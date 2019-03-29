Lap times 2nd free practice 2019 Bahrain F1 GP

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 2019 Bahrain GP

Event: Bahrain Grand Prix
Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: 25.0-23.6°C dark & dry
Tarmac: 31.4-27.5°C dry
Humidity: 31.0-42.4%
Wind: 0.5 m//s
Pressure: 1.014.6 bar

Daniel Ricciardo was the first to go with his Renault RS19. It took 5 minutes to get the cars rolling. Kimi Raikkonen had an awkward moment, when he spun his Alfa Romeo in turn 2 in his out lap. He didn't hit anything and could carry on.

Valtteri Bottas was quickest ride away in his Mercedes on the medium tyre compound. He and Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari topped the sheet after 20 minutes with only 0.079 s difference. Hamilton's first flying lap was good enough to be 3rd.

For the 3rd run the teams had fitted the cars with the red soft tyres. Both Ferrari's were quickest ride away, lead by Vettel on P1. Both Mercedes were 2nd fastest with Hamilton in front of Bottas. Hulkenberg was surprisingly 5th quickest. Looks like the pressure from Ricciardo is working for him.

The Red Bull Racing team wasn't very quick. Halfway the session Max Verstappen was still 6th and Pierre Gasly had to settle for 12th.

A lot of drivers did their long runs. Both Alfa Romeo drivers had to stay in the pits to fix a water leak. With 22 minutes to go Sebastian Vettel spun in turn 2. The tyres he drove on were only 8 laps old. He was able to go on.

Both Williams drivers George Russel and Robert Kubcia again were dead last. There is some positive news to tell. The gap between the rest of the grid is smaller than in Australia. Today the news got out that Patrick Head will come back from retirement to help out the embattled team that he became world champion with in the 80's and 90's. Hopefully he can do his magic again to speed the cars up.

Last year Ferrari also was the quickest in FP2. The quickest lap time then was 1:29.817 driven by Kimi Raikkonen in the Ferrari SF71H.

FP2 Lap Times 2019 Bahrain GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
15Sebastian VettelFerrari1:28.84632Soft
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:28.881+0.035s32Soft
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:29.449+0.603s33Soft
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:29.557+0.711s36Soft
527Nico HülkenbergRenault1:29.669+0.823s32Soft
633Max VerstappenRed Bull1:29.725+0.879s34Soft
720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:30.000+1.154s33Soft
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:30.017+1.171s25Soft
98Romain GrosjeanHaas1:30.068+1.222s34Soft
1026Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:30.093+1.247s36Soft
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:30.192+1.346s33Soft
1210Pierre GaslyRed Bull1:30.429+1.583s31Soft
1323Alexander AlbonToro Rosso1:30.458+1.612s36Soft
1411Sergio PérezRacing Point1:30.716+1.870s32Soft
153Daniel RicciardoRenault1:30.848+2.002s30Soft
167Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:31.088+2.242s6Medium
1718Lance StrollRacing Point1:31.129+2.283s31Soft
1899Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:31.144+2.298s10Soft
1963George RussellWilliams1:31.904+3.058s32Soft
2088Robert KubicaWilliams1:32.932+4.086s37Soft

2 F1 Fan comments on “Lap times 2nd free practice 2019 Bahrain F1 GP

  1. Roger Carroll said

    A Renault in front of a Red Bull! Astounding and great for excitement in the sport. Also great that Lando in the McLaren has some fair speed but overall it does look like it may continue to be just a two horse race with Verstappen waiting for a mistake up front.

  2. Lalit mohan said

    Mercedes and Hamilton always bluff, their car is fast all the time, just to maintain eyeballs for TV, if Hamilton wins this year F1 will be boring, no overtaking, real F1 was Schumacher days

