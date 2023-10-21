Event: USA Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc scored his second pole position of the year in Austin. Red Bull looked to be off their normal pace with Max Verstappen on P6 and Sergio Pérez on P9. The RB19 normally has a very strong race pace. Both drivers will go to the front during the Grand Prix this Sunday.

Lando Norris showed the McLaren also is fast on at COTA and put the MCL60 on P6, which wasn't suspected by the McLaren team.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton showed the new floor is working great. The British driver was only 0.134 sec. behind on Leclerc, starting from P3.

It will be interesting to see if Verstappen will make it to the top step of the podium again.

Pole position is on the right side of the track at Austin.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 USA GP

✅ Check out our 2023 USA Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.

