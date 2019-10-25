Lap Times 1st Free Practice 2019 Mexico F1 GP

Event: Mexico Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 16.3-17.7°C

Tarmac: moist/dry 20.9-23.8°C

Humidity : 70.1%

Wind : 0.7 m/s NWW

Pressure: 782.7 bar

First practice started of with plenty of cars heading straight out on the intermediate tyre which is interesting to see. Lando Norris was the only driver brave enough to use the slicks on the McLaren.

NIcholas Latifi was out immediately for Williams. He had a set of aero rakes on his car. Interestingly, which were a lot smaller than previous rakes on the FW42 this season.





At the beginning of the sesion the racing line itself was relatively dry. A few darker patches on either side of the track. The majority of the teams were still playing it relatively safe, with Mercedes also putting Bottas on the inters. Hamilton was the only driver yet to take to the track.

There are three DRS zones here this year, those straights could see plenty of overtaking action come Sunday.

With 30 min. to go Lance Stroll did cause a red flag situation when he spun of in the last corner and ended up in the barrier with the Racing Point. He damaged the complete left side of his car, but was able to drive home. It took almost 10 minutes before the session was green flagged again. Stroll's mechanics did repair his car very quickly and the Canadian drivers even was able to drive a couple of laps at the end of the session.

The fastest lap time of last year was driven by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. He then drove a 1:16.656 and today was 3rd fastest.

FP1 Lap Times 2019 Mexico GP

Here you can see what happened during FP1 in Mexico:

Sizzling speed, smokin' tyres 🔥 The #MexicoGP weekend is well and truly under way, and this is what went down in first practice... 🎥 pic.twitter.com/lkEFKsh5ap — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2019

