First Free F1 Practice Results 2024 MIami F1 GP (FP1)
3 May 2024 by    3 min read

Event: Miami Grand Prix
Track: Miami International Autodrome

Weather: 28.8°C Dry
Tarmac: 50.5°C Dry
Humidity: 56.0%
Wind: 13.6 km//h South

Verstappen Leads in Miami as Leclerc Faces Early Setbacks

In the blazing Miami heat, Max Verstappen set the pace during the opening practice session of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Despite battling tricky conditions and some sliding issues, Verstappen's time of 1m 28.595s was enough to top the timesheets, hinting at a strong potential for further improvements from his Red Bull car as the weekend progresses.

The practice session, which marks the beginning of a Sprint weekend, was punctuated by Charles Leclerc's early exit. The Ferrari driver suffered a spin and subsequent clutch overheating, limiting him to just three laps and setting a challenging tone for his weekend.

Close Competition Amongst Top Teams

Verstappen's lead was closely contested with only two tenths of a second separating the top five drivers, showcasing a competitive field. Oscar Piastri, driving for McLaren, followed closely behind, impressing with his performance given some team concerns about Lando Norris's steering issues earlier in the session.

Mercedes and Aston Martin both showed promising signs of competitiveness. George Russell emerged as the fastest Mercedes driver, while Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso demonstrated Aston Martin's strategic diversity with different tire strategies during their runs.

Challenges Ahead of Sprint Qualifying

The session also highlighted the challenges teams will face during Sprint Qualifying, with tire management proving crucial. Several drivers, including Sergio Perez and Alex Albon, noted the soft tires’ limited durability, which could significantly influence the strategies in the upcoming qualifying session.

The tight schedule of the Sprint weekend leaves teams with little time to analyze data and make necessary adjustments, setting the stage for an unpredictable and dynamic qualifying round later today.

Incident and Recovery

Adding to the drama, the session saw a red flag caused by Leclerc’s mishap, disrupting the flow for several teams. Norris also reported issues, and his McLaren team had to make quick adjustments during the red flag interval.

Looking Forward

With the Sprint Qualifying set for later in the day, teams will have to quickly regroup and refine their setups based on the insights gained from this brief but eventful practice session. The performance in FP1 suggests a closely matched field, promising an exciting race weekend ahead in Miami. As the track evolves and strategies unfold, all eyes will be on how teams adapt to the challenges of this unique Sprint format.

Verstappen's early dominance in Miami positions him as the man to beat, but as the competitive timings suggest, the victory is still anyone's to claim. This weekend continues to be a critical test of skill, strategy, and adaptation for all the drivers and teams involved.

Halfway the session the order was: 1. Sergio Pérez: 1:29.632 min (M), 2. Lewis Hamilton +0.127s (M), 3. George Russell +0.136s (M), 4. Carlos Sainz +0.304s (H), 5. Esteban Ocon +0.747s (H), 6. Oscar Piastri + 0.799s (H), 7. Fernando Alonso +0.859s (H), 8. Yuki Tsunoda +0.860s (H), 9. Piere Gasly +0.972s (H) & 10. Daniel Ricciardo +1.104s (H).

The quickest sector times where:

  • Sector 1: 29.473 sec by Sergio Pérez with the Red Bull RB20.
  • Sector 2: 33.604 sec by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB20.
  • Sector 3: 24.939 sec by Nico Hulkenberg with the Haas VF-24.

The fastest lap time in last years FP1 was driven by George Russell with a Mercedes W14. He drove a 1:30,125,

FP1 Lap Times 2024 Miami GP

P No Driver Team Time 1st Gap Laps Tyres
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:28,595 25 S
2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:28,700 +0,105s 24 S
3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:28,711 +0,116s 24 S
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:28,784 +0,189s 26 S
5 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:28,817 +0,222s 25 S
6 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:28,868 +0,273s 23 S
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29,012 +0,417s 24 S
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:29,056 +0,461s 25 M
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:29,163 +0,568s 23 S
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:29,175 +0,580s 27 S
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo Racing Bulls 1:29,178 +0,583s 27 M
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:29,189 +0,594s 26 S
13 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:29,314 +0,719s 25 S
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:29,393 +0,798s 24 S
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:29,445 +0,850s 24 S
16 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:29,495 +0,900s 21 H
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:29,636 +1,041s 23 S
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:29,891 +1,296s 23 M
19 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:30,023 +1,428s 22 H
20 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:32,099 +3,504s 3 H

