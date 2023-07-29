Qualifying Results 2023 Belgian F1 Sprint Shootout

Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: dry 18°C

Tarmac: dry 25°C

Humidity: 86%

Wind: 1 km/h SW

Pressure: 962 mbar

Max Verstappen qualified as quickest for the Belgian Sprint race later today. The Red Bull driver scored his second Sprint Shoutout pole position and also the second Sprint pole for the Red Bull Racing.

Crucial Weather Conditions Spice up Belgian F1 Shootout Qualifying

The Shootout Qualifying session was filled with excitement and drama. Haas had a tough time, with both drivers starting from the back of the grid. Aston Martin suffered a setback as Lance Stroll crashed out, affecting his teammate's position as well. Mercedes faced their own challenges, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell tripping over each other, costing them their final flying lap times.

Verstappen's dominance in qualifying was a measure of redemption for him after losing yesterday's pole due to a grid penalty. McLaren's Oscar Piastri put on an impressive performance, showing his potential despite not having driven on this track for a couple of years.

The weather added an extra layer of complexity to the session. Rainfall during the session made tire choice a crucial factor. Verstappen's advantage might be neutralized by wet conditions, opening up opportunities for other teams, especially those with strong performances in the rain.

The Sprint Shootout, an abridged version of qualifying, determined the starting grid for the F1 Sprint Race later in the day. The Sprint is a 15-lap dash that awards points to the top eight finishers, potentially impacting the championship standings.

The weather remains unpredictable, with rain showers forecasted before the Sprint. Teams are strategizing accordingly, and tire management will be vital for success in these tricky conditions.

As fans eagerly await the action, all eyes are on Verstappen, Leclerc, and the others to see who can master the challenging Spa-Francorchamps circuit in these mixed conditions. The Sprint promises to be a thrilling race with plenty of overtaking opportunities and strategy calls.

The Sprint Shootout has been delayed due to the heavy rain, but the excitement is building as fans hope for some dry spells to showcase the true potential of the drivers.

31.552 sec. by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF23 47.471 sec. by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL60 31.552 sec. by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF23

Quali Times 2023 Belgian F1 Sprint

