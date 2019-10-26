Lap Times 3rd Free Practice 2019 Mexico F1 GP

Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari SF90 in Mexico (2019)

Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: Dry 16.5°C
Tarmac: Wet/Dry  20.4°C
Humidity : 79.2%
Wind : 2.2 m/s NE
Pressure: 782.8 bar

The skies above the Mexican circuit were full with grey cloud. The track itself was still damp in places after overnight rain, so the situation is much the same as yesterday morning, which saw most of the field forced to head out on the intermediate (green) tyre.

Again Lando Norris was the first who went out as first in the McLaren MCL34. There was bad news down at Renault, because a hydraulic leaks in the RS19 caused that Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg were not able to drive any lap.


A lot of drivers waited until the track to dried out before they set a lap time in this 3rd and final free practice for the 2019 Mexico Formula 1 Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly wasn't feeling so well and arrived half an hour later.

With 15 minutes to go the track had dried up enough to switch to slick tyres. Kimi Räikkönen was the first to use the slick tyres and was almost 4.5 sec. quicker than Max Verstappen who was quickest on the intermediate tyres until then.

2 Ferrari drivers came out as fastest on the track that became quicker each second. The quickest lap time of last year was driven by Max Verstappen who drove a 1:16.284 min in the Red Bull.

FP3 Lap Times 2019 Mexico GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:16.14514Soft
25Sebastian VettelFerrari1:16.172+0.027s11Soft
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:16.259+0.114s18Soft
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:16.381+0.236s16Soft
555Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:16.638+0.493s14Soft
633Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16.903+0.758s12Soft
710Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:17.090+0.945s10Soft
823Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:17.094+0.949s19Soft
94Lando NorrisMcLaren1:17.146+1.001s11Soft
1011Sergio PérezRacing Point1:17.207+1.062s10Soft
1126Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:17.529+1.384s14Soft
127Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:17.740+1.595s19Soft
1318Lance StrollRacing Point1:17.866+1.721s8Soft
1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:17.881+1.736s8Soft
1520Kevin MagnussenHaas1:18.132+1.987s12Soft
168Romain GrosjeanHaas1:18.527+2.382s14Soft
1763George RussellWilliams1:20.965+4.820s13Soft
1888Robert KubicaWilliams1:22.002+5.857s13Soft
1927Nico HülkenbergRenaultno time0,0001Soft
203Daniel RicciardoRenaultno time0,0000-

 

Below you can see the highlight footage of this FP3 in Mexico.

