First Free F1 Practice Results 2024 MIami F1 GP (FP1)

First Free Practice Results 2024 Miami F1 Grand Prix
Event: Miami Grand Prix
Track: Miami International Autodrome
Weather: 28.8°C Dry
Tarmac: 50.5°C Dry
Humidity: 56.0%
Wind: 13.6 km//h South
Halfway the session the order was: 1. Sergio Pérez: 1:29.632 min (M), 2. Lewis Hamilton +0.127s (M), 3. George Russell +0.136s (M), 4. Carlos Sainz +0.304s (H), 5. Esteban Ocon +0.747s (H), 6. Oscar Piastri + 0.799s (H), 7. Fernando Alonso +0.859s (H), 8. Yuki Tsunoda +0.860s (H), 9. Piere Gasly +0.972s (H) & 10. Daniel Ricciardo +1.104s (H).
The quickest sector times where:
- Sector 1: 29.473 sec by Sergio Pérez with the Red Bull RB20.
- Sector 2: 33.604 sec by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB20.
- Sector 3: 24.939 sec by Nico Hulkenberg with the Haas VF-24.
The fastest lap time in last years FP1 was driven by George Russell with a Mercedes W14. He drove a 1:30,125,
FP1 Lap Times 2024 Miami GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:28,595
|25
|S
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:28,700
|+0,105s
|24
|S
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:28,711
|+0,116s
|24
|S
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:28,784
|+0,189s
|26
|S
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:28,817
|+0,222s
|25
|S
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:28,868
|+0,273s
|23
|S
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29,012
|+0,417s
|24
|S
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:29,056
|+0,461s
|25
|M
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:29,163
|+0,568s
|23
|S
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:29,175
|+0,580s
|27
|S
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Racing Bulls
|1:29,178
|+0,583s
|27
|M
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:29,189
|+0,594s
|26
|S
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:29,314
|+0,719s
|25
|S
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:29,393
|+0,798s
|24
|S
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:29,445
|+0,850s
|24
|S
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:29,495
|+0,900s
|21
|H
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:29,636
|+1,041s
|23
|S
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:29,891
|+1,296s
|23
|M
|19
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:30,023
|+1,428s
|22
|H
|20
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:32,099
|+3,504s
|3
|H
