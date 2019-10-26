Lap Times 3rd Free Practice 2019 Mexico F1 GP

Event: Mexico Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: Dry 16.5°C

Tarmac: Wet/Dry 20.4°C

Humidity : 79.2%

Wind : 2.2 m/s NE

Pressure: 782.8 bar

The skies above the Mexican circuit were full with grey cloud. The track itself was still damp in places after overnight rain, so the situation is much the same as yesterday morning, which saw most of the field forced to head out on the intermediate (green) tyre.

Again Lando Norris was the first who went out as first in the McLaren MCL34. There was bad news down at Renault, because a hydraulic leaks in the RS19 caused that Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg were not able to drive any lap.





A lot of drivers waited until the track to dried out before they set a lap time in this 3rd and final free practice for the 2019 Mexico Formula 1 Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly wasn't feeling so well and arrived half an hour later.

With 15 minutes to go the track had dried up enough to switch to slick tyres. Kimi Räikkönen was the first to use the slick tyres and was almost 4.5 sec. quicker than Max Verstappen who was quickest on the intermediate tyres until then.

2 Ferrari drivers came out as fastest on the track that became quicker each second. The quickest lap time of last year was driven by Max Verstappen who drove a 1:16.284 min in the Red Bull.

FP3 Lap Times 2019 Mexico GP

Below you can see the highlight footage of this FP3 in Mexico.

The last hour of practice ahead of the #MexicoGP was action packed! Here's the best bits in a bite-sized chunk...#F1 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/b5cy2yiEov — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2019

