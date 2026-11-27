Antonelli Dominates Qatar FP1 as Mercedes Set the Pace

Kimi Antonelli made an emphatic start to the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix weekend, setting a 1:23.217 on Pirelli's medium tyres to lead opening practice at the Lusail International Circuit. The newly crowned World Champion finished 0.507 seconds ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell, while Isack Hadjar claimed third for Red Bull, 0.661 seconds off the pace. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri completed the top five for McLaren, separated by just 0.010 seconds.

Mercedes' advantage was the standout result of Friday's opening hour, particularly as Antonelli established his benchmark without needing the softest available tyre. Russell eventually reduced the gap to just over half a second, but nobody could seriously challenge the Italian as the circuit transitioned from daylight to floodlit conditions.

It was an encouraging start for a driver seeking his first victory since securing the championship in Austin. However, with tyre degradation already troubling several teams, outright speed may prove only part of the challenge at one of Formula 1's most physically demanding circuits.

Antonelli Establishes Mercedes Advantage on Medium Tyres

After the rain-disrupted running in Las Vegas, Formula 1 returned to more predictable conditions in Qatar. Air temperatures stood at approximately 26°C when FP1 began, with the track at 31°C, although the dusty surface initially offered limited grip. Most teams concentrated on gathering data with harder compounds while the racing line gradually improved.

Antonelli immediately looked comfortable, establishing an early benchmark of 1:24.057 before lowering his time to 1:23.217 on the C2 medium compound. His advantage was particularly encouraging because he achieved the session's fastest lap without switching to the softer C3 tyre.

Russell ran on softs during the second half of the session but struggled to assemble a completely clean lap, running wide at Turn 4 during one attempt before eventually moving into second. The Briton finished 0.507 seconds behind his team-mate, although the different run programmes, track evolution and tyre preparation make a direct compound-for-compound comparison unreliable.

Nevertheless, Antonelli's performance was the clearest talking point of FP1. While varying fuel loads and track conditions prevent definitive conclusions, Mercedes had clearly found a promising starting point, with the Italian extracting considerably more pace than anybody else.

For historical perspective, Piastri topped the corresponding session in 2025 with a 1:20.924 on soft tyres, making Antonelli's 2026 benchmark 2.293 seconds slower. The difference reflects substantially different technical regulations, tyre choices and conditions rather than a straightforward loss of performance.

Hadjar Leads the Pursuit as McLaren Close the Gap

Hadjar emerged as Mercedes' closest challenger, continuing the impressive form he demonstrated in Las Vegas before front-wing damage ruined his podium hopes. The Frenchman finished third, but his session was not without problems. As tyre wear increased, he reported significant understeer and even questioned whether his front wing was still intact.

Red Bull had arrived in Qatar with different front-wing specifications to investigate the failure suffered by Hadjar in Las Vegas. Verstappen also requested adjustments to improve his car's balance, suggesting the team still had work to do despite Hadjar's competitive single-lap pace.

McLaren followed a different approach, beginning its programme on hard tyres before switching attention towards qualifying performance. Piastri initially led the team's challenge, climbing to fourth on softs, but Norris improved on his second flying lap to move ahead by just 0.010 seconds.

That narrow margin suggested McLaren remained closely matched internally, although both drivers had significant ground to recover against Antonelli. Piastri nevertheless has reason to approach the weekend with confidence, having won all three previous Qatar Sprint races between 2023 and 2025.

Ferrari, meanwhile, endured a difficult opening session. Charles Leclerc briefly appeared near the front during the early running, but neither he nor Lewis Hamilton could maintain that position as the track improved. Both finished more than a second behind Antonelli, with Hamilton also reporting tyre difficulties.

After the team's costly collision in Las Vegas, the Scuderia faces another challenging weekend unless it can find considerably more performance before qualifying.

Tyre Degradation Could Decide Sunday's Strategy

Although Antonelli dominated the timesheets, the most significant technical development may have been the rate at which several drivers began losing grip.

Lusail's sweeping, high-speed corners subject the tyres to sustained lateral loads, making degradation a major consideration even when outright lap times appear competitive. Hadjar's increasing understeer was one example, while Hamilton also struggled with tyre behaviour. Russell, Piastri and Carlos Sainz were among those running wide as drivers searched for the limit on the dusty surface.

Pirelli has supplied its hardest compounds, the C1, C2 and C3, for the Qatar weekend. More importantly, each tyre set is restricted to a maximum of 27 laps, effectively guaranteeing at least two pit stops during Sunday's Grand Prix.

That restriction changes the strategic calculations. Teams must establish which compounds can maintain competitive pace throughout a stint rather than simply identifying the fastest tyre over a single lap. The medium and hard compounds are expected to play central roles, while the viability of the soft remains uncertain.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane confirmed that his team had split its running programmes to investigate potential graining on the soft compound. If degradation proves excessive, the apparent advantage of using softer tyres could disappear surprisingly quickly.

It also places Antonelli's FP1 performance in an interesting context. His fastest lap demonstrated excellent speed on mediums, but maintaining that performance over a longer stint will be essential if Mercedes hopes to convert its early advantage into a victory.

Haas Test 2027 Development as Camara Gains Experience

Further down the order, Haas evaluated an experimental rear-wing configuration on Oliver Bearman's car, featuring a different mechanism for operating the movable aerodynamic elements in Straight Mode. The test had originally been scheduled for Las Vegas but was postponed because of the wet conditions. Early feedback in Qatar suggested the system was operating as expected, allowing the team to gather reliability data for its 2027 development programme.

Rafael Câmara continued preparing for his first full Formula 1 season after Haas confirmed he would contest the remaining races of 2026. The Brazilian, currently leading the Formula 2 Championship, will miss its final rounds to prioritise F1 experience. After difficult wet-weather introductions in Brazil and Las Vegas, he enjoyed more conventional running at Lusail and was 15th during the closing stages.

Aston Martin also gave reserve driver Jak Crawford an FP1 outing in place of Fernando Alonso, who had missed Thursday's media activities while recovering from illness.

FP2 Will Reveal Whether Mercedes' Advantage Is Real

Antonelli's commanding performance gave Mercedes the strongest possible opening to the penultimate Grand Prix weekend. Russell completed the one-two, Hadjar led the Red Bull challenge and McLaren recovered from a relatively quiet start to place both drivers inside the top five. Ferrari, by contrast, appeared to have considerably more work ahead.

Alpine also showed encouraging signs following its double points finish in Las Vegas. Gasly moved into the top ten during the session, while Franco Colapinto demonstrated promising pace as the team attempted to build on its recent improvement.

Nevertheless, FP1 is not necessarily representative of the competitive order at Lusail. The session began in warmer conditions as the sun was setting, whereas FP2 will take place entirely under the floodlights, providing a much closer comparison with qualifying and Sunday's race.

The return to a conventional weekend format after three consecutive Qatar Sprint events gives teams additional practice time to refine their setups and understand tyre behaviour. That could prove particularly important with the 27-lap stint restriction and the early evidence of degradation.

For Mercedes, the priority is clear. Antonelli has demonstrated outstanding single-lap pace on the medium compound, while Russell's half-second deficit underlines his team-mate's impressive opening performance. However, differences in track conditions and run programmes mean the true competitive gap remains uncertain.

The next challenge is proving that advantage survives cooler conditions and longer runs. If Mercedes can combine Antonelli's speed with competitive tyre management, it may have established the foundations for another victory.