Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit
Weather: wet/dry 21°C
Tarmac: wet/dry 22°C
Humidity: 81%
Wind: 3 km/h SW
Pressure: 1000 mbar
Max Verstappen scored his 27th F1 pole position today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 at Sunday's 2023 British F1 Grand Prix for the 2nd time at Silverstone. It was his seventh pole of the season (fifth in a row) for the Dutch driver and the 90th pole for the Red Bull Racing team.
Qualifying Session Overview
The qualifying session saw changing conditions with intermittent rain, adding an element of uncertainty to the proceedings. The teams had to adapt their strategies to maximize their chances of setting fast lap times. Let's take a look at the key moments and notable performances during the session.
McLaren's Strong Performance
McLaren emerged as the surprise package of the qualifying session, showcasing significant improvements in their car's performance. Lando Norris stole the show by securing pole position, delivering an exceptional lap time. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, also impressed, securing an impressive third place on the grid. The upgrades introduced by McLaren proved to be effective, allowing them to challenge the front-runners.
Verstappen Continues Dominance
Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver, continued his impressive form by securing second place on the grid. Verstappen has been the dominant force in recent races, and he showcased his speed once again. Despite narrowly missing out on pole position, he remains a strong contender for victory in the British Grand Prix.
Ferrari's Solid Performance
Ferrari demonstrated their competitiveness in qualifying, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz securing fourth and fifth place respectively. The team's consistent performance highlighted their progress and ability to challenge the top teams. Leclerc, in particular, showcased his speed and narrowly missed out on pole position in the previous race.
Alonso Disappointed with Ninth
Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin had a disappointing qualifying session, securing ninth place on the grid. After consistently performing well throughout the season, Alonso and Aston Martin faced difficulties in this session. The upgrades brought by other teams appeared to have closed the gap, intensifying the battle behind the dominant Red Bull cars.
Excitement Builds for Race Day
The qualifying session set the stage for an exciting race day at Silverstone. The unexpected performances from McLaren and the continued dominance of Max Verstappen promise an intense battle at the front of the grid. With challenging weather conditions and competitive midfield teams, the British Grand Prix is poised to deliver thrilling on-track action.
Stay tuned for our live coverage of the race tomorrow, where the drivers will showcase their skills and fight for valuable championship points in the 2023 British F1 Grand Prix.
Last year the quickest lap time in qualifying was a 1:40.190 min. It was driven by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari F1-75 during Q1.
Qualifying Times 2023 British GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29.428
|1:27.702
|1:26.720
|26
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:28.917
|1:28.042
|1:26.961
|26
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:29.874
|1:27.845
|1:27.092
|26
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29.143
|1:28.361
|1:27.136
|25
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:29.865
|1:28.265
|1:27.148
|26
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29.412
|1:28.782
|1:27.155
|24
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29.415
|1:28.545
|1:27.211
|25
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:29.466
|1:28.067
|1:27.530
|25
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:29.949
|1:28.368
|1:27.659
|24
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:29.533
|1:28.751
|1:27.689
|24
|11
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:29.603
|1:28.896
|17
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:29.448
|1:28.935
|19
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:29.700
|1:28.956
|18
|14
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:29.873
|1:29.031
|19
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:29.798
|no time
|11
|16
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:29.968
|11
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:30.025
|11
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:30.123
|11
|19
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1:30.513
|11
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:32.378
|7
No surprises about the pole sitter!
I find it most encouraging to see both McLaren cars so competitive, and also that Williams have done so well too. Ferrari's are both in with a good show, with the disappointments being AM and MB.
MB and AM both usually have good race pace, so the race will be very interesting. Would love to see Lando and King George on the podium, even though I am an Oscar Piastri fan!
Great qualifying by Mclaren, & the upgrades seemingly work, although perhaps also track-specific.
Albon also had a good qualifying despite eventually finishing 8th, while the Mercedes duo & Alonso were surprisingly slow.
Ocon & Stroll messed up their final attempts in Q2 with silly games, while Q1 end also had unnecessarily silly games, all caused by Sainz's slowness in leaving the pit lane.
Perez, though. Yet another non-Q3 appearance in the outright fastest car.
Embarrassing, especially as he was briefly P1 but still ended up down to P16.
I thought how Zak was high fivin anyone and everyone Mcl had won a race or something geez anyhow should be a good one, Sunday morning weather forecast says a dry race, so one thing for guaranteed, it'll be wet, very wet....