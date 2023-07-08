F1 Starting Grid 2023 British Grand Prix Race in Silverstone

Event: British F1 Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 16:.00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

Excitement is building at Silverstone as the qualifying session for the 2023 British F1 Grand Prix concluded with thrilling results. The drivers battled changing conditions, intermittent rain, and intense competition to secure their starting positions for the highly anticipated race.

McLaren stunned the field with an impressive performance, almost securing pole position with Lando Norris lon P2 and Max Verstappen of Red Bull continued his dominant form, securing pole and yet another front-row start alongside Norris. Ferrari also showcased their competitiveness, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso faced disappointment. Get ready for a nail-biting race day filled with action and unpredictable moments!

F1 Starting Grid 2023 British GP

Note: Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo #77 is permitted to start following his disqualification from qualifying after his car was unable to provide a 1.0 litre sample of fuel.

