F1 Starting Grid 2023 British Grand Prix Race in Silverstone
8 July 2023 by    2 min read
Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 16:.00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

Excitement is building at Silverstone as the qualifying session for the 2023 British F1 Grand Prix concluded with thrilling results. The drivers battled changing conditions, intermittent rain, and intense competition to secure their starting positions for the highly anticipated race.

McLaren stunned the field with an impressive performance, almost securing pole position with Lando Norris lon P2 and Max Verstappen of Red Bull continued his dominant form, securing pole and yet another front-row start alongside Norris. Ferrari also showcased their competitiveness, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso faced disappointment. Get ready for a nail-biting race day filled with action and unpredictable moments!

F1 Starting Grid 2023 British GP

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time Pole gap
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:26,720
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:26,961 +0,241s
3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:27,092 +0,372s
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:27,136 +0,416s
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:27,148 +0,428s
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:27,155 +0,435s
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:27,211 +0,491s
8 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:27,530 +0,810s
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:27,659 +0,939s
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:27,689 +0,969s
11 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:28,896 +2,176s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:28,935 +2,215s
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:28,956 +2,236s
14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:29,031 +2,311s
15 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:29,968 +3,248s
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30,025 +3,305s
17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:30,123 +3,403s
18 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1:30,513 +3,793s
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:32,378 +5,658s
20 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo -

Note: Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo #77 is permitted to start following his disqualification from qualifying after his car was unable to provide a 1.0 litre sample of fuel.

6 F1 Fan comments on “F1 Starting Grid 2023 British F1 Grand Prix

  1. smokey

    "McLaren stunned the field with an impressive performance, securing pole position with Lando Norris leading the charge".
    I say Leopold, you may wish to edit this entry. Max actually took pole, and as much as we would all love to have seen Lando win pole, he didn't quite make it. Great result for McLaren and both their drivers to secure P2 and P3.

    • shroppyfly

      Bless him , Leopold is just excited to see anything in orange at the front, when Lando was going well, he just assumed it was Max lol, biggest sigh of relief was Mark Webber in the Mcl garage when his bot got P3 , the look on his face was priceless

  2. Jere Jyrälä

    Another victory to lose for Max & probably another comeback struggle or damage limitation for Checo.
    Mclaren drivers could struggle to stay in the top 3, but we'll see.

  3. Hughieboy1

    George Russell again overshadowed his teammate with a strong qualifying performance. George appears to get on with driving and leave the whining to Louis. Mercedes don’t need to worry post Hamilton and Hamilton needs to focus on getting the best out of a competitive car. The Hamilton ere is finished in 2p21

  4. shroppyfly

    Anyone else hear on sky the points difference between King G and Dame Louise bang on equal after a year and a half, a stat is a stat is a stat but Wow

