Event:

Track:

Weather: Dry 24°C / 75°F

Tarmac: Dry 43°C / 110°F

Humidity: 67%

Wind: 5.0 km/h North West

Pressure: 926 mbar

Norris Tops São Paulo FP1 as Four Teams Converge

Lando Norris set the pace in opening practice for the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix, beating newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli by just 0.082 seconds at Interlagos. The McLaren driver recorded a 1:11.717 on Pirelli's C5 soft tyres, with Max Verstappen third and Lewis Hamilton fourth, leaving four different teams separated by little more than three tenths of a second.

Verstappen finished 0.236 seconds behind Norris despite complaining about gearshift behaviour and increasingly heavy steering, while Antonelli showed no signs of slowing down after securing his maiden World Championship in Mexico. The session was interrupted by a red flag for Audi rookie Freddie Slater, with several young drivers gaining valuable Formula 1 experience.

The early competitive picture was encouraging, although the usual practice-session uncertainties remain. Different fuel loads, tyre programmes and development work make it difficult to determine whether Norris genuinely holds an advantage over Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari. With rain also threatening the weekend, Friday's timesheets are unlikely to tell the entire story.

Norris Fastest as McLaren Experiments With 2027 Development

Norris arrived at Interlagos looking to rediscover the form that carried him to victory here in 2025, when he won from pole position on his way to the World Championship.

His opening session offered encouragement after a frustrating Mexican grand prix weekend, where McLaren struggled to convert promising practice pace into a serious qualifying challenge.

Norris gradually moved towards the front before producing the fastest lap on soft tyres, edging Antonelli by 0.082 seconds. Verstappen followed another 0.154 seconds behind, while Hamilton completed a top four featuring McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.

The timing was encouraging for McLaren because Norris completed his quickest lap under broadly similar track conditions to his principal rivals. However, without knowing fuel loads or engine settings, there is insufficient evidence to establish whether the British team has genuinely recovered its competitive edge.

McLaren also used the session to evaluate aerodynamic components, with Norris running a revised front wing while Leonardo Fornaroli drove the previous specification.

The team indicated that the development work was primarily aimed at its 2027 car rather than delivering immediate performance gains. That makes drawing conclusions from Norris' pace even more difficult, particularly with the team balancing weekend preparations against longer-term development.

Nevertheless, after a difficult Mexico weekend, McLaren will welcome the sight of Norris back at the top of the timesheets.

Verstappen and Hamilton Make Dramatic Gains on 2025 FP1 Positions

Norris also led opening practice at Interlagos last year, setting a 1:09.975 to beat McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by just 0.023 seconds.

His 2026 benchmark of 1:11.717 was therefore 1.742 seconds slower than his fastest lap twelve months earlier.

São Paulo FP1 2025 2026 Fastest driver Lando Norris Lando Norris Fastest lap 1:09.975 1:11.717 Second place Oscar Piastri Kimi Antonelli Gap to second 0.023s 0.082s Max Verstappen P17 P3 Lewis Hamilton P19 P4

The difference in lap times is substantial around a relatively short circuit, but the comparison needs context.

Norris set his 2025 benchmark on medium tyres, compared with the soft compound used for his fastest lap this year. The revised 2026 technical regulations, different track conditions and varying run programmes also prevent a straightforward comparison of outright car performance.

Last year's event followed the Sprint format, giving teams just one practice session before Sprint Qualifying. This year, the drivers have two Friday practice sessions, allowing considerably more freedom to experiment.

Perhaps the most striking contrast concerns Verstappen and Hamilton.

In 2025, Verstappen finished FP1 a distant 17th, with Hamilton even further back in 19th. Both were running hard tyres for their fastest laps, which explains part of their apparent lack of competitiveness.

Twelve months later, Verstappen is third and Hamilton fourth, with both drivers appearing considerably more competitive in the opening session.

The historical figures illustrate how dramatically Friday's competitive order can differ, but also why practice classifications should never be mistaken for a reliable prediction of qualifying.

Antonelli Impresses as Mercedes Closes on Constructors' Title

Antonelli's first competitive appearance as Formula 1 World Champion could hardly have begun much better.

The 20-year-old Italian initially topped the timesheets on medium tyres with a 1:12.789 before switching to the soft compound and improving sufficiently to finish just 0.082 seconds behind Norris.

His performance suggested that the celebrations following his historic championship triumph in Mexico had done little to disturb his concentration.

With the Drivers' Championship already decided, Mercedes now has another objective: securing the Constructors' Championship at Interlagos.

According to the championship calculations outlined during FP1, Mercedes needs to outscore its nearest rivals by just three points this weekend to secure the title. A Mercedes one-two would guarantee the championship, while a victory accompanied by fourth place for the second car would also be sufficient.

That makes the team's performance particularly important, especially given Ferrari's improving competitiveness.

However, George Russell's weekend may already have become more complicated. Reports during FP1 indicated that Mercedes had fitted another internal combustion engine to his car, potentially triggering a five-place grid penalty.

If confirmed, that would make the Constructors' Championship task slightly more difficult, particularly after Russell's disappointing Mexican Grand Prix, where an opening-lap collision and ten-second penalty left him sixth.

Antonelli, meanwhile, appears entirely comfortable carrying the expectations that come with being World Champion.

Verstappen Third Despite Steering and Gearshift Problems

Verstappen briefly led the session after switching to soft tyres ahead of several rivals, but his afternoon was far from straightforward.

The Red Bull driver complained repeatedly about the behaviour of his downshifts, continuing a familiar theme from recent practice sessions.

Team principal Laurent Mekies explained that Verstappen was particularly sensitive to gear changes disturbing the car's balance and traction through corners. Smooth upshifts and downshifts are important when trying to extract performance from a car operating close to its limits, especially through Interlagos' demanding middle sector.

The problems became more concerning towards the end of the session when Verstappen reported that his steering was becoming progressively heavier.

"There's something wrong with my steering, it is getting harder and harder to turn the wheel," he told Red Bull.

He managed another lap before returning to the pits, describing the physical effort required to turn the steering wheel as a workout.

Despite those difficulties, Verstappen finished only 0.236 seconds behind Norris. Red Bull therefore appears to have retained some of the competitiveness that helped the Dutchman claim his sixth Mexico City Grand Prix victory last weekend.

Whether the steering problem can be resolved without compromising valuable preparation time remains to be seen.

Hamilton was fourth for Ferrari, keeping the Scuderia within reach of the leading trio after his pole position and second-place finish in Mexico.

Slater Stops as Brazil's Young Drivers Take Centre Stage

Friday's opening session featured an unusually large group of young drivers, including Leonardo Fornaroli at McLaren, Gabriele Minì at Alpine, Luke Browning at Williams, Dino Beganovic at Ferrari and Freddie Slater at Audi.

Slater's opportunity ended prematurely when his Audi lost power and stopped on the circuit, forcing race control to interrupt the session with a red flag.

The car was stranded on an incline, leaving the young Briton waiting for marshals and recovery equipment before he could safely climb out. Audi's reliability concerns were particularly frustrating given the limited track time available to its rookie.

Beganovic also suffered a disrupted afternoon at Ferrari, completing only nine laps while mechanics worked extensively on the floor of his car.

There were more encouraging performances elsewhere. Minì reached the top ten for Alpine, while Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto also featured among the leading midfield runners on home soil.

Another Brazilian, Rafael Câmara, made his first appearance in a 2026 Formula 1 car for Haas.

Unlike the other Friday substitutes, Câmara is contesting the entire Grand Prix weekend in the car previously driven by Esteban Ocon. The Brazilian completed 24 laps and was running 18th during the closing stages, gaining experience on both medium and soft tyres.

With limited preparation time and potentially unpredictable weather, his first Formula 1 race weekend represents a considerable challenge.

Rain Could Transform the Competitive Order

FP1 began under cloudy skies after earlier rainfall had left the circuit relatively slippery. Conditions improved as more cars circulated, but the weather remains a significant variable heading into the rest of the weekend.

Pirelli has supplied its C3, C4 and C5 compounds, with teams using all three during the opening session. The softest compound delivered the quickest laps, although tyre degradation and cooling will become increasingly important as preparations shift towards race distance.

Showers remain possible throughout the weekend, with qualifying potentially affected and the greatest rain risk currently expected on Sunday.

Interlagos has repeatedly demonstrated how quickly changing conditions can overturn the competitive order, particularly around a short circuit where small differences in tyre temperature and grip can determine several grid positions.

For Norris, the opening session provides a welcome boost after Mexico. Antonelli looks comfortable in his new role as World Champion, Verstappen remains competitive despite technical concerns, and Hamilton has kept Ferrari in contention.

But four teams within roughly three tenths of a second is a starting point, not a definitive pecking order. The more revealing question is whether those narrow margins survive Friday's remaining running, when the teams begin to show more of their genuine qualifying and race pace.

FP1 Times 2026 Brazil GP

Last year Lando Norris was also quickest in last years FP1. The British driver then clocked a 1:09.975 min with the McLaren MCL39 also on Soft Pirelli tyres.

The quickest sector times at Interlagos during FP1 where:

Sector 1: 118313 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL40 #4.

118313 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL40 #4. Sector 2: 37.132 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL40 #4.

37.132 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL40 #4. Sector 3: 16.097 sec. by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17 #12.

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São Paulo Grand Prix Sao Paulo · round 20 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 35% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 16% to win 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari · #44 12% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 4 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 35% 78% 100% P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 16% 48% 99% P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 12% 39% 98% P3 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11% 38% 98% P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 5 George Russell Mercedes 6.5% 23% 92% P4 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 6 Lando Norris McLaren 5.4% 20% 87% P6 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2.9% 11% 68% P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 2.3% 9.7% 66% P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1.9% 7.1% 52% P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 10 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.9% 3.1% 28% P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.7% 2.9% 27% P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 12 Ryo Hirakawa Haas 0.6% 2.2% 18% P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 1 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.6% 2.5% 22% P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 14 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.6% 2.1% 20% P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 15 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.6% 1.6% 14% P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.5% 1.9% 16% P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.5% 1.8% 16% P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 18 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.4% 2.1% 19% P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.4% 2.0% 20% P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.4% 1.5% 14% P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 21 Alex Albon Williams 0.3% 1.3% 13% P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.3% 1.0% 11% P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 An Sionnach 44 pts 2 Shroppyfly 43 pts P The Predictor model 43 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 41 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 33 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 23 pts 6 Casparovic 20 pts 7 ipeluri 17 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Demireins 9 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Raceworks Media 6 pts 15 Buzzjohn 6 pts 16 Rahmi Can 6 pts 17 Killabee 6 pts 18 Carlo 6 pts 19 MKL 6 pts 20 Sudhjd 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 60% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 40% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 0% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying. Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens. 13 /19 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 75 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 8%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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