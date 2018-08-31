F1 Fansite

Lap times 2nd practice 2018 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF71H

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Weather:  Partly Clouded, 25.6ºC
Tarmac: Dry, 21.6ºC
Wind speed: 4.7 km/h
Humidity: 73.7%

When FP2 started there was a rain probability of 60%. The track was dry but still a bit moisty at several places.

Chales Leclerc, Marcus Ericsson, Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hülkenberg, Stoffel Vandoorne, Carlos Sainz and Kimi Raikkonen got out the pit as first to start the FP2.

Last year the quickest lap time in FP2 was 1:21,406 min driven by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W08 on the Supersoft Pirelli tyres.

Just 2 minutes into the session Marcus Ericsson had a heavey crash with his Sauber C37 when his DRS failed to close under braking on the start/finish straight. The car crashed into the barrier with a speed of around 300 km'h and rolled over the circuit several times before it came to a hold. The session got red flagged and Marcus could step out of the totally demolished car unharmed. After 15 min the red flag situation ended and all cars continued the practice.

Mercedes and Ferrari battled for the quickest lap time and after 1 hour of practice both Ferrari's of Raikkonen and Vettel topped the time sheet. Sebastian Vettel was quickest with 1:21.105 min.

Marcus Ericsson 2018 Italian F1 GP crash

Marcus Ericsson 2018 Italian F1 GP crash with the Sauber C37

After this lap Vettel tried to even go faster, but went to fast through turn 11 (Parabolica) and spun off into the gravelpit and brushed the barrier with his back wing. He could escape from the gravel and drove back to his team to have look at his car.

Hamilton was trying to beat the lap time of the Ferrari's. He came very close to the time of Raikkonen. Vettel's time was almost 0.3 sec faster on a lap of 5.793 km.

Nobody improved Vettel's quickest lap time set 1 hour into the session.

2nd Practice Times 2018 Italian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
15Sebastian VettelFerrari1:21.10527Super
27Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:21.375+0.270s31Super
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:21.392+0.287s31Super
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:21.803+0.698s35Super
533Max VerstappenRed Bull1:22.154+1.049s28Super
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:22.296+1.191s28Super
731Esteban OconForce India1:22.930+1.825s30Super
811Sergio PérezForce India1:22.942+1.837s32Super
916Charles LeclercSauber1:22.965+1.860s20Super
1027Nico HülkenbergRenault1:23.063+1.958s30Super
118Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:23.077+1.972s31Soft
1255Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:23.193+2.088s32Super
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:23.233+2.128s28Super
1410Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:23.402+2.297s34Super
1535Sergey SirotkinWilliams1:23.514+2.409s28Super
1628Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:23.531+2.426s16Super
1718Lance StrollWilliams1:23.566+2.461s29Super
1814Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:23.741+2.636s23Super
192Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:24.084+2.979s30Super
209Marcus EricssonSauberno time-2Medium

