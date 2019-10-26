Lap Times 3rd Free Practice 2019 Mexico F1 GP
Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Weather: Dry 16.5°C
Tarmac: Wet/Dry 20.4°C
Humidity : 79.2%
Wind : 2.2 m/s NE
Pressure: 782.8 bar
The skies above the Mexican circuit were full with grey cloud. The track itself was still damp in places after overnight rain, so the situation is much the same as yesterday morning, which saw most of the field forced to head out on the intermediate (green) tyre.
Again Lando Norris was the first who went out as first in the McLaren MCL34. There was bad news down at Renault, because a hydraulic leaks in the RS19 caused that Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg were not able to drive any lap.
A lot of drivers waited until the track to dried out before they set a lap time in this 3rd and final free practice for the 2019 Mexico Formula 1 Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly wasn't feeling so well and arrived half an hour later.
With 15 minutes to go the track had dried up enough to switch to slick tyres. Kimi Räikkönen was the first to use the slick tyres and was almost 4.5 sec. quicker than Max Verstappen who was quickest on the intermediate tyres until then.
2 Ferrari drivers came out as fastest on the track that became quicker each second. The quickest lap time of last year was driven by Max Verstappen who drove a 1:16.284 min in the Red Bull.
FP3 Lap Times 2019 Mexico GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16.145
|14
|Soft
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:16.172
|+0.027s
|11
|Soft
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:16.259
|+0.114s
|18
|Soft
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16.381
|+0.236s
|16
|Soft
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:16.638
|+0.493s
|14
|Soft
|6
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.903
|+0.758s
|12
|Soft
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:17.090
|+0.945s
|10
|Soft
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:17.094
|+0.949s
|19
|Soft
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:17.146
|+1.001s
|11
|Soft
|10
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:17.207
|+1.062s
|10
|Soft
|11
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:17.529
|+1.384s
|14
|Soft
|12
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17.740
|+1.595s
|19
|Soft
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:17.866
|+1.721s
|8
|Soft
|14
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17.881
|+1.736s
|8
|Soft
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:18.132
|+1.987s
|12
|Soft
|16
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:18.527
|+2.382s
|14
|Soft
|17
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:20.965
|+4.820s
|13
|Soft
|18
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Williams
|1:22.002
|+5.857s
|13
|Soft
|19
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|no time
|0,000
|1
|Soft
|20
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|no time
|0,000
|0
|-
Below you can see the highlight footage of this FP3 in Mexico.
The last hour of practice ahead of the #MexicoGP was action packed!
Here's the best bits in a bite-sized chunk...#F1 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/b5cy2yiEov
— Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2019
Check out more about:
Hope all goes well tomorrow at Mexico for Danny Ricciardo. we surport you.