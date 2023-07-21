First Free F1 Practice Report & Results 2023 Hungarian F1 GP

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring circuit

Weather: dry/wet 24-23°C

Tarmac: dry/wet 35-30°C

Humidity : 53-67%

Wind : 2 km/h E

Pressure: 985 mbar

Rain and Pressure Make for a Challenging First Practice Session at the 2023 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

The first practice session for the 2023 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix got underway, and it was far from smooth sailing for some of the drivers. One of the standout stories was the struggles faced by Sergio Pérez, whose season has been anything but easy after an impressive start. Coinciding with his teammate's dominant run, Pérez has had to contend with qualifying mistakes, moments of bad luck, and consistently being on the back foot during races. Now, with Daniel Ricciardo eager to return to a Red Bull drive, the pressure on Perez is mounting.

The session itself was disrupted by rain, with only 13 drivers managing to set times amidst the challenging conditions. Two red flags further interrupted proceedings, making it difficult for teams to gather the valuable data they had hoped for. One thing that became apparent, though, was how costly even a small mistake can be at the Hungaroring. With the track proving treacherous, Perez must be feeling immense pressure to perform flawlessly for the rest of the weekend.

Williams driver George Russell finished on top, showing impressive pace as he traded quick laps with Oscar Piastri. In the end, Russell claimed the top spot, with a 0.359s advantage over Piastri, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll settled for third.

The inclement weather prompted teams to experiment with tire choices. At times, the track seemed to be transitioning between intermediate and full wet conditions, making it challenging for drivers to find the right balance and grip. Carlos Sainz of Ferrari encountered a costly moment, beaching his car and causing a red flag. While his front wing sustained damage, the team worked diligently to get him back on track as soon as possible.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez had a disappointing start to the session, spinning off and colliding with the barriers. The accident resulted in damage to the front corner of his car and raised questions about whether the team's upgrades had already been fitted to his car.

As the session progressed, the rain intensified, leading several drivers to return to the pits to wait for conditions to improve. Valtteri Bottas experienced a spin at Turn 12, fortunately causing no major harm to his car. With the threat of rain persisting throughout the weekend, teams will have to carefully manage their tire allocations.

Among the weekend's major talking points is the return of Daniel Ricciardo, who has joined AlphaTauri as a replacement for Nyck de Vries. After a challenging period with McLaren, Ricciardo is back in the Red Bull family, and all eyes are on how he will perform with his new team.

As we await the second practice session, the pressure is on for drivers to adapt to the unpredictable weather conditions and make the most of their limited track time. The battle for supremacy behind the dominant Red Bull team is also heating up, with multiple teams vying for the opportunity to clinch a race win and challenge the Red Bull dominance.

With the Hungaroring renowned for its demanding nature and tight corners, every driver will need to be at their absolute best to make the most of their chances. As the weekend progresses, we can expect more twists and turns in the fight for glory at the 2023 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix. Stay tuned for more action as the teams and drivers strive to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

The quickest sector times during this first practice session where:

28.806 sec. by Lando Norris (McLaren) 28.699 sec. by Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 26.028 sec. by Lando Norris (McLare)

1:18,750 min was the fastest lap time of last year's (dry) FP1 in Hungary. It was clocked by Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari F1-75.

FP1 Times Table 2023 Hungarian GP

