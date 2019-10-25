Lap Times 1st Free Practice 2019 Mexico F1 GP

The finish line on the track in Mexico - Photo DPPI

Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 16.3-17.7°C
Tarmac: moist/dry  20.9-23.8°C
Humidity : 70.1%
Wind : 0.7 m/s NWW
Pressure: 782.7 bar

First practice started of with plenty of cars heading straight out on the intermediate tyre which is interesting to see. Lando Norris was the only driver brave enough to use the slicks on the McLaren.

NIcholas Latifi was out immediately for Williams. He had a set of aero rakes on his car. Interestingly, which were a lot  smaller than previous rakes on the FW42 this season.


At the beginning of the sesion the racing line itself was relatively dry. A few darker patches on either side of the track. The majority of the teams were still playing it relatively safe, with Mercedes also putting Bottas on the inters. Hamilton was the only driver yet to take to the track.

There are three DRS zones here this year, those straights could see plenty of overtaking action come Sunday.

With 30 min. to go Lance Stroll did cause a red flag situation when he spun of in the last corner and ended up in the barrier with the Racing Point. He damaged the complete left side of his car, but was able to drive home. It took almost 10 minutes before the session was green flagged again. Stroll's mechanics did repair his car very quickly and the Canadian drivers even was able to drive a couple of laps at the end of the session.

The fastest lap time of last year was driven by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. He then drove a 1:16.656 and today was 3rd fastest.

FP1 Lap Times 2019 Mexico GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:17.32725Soft
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:17.446+0.119s23Medium
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:17.461+0.134s17Soft
423Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:17.949+0.622s21Soft
577Valtteri BottasMercedes1:18.005+0.678s25Soft
65Sebastian VettelFerrari1:18.218+0.891s20Medium
755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:18.401+1.074s21Soft
810Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:18.593+1.266s23Medium
926Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:18.835+1.508s27Medium
1099Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:18.959+1.632s22Soft
1127Nico HülkenbergRenault1:19.011+1.684s22Soft
1220Kevin MagnussenHaas1:19.013+1.686s22Soft
137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:19.205+1.878s22Soft
144Lando NorrisMcLaren1:19.299+1.972s23Soft
153Daniel RicciardoRenault1:19.499+2.172s23Soft
1618Lance StrollRacing Point1:19.679+2.352s21Medium
1711Sergio PérezRacing Point1:19.717+2.390s23Medium
188Romain GrosjeanHaas1:19.850+2.523s22Soft
1963George RussellWilliams1:20.548+3.221s26Soft
2040Nicolas LatifiWilliams1:21.566+4.239s30Soft

 

Here you can see what happened during FP1 in Mexico:

