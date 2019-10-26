Lap Times 2nd Free Practice 2019 Mexico F1 GP

Lap Times 2nd Free Practice 2019 Mexico F1 GP

Max Verstappen inf the Red Bull Racing RB15 during practice at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 25, 2019 in Mexico

Weather: Dry 21.1°C
Tarmac: Dry  29.8°C
Humidity: 51.1%
Wind: 1.1 m/s S
Pressure: 779.2 bar

In  the first part of FP2 Alexander Alobon lost control of the Red Bull Racing RB15i in turn 7 and caused  a red flag situation.

A lot of drivers went off during FP2 to try and get a quick lap around the high attitude  track.

Fastest lap of last year in 2nd practice was driven by Max Verstappen with a 1:16.720 min.


FP2 Lap Times 2019 Mexico GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
15Sebastian VettelFerrari1:16.60735Soft
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16.722+0.115s37Soft
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:17.072+0.465s34Soft
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:17.221+0.614s39Soft
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:17.570+0.963s35Soft
626Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:17.747+1.140s40Soft
710Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:18.003+1.396s39Medium
855Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:18.079+1.472s38Soft
927Nico HülkenbergRenault1:18.261+1.654s23Soft
104Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18.349+1.742s36Soft
1118Lance StrollRacing Point1:18.362+1.755s38Soft
1211Sergio PérezRacing Point1:18.366+1.759s34Soft
133Daniel RicciardoRenault1:18.380+1.773s34Soft
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:18.681+2.074s37Soft
158Romain GrosjeanHaas1:18.766+2.159s37Soft
1699Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:18.889+2.282s46Soft
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:19.306+2.699s37Soft
1863George RussellWilliams1:19.968+3.361s36Soft
1988Robert KubicaWilliams1:20.180+3.573s37Soft
2023Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:21.665+5.058s5Medium

Share this with other F1 Fans:

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.