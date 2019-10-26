Lap Times 2nd Free Practice 2019 Mexico F1 GP
Weather: Dry 21.1°C
Tarmac: Dry 29.8°C
Humidity: 51.1%
Wind: 1.1 m/s S
Pressure: 779.2 bar
In the first part of FP2 Alexander Alobon lost control of the Red Bull Racing RB15i in turn 7 and caused a red flag situation.
A lot of drivers went off during FP2 to try and get a quick lap around the high attitude track.
Fastest lap of last year in 2nd practice was driven by Max Verstappen with a 1:16.720 min.
FP2 Lap Times 2019 Mexico GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:16.607
|35
|Soft
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.722
|+0.115s
|37
|Soft
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:17.072
|+0.465s
|34
|Soft
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:17.221
|+0.614s
|39
|Soft
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:17.570
|+0.963s
|35
|Soft
|6
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:17.747
|+1.140s
|40
|Soft
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:18.003
|+1.396s
|39
|Medium
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:18.079
|+1.472s
|38
|Soft
|9
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:18.261
|+1.654s
|23
|Soft
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:18.349
|+1.742s
|36
|Soft
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:18.362
|+1.755s
|38
|Soft
|12
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:18.366
|+1.759s
|34
|Soft
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:18.380
|+1.773s
|34
|Soft
|14
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18.681
|+2.074s
|37
|Soft
|15
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:18.766
|+2.159s
|37
|Soft
|16
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18.889
|+2.282s
|46
|Soft
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:19.306
|+2.699s
|37
|Soft
|18
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:19.968
|+3.361s
|36
|Soft
|19
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Williams
|1:20.180
|+3.573s
|37
|Soft
|20
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:21.665
|+5.058s
|5
|Medium
