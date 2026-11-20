Event:

Track:

Weather: Rain 12°C / 53°F

Tarmac: Wet 14°C / 57°F

Humidity: 57% High

Wind: 1.8 km/h South

Rain Wipes Out Las Vegas FP1 Without a Single Timed Lap

Rain brought the opening practice session for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix to a virtual standstill, with not a single timed lap recorded. Standing water, aquaplaning and air temperatures of just 12°C made the Strip Circuit too treacherous for meaningful running. Five drivers never left their garages, while three rookie stand-ins completed little more than cautious installation laps.

It was a stark contrast to 2025, when Charles Leclerc topped the corresponding session for Ferrari with a 1:34.802 on soft Pirelli tyres. Twelve months later, there was no benchmark, no qualifying simulation and no indication of the competitive order.

The disruption left teams facing a compressed preparation programme at a circuit where tyre temperature, braking confidence and aerodynamic efficiency are particularly important.

Aquaplaning Makes the Strip Circuit Too Dangerous

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit was already damp when the pit lane opened, but persistent drizzle developed into heavier rain, leaving standing water across several sections of the track.

With the air temperature hovering around 12°C, the water showed little sign of evaporating. The lack of circulating cars also prevented a usable racing line from developing.

Cadillac was among the first teams to investigate conditions. Sergio Perez ventured out on Pirelli's full wet tyres but struggled for traction even at reduced speed, spinning his rear wheels under acceleration before returning to the pits.

Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar and several others subsequently completed installation laps, but nobody attempted a timed run.

The danger extended beyond conventional tyre grip. Standing water created the risk of the tyres losing contact with the asphalt, while sufficiently deep water could also cause the floor of the car to lift, reducing control even further.

Low temperatures compounded the problem, making it difficult for drivers to generate tyre temperature or predict how much grip would be available through the slower corners.

Franco Colapinto provided the session's biggest scare when his Alpine struck standing water and the rear stepped sideways. The Argentine reacted quickly enough to catch the slide before reaching the barriers.

For McLaren, the decision to remain in the garage was straightforward.

"The risk isn't worth the reward at the moment with the aquaplaning," CEO Zak Brown explained.

Neither Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri ventured out. Both Racing Bulls drivers and Lance Stroll also remained in their garages, leaving five drivers without a single lap.

Rookie Drivers Lose Valuable Track Time

The weather was particularly frustrating for three drivers making scheduled practice appearances.

Dino Beganovic replaced Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, Jak Crawford took Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin seat, and Ryo Hirakawa drove for Haas instead of Oliver Bearman.

All three completed installation running, but the conditions prevented them from building speed, evaluating car balance or gaining meaningful familiarity with the Las Vegas circuit.

Crawford struggled for grip during his cautious lap, while Hirakawa encountered severe traction problems exiting the slower corners.

For drivers whose opportunities in current Formula 1 machinery are limited, losing a scheduled practice session represents a significant setback.

Haas also had Rafael Câmara in its other car. The Brazilian, who made his Formula 1 debut at the previous round in São Paulo, was already short of preparation after another rain-affected weekend at Interlagos.

Although the three substitute drivers fulfilled their teams' rookie practice obligations, the practical benefit was minimal.

Haas and Mercedes Lose Important Technical Running

Beyond the lack of driver preparation, the conditions disrupted several technical programmes.

Haas had planned to evaluate a revised rear-wing configuration during FP1, but the wet-weather restrictions prevented the team from operating its active aerodynamic elements.

The wing could remain fitted, but its movable elements had to stay closed, denying Haas the opportunity to assess their intended operation.

That was particularly frustrating because the team had planned to use the configuration specifically during the opening session.

Mercedes had a different priority.

Newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli arrived in Las Vegas with an upgraded turbocharger and fresh power unit components. The team wanted to verify that everything was functioning correctly before competitive running began.

Antonelli completed an installation lap, but Mercedes gained little meaningful performance information.

George Russell did not receive the same turbocharger upgrade, with an additional component change potentially triggering a five-place grid penalty because of his existing allocation.

Mercedes nevertheless expects the circuit to suit its car. Deputy team principal Bradley Lord highlighted similarities with high-speed venues such as Monza and Baku, where the team has performed strongly this season.

McLaren faces a separate complication, with Piastri already set to receive a ten-place grid penalty for taking a new power unit. That increases the importance of finding a competitive setup before qualifying.

Cold Tyres Remain a Challenge Even in Dry Conditions

Rain was the immediate problem, but low temperatures could continue to influence the weekend long after the circuit dries.

Pirelli has selected the C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft compounds, the same allocation used at the previous round in São Paulo.

However, Las Vegas presents a very different challenge.

The Strip Circuit combines exceptionally long straights with heavy braking zones and relatively slow corners. In cold conditions, tyres can lose temperature along the straights, leaving drivers struggling for grip when they reach the next braking zone.

That makes preparation laps particularly important during qualifying, when a poorly prepared tyre can compromise an entire attempt.

FP1 would normally have allowed teams to investigate tyre warm-up, aerodynamic balance and long-run degradation. With no representative running completed, those questions remain unanswered.

FP2 Becomes the First Real Test

The forecast suggests that the rain should ease before second practice, scheduled for 20:00 local time on Thursday.

However, dry skies will not necessarily mean a dry circuit. With temperatures remaining low, damp patches could persist around the Strip Circuit, particularly away from the racing line.

That leaves teams with an awkward balancing act. They need substantial running to recover the lost preparation, but pushing too early on a slippery surface risks damaging cars before the weekend has properly begun.

Mercedes must assess Antonelli's updated power unit and establish whether its expected straight-line performance translates into competitive lap times. Haas still needs technical data from its revised rear wing, while McLaren must prepare for qualifying with Piastri already facing a grid penalty.

Hamilton, Alonso and Bearman will also return to their cars for FP2 without the benefit of a meaningful baseline from the opening session.

The competitive picture remains completely unknown. Not because the field is unusually close, but because nobody has yet completed a lap that reveals anything about performance.

That uncertainty is now the defining story of the Las Vegas weekend. With qualifying approaching and the weather offering no guarantees, every useful lap in FP2 will matter.

FP1 Times 2026 Las Vegas GP

no lap times were recorded

Related: .

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas · round 21 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 34% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 16% to win 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari · #44 10% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 12 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 34% 75% 100% P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 16% 49% 100% P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 10% 34% 97% P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 9.6% 33% 97% P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 5 Lando Norris McLaren 8.5% 31% 96% P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 6 George Russell Mercedes 6.7% 23% 91% P3 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 3.4% 11% 69% P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3.2% 12% 73% P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 2.1% 7.4% 56% P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 10 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.9% 3.0% 26% P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.8% 3.1% 25% P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.8% 2.7% 25% P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.5% 1.9% 17% P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.5% 2.1% 18% P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.5% 1.6% 18% P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 16 Rafael Câmara Haas 0.5% 1.6% 15% P25 in the championship · no podium in the last 1 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.4% 1.4% 13% P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 18 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.4% 1.7% 16% P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 19 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.4% 1.2% 12% P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 20 Alex Albon Williams 0.3% 1.4% 14% P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 21 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.3% 1.7% 15% P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.2% 0.9% 9.8% P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 4 DNFs Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 Shroppyfly 47 pts 2 An Sionnach 45 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 45 pts P The Predictor model 44 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 36 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 29 pts 6 ipeluri 23 pts 7 Casparovic 21 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Demireins 9 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Raceworks Media 6 pts 15 Buzzjohn 6 pts 16 Rahmi Can 6 pts 17 Killabee 6 pts 18 Carlo 6 pts 19 MKL 6 pts 20 Sudhjd 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 60% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 40% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 0% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying. Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens. 13 /20 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 76 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics