Brazilian Grand Prix circuit

Qualifying results 2018 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton

Event:Â Brazilian Grand Prix
Track:Â Autodromo Interlagos

Weather:Â  Â Partly Clouded,Â Â 23.7ÂºC
Tarmac: Dry, 39.6ÂºC
Wind speed: 5.4 km/h
Humidity: 71.3%

Lewis Hamilton scored his 82nd Formula 1 pole position during the 2018 Brazil qualifying session today. He will start from first place for the 3rd time at Sao Paulo in his F1 career tomorrow.

Qualifying for tomorrow's 46th Brazilian Grand Prix started out dry with very dark clouds around the Sao Paulo track.

Q1
In Q1 All drivers got out quickly to set a lap time before it would start to rain. After 5 minutes some light rain started to fall down which surprised Charles Leclerc and caused to spin his Sauber. Max Verstappen then had clocked the quickest lap time in the Red Bull with 1:08.205. Both Ferrari drivers Raikkonen & Vettel were 2nd and 3rd.with exactly the same lap time.Â Pierre Gasly did a very good lap in the tricky conditions and climbed from P17 to P12 to get into Q2. It was amazing to see the complete grid was between 1.5 sec from P1 to P20.

Q2
The rain didn't came thru and all drivers came out on slicks to set their quickest lap time under dry conditions. Ferrari was the first to drive their lap times on the Soft tyres and will be allowed to start the race on the Soft tyre. Red Bull first drove out on Supersoft, but came in to switch to the Soft tyres. Mercedes drivers Bottas & Hamilton also tried to improve their already set lap time on Soft, but didn't manage to do so. Sergio Sirotkin (Williams) almost collided with the slow driving Mercedes of Hamilton, when the British driver was driving on the race line and tried to avoid Sirotkin but almost crashed into him. Leclerc drove an outstanding lap in the last moments of the session in these tricky conditions to climb from P11 to claimÂ P8.

Q3
All cars went out on slicks. The rain clouds were still hanging around the circuit, but the rain didn't came. In the first stint of Q3 Hamilton was quickest with a 1:07.301, Vettel was 2nd, Bottas 3rd and Raikkonen 4th. In the second stint Hamilton was even quicker and drove a new qualifying record time with 1:07.281 min.

Whether or not Hamilton will get a penalty for blocking Raikkonen and Sirotkin is yet unknown.

The pole time of Valtteri Bottas driven last year wasÂ 01:08.322 min.

Qualifying Times 2018 Brazilian GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:08.4641:07.7951:07.28117
25Sebastian VettelFerrari1:08.4521:07.7761:07.37417
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:08.4921:07.7271:07.44117
47Kimi RÃ¤ikkÃ¶nenFerrari1:08.4521:08.0281:07.45617
533Max VerstappenRed Bull1:08.2051:08.0171:07.77816
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:08.5441:08.0551:07.78016
79Marcus EricssonSauber1:08.7541:08.5791:08.29619
816Charles LeclercSauber1:08.6671:08.3351:08.49223
98Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:08.7351:08.2391:08.51717
1010Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:09.0461:08.6161:09.02924
1120Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:08.4741:08.65912
1211Sergio PÃ©rezForce India1:09.2171:08.74115
1331Esteban OconForce India1:09.2641:08.77018
1427Nico HÃ¼lkenbergRenault1:09.0091:08.83415
1535Sergey SirotkinWilliams1:09.2591:10.38111
1655Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:09.2699
1728Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:09.28010
1814Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:09.4029
1918Lance StrollWilliams1:09.44110
202Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:09.6019

