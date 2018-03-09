Lap times final day of 2nd Catalunya F1 testing

The last day of the eight days of testing was very interesting. The day started out bad again for the McLaren MCL33 of Fernando Alonso. It broke down again with some kind of power unit failure.
Late in the afternoon McLaren managed to go out again and Fernando Alonso showed an unbelievable pace on a new set of Hyper softs. Alonso drove some very quick laps grabbed the second quickest lap time of the day on the Catalunya circuit.
The quickest lap time was set by the Ferrari SF71H with Kimi Raikkonen behind the wheel.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:17,221
|hyper s
|157
|2.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:17,784
|0,563
|hyper s
|93
|3.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Renault
|1:18,092
|0,871
|hyper s
|45
|4.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:18,412
|1,191
|super s
|92
|5.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:18,825
|1,604
|super s
|181
|6.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:18,949
|1,728
|medium
|104
|7.
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:18,967
|1,746
|hyper s
|156
|8.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:19,118
|1,897
|hyper s
|163
|9.
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber
|1:19,189
|1,968
|hyper s
|75
|10.
|35
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Force India
|1:19,464
|2,243
|super s
|105
|11.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:19,464
|2,243
|super s
|97
|12.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:19,954
|2,733
|soft
|27
|13.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|no time
|-
|-
|0
Congratulations to Team McLaren and my idol Fernando Alonso - It's been a rocky road but it looks like you are there my friend with a decent car at last.
About 10 hours doing engine changes over two days out of four is not good going speed looks great but three breakdowns or was it four over the four days is rubbish quality
To win you need to finish