Lap times 3rd practice 2018 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

Event:Â Brazilian Grand Prix
Track:Â Autodromo Interlagos
Weather:Â Â Overcast,Â Â 24ÂºC
Tarmac: Dry, 34.3ÂºC
Wind speed: 8.6 km/h
Humidity: 58.3%
The final practice was despite the weather forecasts earlier this week dry.
Kimi Raikkonen was the first to clock a lap time in the Ferrari on Supersoft tyres, just like he did in yesterday's FP2.
Lewis Hamilton had a problem with his Mercedes that had to be fixed in the pit as it was smoking a lot. After ten minutes Hamilton drove out the garage again and drove the 2nd quickest lap time. His car was still smoking a bit.
With 20 minutes to go Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel push hard and drove the first lap ever under the 1.08. The German driver drove a 1:07.948 and was 0.5 seconds faster than Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen at that time.
A few laps later Hamilton pushed out a better lap time but didn't beat the time of Vettel and had to settle for 3rd.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:07.948
|17
|Super
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:08.165
|+0.217s
|15
|Super
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:08.465
|+0.517s
|23
|Super
|4
|7
|Kimi RÃ¤ikkÃ¶nen
|Ferrari
|1:08.490
|+0.542s
|17
|Super
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:08.733
|+0.785s
|12
|Super
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:08.788
|+0.840s
|12
|Super
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:09.146
|+1.198s
|14
|Super
|8
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:09.257
|+1.309s
|16
|Super
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:09.402
|+1.454s
|22
|Super
|10
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber
|1:09.448
|+1.500s
|21
|Super
|11
|27
|Nico HÃ¼lkenberg
|Renault
|1:09.461
|+1.513s
|19
|Super
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:09.588
|+1.640s
|18
|Super
|13
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:09.808
|+1.860s
|23
|Super
|14
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Renault
|1:09.864
|+1.916s
|17
|Super
|15
|35
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams
|1:09.885
|+1.937s
|14
|Super
|16
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:09.985
|+2.037s
|18
|Super
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:10.001
|+2.053s
|17
|Super
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:10.020
|+2.072s
|15
|Super
|19
|11
|Sergio PÃ©rez
|Force India
|1:10.116
|+2.168s
|18
|Super
|20
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:10.289
|+2.341s
|16
|Super
