Event: Mexico Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio

In a captivating qualifying showdown for the Mexico Grand Prix, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched his 22nd pole position, marking the second time he'll start at P1 in Mexico City. But the road to P1 was filled with strategy plays, unexpected twists, and edge-of-the-seat action.

As Scuderia Ferrari savors its 248th pole position, controversies and surprises from the session promise an electric race day at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Dive into our comprehensive report on how the drivers and teams fared, and what's in store for tomorrow's grand race.

The grid is still provisional as several drivers could get a grid penalty for impeding.

Pole position is on the left side of the track in Mexico City.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Mexico GP

