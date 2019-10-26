Lap Times 2nd Free Practice 2019 Mexico F1 GP

Weather: Dry 21.1°C

Tarmac: Dry 29.8°C

Humidity: 51.1%

Wind: 1.1 m/s S

Pressure: 779.2 bar

In the first part of FP2 Alexander Alobon lost control of the Red Bull Racing RB15i in turn 7 and caused a red flag situation.

A lot of drivers went off during FP2 to try and get a quick lap around the high attitude track.

Fastest lap of last year in 2nd practice was driven by Max Verstappen with a 1:16.720 min.





FP2 Lap Times 2019 Mexico GP

