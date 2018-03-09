F1 Results

Lap times final day of 2nd Catalunya F1 testing

The last day of the eight days of testing was very interesting. The day started out bad again for the McLaren MCL33 of Fernando Alonso. It broke down again with some kind of power unit failure.

Late in the afternoon McLaren managed to go out again and Fernando Alonso showed an unbelievable pace on a new set of Hyper softs. Alonso drove some very quick laps grabbed the second quickest lap time of the day on the Catalunya circuit.

The quickest lap time was set by the Ferrari SF71H with Kimi Raikkonen behind the wheel.

Fastest F1 testing lap times Friday Catalunya week 2

