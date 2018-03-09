F1-Fansite.com
Home / F1 Results / Lap times final day of 2nd Catalunya F1 testing

F1 Results

Lap times final day of 2nd Catalunya F1 testing

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Wednesday 07 March 2018. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault.

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain.
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault.

The last day of the eight days of testing was very interesting. The day started out bad again for the McLaren MCL33 of Fernando Alonso. It broke down again with some kind of power unit failure.

Late in the afternoon McLaren managed to go out again and Fernando Alonso showed an unbelievable pace on a new set of Hyper softs. Alonso drove some very quick laps grabbed the second quickest lap time of the day on the Catalunya circuit.

The quickest lap time was set by the Ferrari SF71H with Kimi Raikkonen behind the wheel.

Fastest F1 testing lap times Friday Catalunya week 2

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:17,221hyper s157
2.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:17,7840,563hyper s93
3.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:18,0920,871hyper s45
4.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:18,4121,191super s92
5.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:18,8251,604super s181
6.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:18,9491,728medium104
7.28Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:18,9671,746hyper s156
8.31Esteban OconForce India1:19,1181,897hyper s163
9.16Charles LeclercSauber1:19,1891,968hyper s75
10.35Sergey SirotkinForce India1:19,4642,243super s105
11.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19,4642,243super s97
12.18Lance StrollWilliams1:19,9542,733soft27
13.27Nico HülkenbergRenaultno time--0

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

2 thoughts on “Lap times final day of 2nd Catalunya F1 testing

  1. Shawn Zanganeh

    Congratulations to Team McLaren and my idol Fernando Alonso - It's been a rocky road but it looks like you are there my friend with a decent car at last.

    Reply
  2. ChrisAsh

    About 10 hours doing engine changes over two days out of four is not good going speed looks great but three breakdowns or was it four over the four days is rubbish quality
    To win you need to finish

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Australian flag Australia '1822% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now