Event: British F1 Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone circuit

Weather: wet/dry 21°C

Tarmac: wet/dry 22°C

Humidity: 81%

Wind: 3 km/h SW

Pressure: 1000 mbar

Max Verstappen scored his 27th F1 pole position today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 at Sunday's 2023 British F1 Grand Prix for the 2nd time at Silverstone. It was his seventh pole of the season (fifth in a row) for the Dutch driver and the 90th pole for the Red Bull Racing team.

Qualifying Session Overview

The qualifying session saw changing conditions with intermittent rain, adding an element of uncertainty to the proceedings. The teams had to adapt their strategies to maximize their chances of setting fast lap times. Let's take a look at the key moments and notable performances during the session.

McLaren's Strong Performance

McLaren emerged as the surprise package of the qualifying session, showcasing significant improvements in their car's performance. Lando Norris stole the show by securing pole position, delivering an exceptional lap time. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, also impressed, securing an impressive third place on the grid. The upgrades introduced by McLaren proved to be effective, allowing them to challenge the front-runners.

Verstappen Continues Dominance

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver, continued his impressive form by securing second place on the grid. Verstappen has been the dominant force in recent races, and he showcased his speed once again. Despite narrowly missing out on pole position, he remains a strong contender for victory in the British Grand Prix.

Ferrari's Solid Performance

Ferrari demonstrated their competitiveness in qualifying, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz securing fourth and fifth place respectively. The team's consistent performance highlighted their progress and ability to challenge the top teams. Leclerc, in particular, showcased his speed and narrowly missed out on pole position in the previous race.

Alonso Disappointed with Ninth

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin had a disappointing qualifying session, securing ninth place on the grid. After consistently performing well throughout the season, Alonso and Aston Martin faced difficulties in this session. The upgrades brought by other teams appeared to have closed the gap, intensifying the battle behind the dominant Red Bull cars.

Excitement Builds for Race Day

The qualifying session set the stage for an exciting race day at Silverstone. The unexpected performances from McLaren and the continued dominance of Max Verstappen promise an intense battle at the front of the grid. With challenging weather conditions and competitive midfield teams, the British Grand Prix is poised to deliver thrilling on-track action.

Stay tuned for our live coverage of the race tomorrow, where the drivers will showcase their skills and fight for valuable championship points in the 2023 British F1 Grand Prix.

Last year the quickest lap time in qualifying was a 1:40.190 min. It was driven by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari F1-75 during Q1.

Qualifying Times 2023 British GP

✅ Check out our 2023 British F1 Grand Prix preview

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: