F1 Starting Grid 2023 Mexico Grand Prix
29 October 2023 by    1 min read
Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio

In a captivating qualifying showdown for the Mexico Grand Prix, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched his 22nd pole position, marking the second time he'll start at P1 in Mexico City. But the road to P1 was filled with strategy plays, unexpected twists, and edge-of-the-seat action.

As Scuderia Ferrari savors its 248th pole position, controversies and surprises from the session promise an electric race day at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Dive into our comprehensive report on how the drivers and teams fared, and what's in store for tomorrow's grand race.

The grid is still provisional as several drivers could get a grid penalty for impeding.

Pole position is on the left side of the track in Mexico City.

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time Pole gap
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:34,538
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:34,593 +0,055s
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:34,607 +0,069s
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:34,639 +0,101s
5 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:34,894 +0,356s
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:34,939 +0,401s
7 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:35,041 +0,503s
8 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:35,366 +0,828s
9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:35,897 +1,359s
10 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:35,978 +1,440s
11 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:35,199 +0,661s
12 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:36,087 +1,549s
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:36,137 +1,599s
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:36,181 +1,643s
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:36,182 +1,644s
16 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:36,749 +2,211s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:36,922 +2,384s
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:36,922 +2,384s
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36,945 +2,407s
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:37,186 +2,648s

