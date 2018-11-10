ï»¿ Lap times 3rd practice 2018 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix | F1-Fansite.com
F1 Fansite

Brazilian Grand Prix circuit

Lap times 3rd practice 2018 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

Lap times 3rd practice 2018 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel driving the Ferrari SF71H in Brazil (2018)

Event:Â Brazilian Grand Prix
Track:Â Autodromo Interlagos

Weather:Â  Â Overcast,Â Â 24ÂºC
Tarmac: Dry, 34.3ÂºC
Wind speed: 8.6 km/h
Humidity: 58.3%

The final practice was despite the weather forecasts earlier this week dry.

Kimi Raikkonen was the first to clock a lap time in the Ferrari on Supersoft tyres, just like he did in yesterday's FP2.

Lewis Hamilton had a problem with his Mercedes that had to be fixed in the pit as it was smoking a lot. After ten minutes Hamilton drove out the garage again and drove the 2nd quickest lap time. His car was still smoking a bit.

With 20 minutes to go Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel push hard and drove the first lap ever under the 1.08. The German driver drove a 1:07.948 and was 0.5 seconds faster than Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen at that time.

A few laps later Hamilton pushed out a better lap time but didn't beat the time of Vettel and had to settle for 3rd.

Read our article on what to expect from the 2018 Brazilian F1 GP.
See all 2018 Used F1 Power Unit ElementsÂ by each driver.

FP3 Lap Times 2018 Brazilian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
15Sebastian VettelFerrari1:07.94817Super
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:08.165+0.217s15Super
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:08.465+0.517s23Super
47Kimi RÃ¤ikkÃ¶nenFerrari1:08.490+0.542s17Super
533Max VerstappenRed Bull1:08.733+0.785s12Super
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:08.788+0.840s12Super
720Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:09.146+1.198s14Super
88Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:09.257+1.309s16Super
910Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:09.402+1.454s22Super
1016Charles LeclercSauber1:09.448+1.500s21Super
1127Nico HÃ¼lkenbergRenault1:09.461+1.513s19Super
1231Esteban OconForce India1:09.588+1.640s18Super
139Marcus EricssonSauber1:09.808+1.860s23Super
1455Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:09.864+1.916s17Super
1535Sergey SirotkinWilliams1:09.885+1.937s14Super
1628Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:09.985+2.037s18Super
1718Lance StrollWilliams1:10.001+2.053s17Super
1814Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:10.020+2.072s15Super
1911Sergio PÃ©rezForce India1:10.116+2.168s18Super
202Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:10.289+2.341s16Super

Share this:

Book discounted tickets & reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


See Previous Post
See Next Post
See more:
See more about:

Last 30 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1 Fansite!

Latest Result

Latest Articles

Vote in our Formula 1 Poll!

Who will get the 2019 Williams seat?
Results

Early Booking Discounts on Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Abu Dhabi '18		AvailableBook Now
2019 season
Australia '19		AvailableBook Now
Azerbaijan '19		20% DiscountBook Now
Spain '19		AvailableBook Now
Monaco '19		AvailableBook Now
Canada '19		11% DiscountBook Now
Austria '19		20% DiscountBook Now
UK '19		AvailableBook Now
Germany '19		€20,- DiscountBook Now
Hungary '19		20% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '19		20% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '19		30% DiscountBook Now