Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio
In a captivating qualifying showdown for the Mexico Grand Prix, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched his 22nd pole position, marking the second time he'll start at P1 in Mexico City. But the road to P1 was filled with strategy plays, unexpected twists, and edge-of-the-seat action.
As Scuderia Ferrari savors its 248th pole position, controversies and surprises from the session promise an electric race day at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Dive into our comprehensive report on how the drivers and teams fared, and what's in store for tomorrow's grand race.
The grid is still provisional as several drivers could get a grid penalty for impeding.
Pole position is on the left side of the track in Mexico City.
F1 Starting Grid 2023 Mexico GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:34,538
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:34,593
|+0,055s
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:34,607
|+0,069s
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:34,639
|+0,101s
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:34,894
|+0,356s
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:34,939
|+0,401s
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:35,041
|+0,503s
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:35,366
|+0,828s
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:35,897
|+1,359s
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|1:35,978
|+1,440s
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:35,199
|+0,661s
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:36,087
|+1,549s
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:36,137
|+1,599s
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:36,181
|+1,643s
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:36,182
|+1,644s
|16
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:36,749
|+2,211s
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:36,922
|+2,384s
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:36,922
|+2,384s
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:36,945
|+2,407s
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:37,186
|+2,648s
