand Prix

8 July 2023 by    3 min read
Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit

Max Verstappen driving the Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during qualifying ahead of the 2023 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone

Weather: wet/dry  21°C
Tarmac: wet/dry  22°C
Humidity: 81%
Wind: 3 km/h SW
Pressure: 1000 mbar

Max Verstappen scored his 27th F1 pole position today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 at Sunday's 2023 British F1 Grand Prix for the 2nd time at Silverstone. It was his seventh pole of the season (fifth in a row) for the Dutch driver and  the 90th pole for the Red Bull Racing team.

Qualifying Session Overview

The qualifying session saw changing conditions with intermittent rain, adding an element of uncertainty to the proceedings. The teams had to adapt their strategies to maximize their chances of setting fast lap times. Let's take a look at the key moments and notable performances during the session.

McLaren's Strong Performance

McLaren emerged as the surprise package of the qualifying session, showcasing significant improvements in their car's performance. Lando Norris stole the show by securing pole position, delivering an exceptional lap time. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, also impressed, securing an impressive third place on the grid. The upgrades introduced by McLaren proved to be effective, allowing them to challenge the front-runners.

Verstappen Continues Dominance

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver, continued his impressive form by securing second place on the grid. Verstappen has been the dominant force in recent races, and he showcased his speed once again. Despite narrowly missing out on pole position, he remains a strong contender for victory in the British Grand Prix.

Ferrari's Solid Performance

Ferrari demonstrated their competitiveness in qualifying, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz securing fourth and fifth place respectively. The team's consistent performance highlighted their progress and ability to challenge the top teams. Leclerc, in particular, showcased his speed and narrowly missed out on pole position in the previous race.

Alonso Disappointed with Ninth

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin had a disappointing qualifying session, securing ninth place on the grid. After consistently performing well throughout the season, Alonso and Aston Martin faced difficulties in this session. The upgrades brought by other teams appeared to have closed the gap, intensifying the battle behind the dominant Red Bull cars.

Excitement Builds for Race Day

The qualifying session set the stage for an exciting race day at Silverstone. The unexpected performances from McLaren and the continued dominance of Max Verstappen promise an intense battle at the front of the grid. With challenging weather conditions and competitive midfield teams, the British Grand Prix is poised to deliver thrilling on-track action.

Stay tuned for our live coverage of the race tomorrow, where the drivers will showcase their skills and fight for valuable championship points in the 2023 British F1 Grand Prix.

Last year the quickest lap time in qualifying was a 1:40.190 min. It was driven by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari F1-75 during Q1.

Qualifying Times 2023 British GP

Pos No Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Laps
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.428 1:27.702 1:26.720 26
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:28.917 1:28.042 1:26.961 26
3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:29.874 1:27.845 1:27.092 26
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.143 1:28.361 1:27.136 25
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:29.865 1:28.265 1:27.148 26
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.412 1:28.782 1:27.155 24
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.415 1:28.545 1:27.211 25
8 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:29.466 1:28.067 1:27.530 25
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:29.949 1:28.368 1:27.659 24
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:29.533 1:28.751 1:27.689 24
11 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:29.603 1:28.896 17
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.448 1:28.935 19
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:29.700 1:28.956 18
14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:29.873 1:29.031 19
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:29.798 no time 11
16 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:29.968 11
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.025 11
18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:30.123 11
19 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1:30.513 11
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:32.378 7

3 F1 Fan comments on “Qualifying Results 2023 British F1 Grand Prix

  1. smokey

    No surprises about the pole sitter!
    I find it most encouraging to see both McLaren cars so competitive, and also that Williams have done so well too. Ferrari's are both in with a good show, with the disappointments being AM and MB.
    MB and AM both usually have good race pace, so the race will be very interesting. Would love to see Lando and King George on the podium, even though I am an Oscar Piastri fan!

  2. Jere Jyrälä

    Great qualifying by Mclaren, & the upgrades seemingly work, although perhaps also track-specific.
    Albon also had a good qualifying despite eventually finishing 8th, while the Mercedes duo & Alonso were surprisingly slow.
    Ocon & Stroll messed up their final attempts in Q2 with silly games, while Q1 end also had unnecessarily silly games, all caused by Sainz's slowness in leaving the pit lane.
    Perez, though. Yet another non-Q3 appearance in the outright fastest car.
    Embarrassing, especially as he was briefly P1 but still ended up down to P16.

  3. shroppyfly

    I thought how Zak was high fivin anyone and everyone Mcl had won a race or something geez anyhow should be a good one, Sunday morning weather forecast says a dry race, so one thing for guaranteed, it'll be wet, very wet....

