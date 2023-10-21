F1 Starting Grid 2023 USA Grand Prix

21 October 2023 by    2 min read

Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc scored his second pole position of the year in Austin. Red Bull looked to be off their normal pace with Max Verstappen on P6 and Sergio Pérez on P9. The RB19 normally has a very strong race pace. Both drivers will go to the front during the Grand Prix this Sunday.

Lando Norris showed the McLaren also is fast on at COTA and put the MCL60 on P6, which wasn't suspected by the McLaren team.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton showed the new floor is working great. The British driver was only 0.134 sec. behind on Leclerc, starting from P3.

It will be interesting to see if Verstappen will make it to the  top step of the podium again.

Pole position is on the right side of the track at Austin.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 USA GP

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time Pole gap
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:34,723
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:34,853 +0,130s
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:34,862 +0,139s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:34,945 +0,222s
5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:35,079 +0,356s
6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35,081 +0,358s
7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:35,089 +0,366s
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:35,154 +0,431s
9 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:35,173 +0,450s
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:35,467 +0,744s
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:35,697 +0,974s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:35,698 +0,975s
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:35,858 +1,135s
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:35,880 +1,157s
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:35,974 +1,251s
16 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:36,235 +1,512s
17 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:36,268 +1,545s
18 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:36,315 +1,592s
19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:36,589 +1,866s
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:36,827 +2,104s

