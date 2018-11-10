Lap times 3rd practice 2018 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

Event:Â Brazilian Grand Prix

Track:Â Autodromo Interlagos

Weather:Â Â Overcast,Â Â 24ÂºC

Tarmac: Dry, 34.3ÂºC

Wind speed: 8.6 km/h

Humidity: 58.3%

The final practice was despite the weather forecasts earlier this week dry.

Kimi Raikkonen was the first to clock a lap time in the Ferrari on Supersoft tyres, just like he did in yesterday's FP2.

Lewis Hamilton had a problem with his Mercedes that had to be fixed in the pit as it was smoking a lot. After ten minutes Hamilton drove out the garage again and drove the 2nd quickest lap time. His car was still smoking a bit.

With 20 minutes to go Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel push hard and drove the first lap ever under the 1.08. The German driver drove a 1:07.948 and was 0.5 seconds faster than Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen at that time.

A few laps later Hamilton pushed out a better lap time but didn't beat the time of Vettel and had to settle for 3rd.

FP3 Lap Times 2018 Brazilian GP

