Lap times 2nd practice 2018 Italian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Weather: Partly Clouded, 25.6ºC

Tarmac: Dry, 21.6ºC

Wind speed: 4.7 km/h

Humidity: 73.7%

When FP2 started there was a rain probability of 60%. The track was dry but still a bit moisty at several places.

Chales Leclerc, Marcus Ericsson, Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hülkenberg, Stoffel Vandoorne, Carlos Sainz and Kimi Raikkonen got out the pit as first to start the FP2.

Last year the quickest lap time in FP2 was 1:21,406 min driven by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W08 on the Supersoft Pirelli tyres.

Just 2 minutes into the session Marcus Ericsson had a heavey crash with his Sauber C37 when his DRS failed to close under braking on the start/finish straight. The car crashed into the barrier with a speed of around 300 km'h and rolled over the circuit several times before it came to a hold. The session got red flagged and Marcus could step out of the totally demolished car unharmed. After 15 min the red flag situation ended and all cars continued the practice.

Mercedes and Ferrari battled for the quickest lap time and after 1 hour of practice both Ferrari's of Raikkonen and Vettel topped the time sheet. Sebastian Vettel was quickest with 1:21.105 min.

After this lap Vettel tried to even go faster, but went to fast through turn 11 (Parabolica) and spun off into the gravelpit and brushed the barrier with his back wing. He could escape from the gravel and drove back to his team to have look at his car.

Hamilton was trying to beat the lap time of the Ferrari's. He came very close to the time of Raikkonen. Vettel's time was almost 0.3 sec faster on a lap of 5.793 km.

Nobody improved Vettel's quickest lap time set 1 hour into the session.

Get more info about the upcoming race in our "What to expect from the 2018 Italian F1 GP?" article.

2nd Practice Times 2018 Italian GP