Lap times 2nd free practice 2019 Bahrain F1 GP

Event: Bahrain Grand Prix
Track: Bahrain International Circuit
Weather: 25.0-23.6°C dark & dry
Tarmac: 31.4-27.5°C dry
Humidity: 31.0-42.4%
Wind: 0.5 m//s
Pressure: 1.014.6 bar
Daniel Ricciardo was the first to go with his Renault RS19. It took 5 minutes to get the cars rolling. Kimi Raikkonen had an awkward moment, when he spun his Alfa Romeo in turn 2 in his out lap. He didn't hit anything and could carry on.
Valtteri Bottas was quickest ride away in his Mercedes on the medium tyre compound. He and Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari topped the sheet after 20 minutes with only 0.079 s difference. Hamilton's first flying lap was good enough to be 3rd.
For the 3rd run the teams had fitted the cars with the red soft tyres. Both Ferrari's were quickest ride away, lead by Vettel on P1. Both Mercedes were 2nd fastest with Hamilton in front of Bottas. Hulkenberg was surprisingly 5th quickest. Looks like the pressure from Ricciardo is working for him.
The Red Bull Racing team wasn't very quick. Halfway the session Max Verstappen was still 6th and Pierre Gasly had to settle for 12th.
A lot of drivers did their long runs. Both Alfa Romeo drivers had to stay in the pits to fix a water leak. With 22 minutes to go Sebastian Vettel spun in turn 2. The tyres he drove on were only 8 laps old. He was able to go on.
Both Williams drivers George Russel and Robert Kubcia again were dead last. There is some positive news to tell. The gap between the rest of the grid is smaller than in Australia. Today the news got out that Patrick Head will come back from retirement to help out the embattled team that he became world champion with in the 80's and 90's. Hopefully he can do his magic again to speed the cars up.
Last year Ferrari also was the quickest in FP2. The quickest lap time then was 1:29.817 driven by Kimi Raikkonen in the Ferrari SF71H.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:28.846
|32
|Soft
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:28.881
|+0.035s
|32
|Soft
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29.449
|+0.603s
|33
|Soft
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:29.557
|+0.711s
|36
|Soft
|5
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:29.669
|+0.823s
|32
|Soft
|6
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29.725
|+0.879s
|34
|Soft
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:30.000
|+1.154s
|33
|Soft
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30.017
|+1.171s
|25
|Soft
|9
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:30.068
|+1.222s
|34
|Soft
|10
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:30.093
|+1.247s
|36
|Soft
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:30.192
|+1.346s
|33
|Soft
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull
|1:30.429
|+1.583s
|31
|Soft
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Toro Rosso
|1:30.458
|+1.612s
|36
|Soft
|14
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:30.716
|+1.870s
|32
|Soft
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:30.848
|+2.002s
|30
|Soft
|16
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:31.088
|+2.242s
|6
|Medium
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:31.129
|+2.283s
|31
|Soft
|18
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:31.144
|+2.298s
|10
|Soft
|19
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:31.904
|+3.058s
|32
|Soft
|20
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Williams
|1:32.932
|+4.086s
|37
|Soft
A Renault in front of a Red Bull! Astounding and great for excitement in the sport. Also great that Lando in the McLaren has some fair speed but overall it does look like it may continue to be just a two horse race with Verstappen waiting for a mistake up front.
Mercedes and Hamilton always bluff, their car is fast all the time, just to maintain eyeballs for TV, if Hamilton wins this year F1 will be boring, no overtaking, real F1 was Schumacher days