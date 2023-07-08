F1 Starting Grid 2023 British Grand Prix Race in Silverstone

F1 Starting Grid 2023 British F1 Grand Prix
Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 16:.00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio
Excitement is building at Silverstone as the qualifying session for the 2023 British F1 Grand Prix concluded with thrilling results. The drivers battled changing conditions, intermittent rain, and intense competition to secure their starting positions for the highly anticipated race.
McLaren stunned the field with an impressive performance, almost securing pole position with Lando Norris lon P2 and Max Verstappen of Red Bull continued his dominant form, securing pole and yet another front-row start alongside Norris. Ferrari also showcased their competitiveness, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso faced disappointment. Get ready for a nail-biting race day filled with action and unpredictable moments!
F1 Starting Grid 2023 British GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:26,720
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:26,961
|+0,241s
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:27,092
|+0,372s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:27,136
|+0,416s
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:27,148
|+0,428s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:27,155
|+0,435s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:27,211
|+0,491s
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:27,530
|+0,810s
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:27,659
|+0,939s
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:27,689
|+0,969s
|11
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:28,896
|+2,176s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:28,935
|+2,215s
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:28,956
|+2,236s
|14
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:29,031
|+2,311s
|15
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:29,968
|+3,248s
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:30,025
|+3,305s
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:30,123
|+3,403s
|18
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1:30,513
|+3,793s
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:32,378
|+5,658s
|20
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|-
Note: Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo #77 is permitted to start following his disqualification from qualifying after his car was unable to provide a 1.0 litre sample of fuel.
I say Leopold, you may wish to edit this entry. Max actually took pole, and as much as we would all love to have seen Lando win pole, he didn't quite make it. Great result for McLaren and both their drivers to secure P2 and P3.
Bless him , Leopold is just excited to see anything in orange at the front, when Lando was going well, he just assumed it was Max lol, biggest sigh of relief was Mark Webber in the Mcl garage when his bot got P3 , the look on his face was priceless
Oeps, the temperature caused some brain fog, I guess...
Another victory to lose for Max & probably another comeback struggle or damage limitation for Checo.
Mclaren drivers could struggle to stay in the top 3, but we'll see.
George Russell again overshadowed his teammate with a strong qualifying performance. George appears to get on with driving and leave the whining to Louis. Mercedes don’t need to worry post Hamilton and Hamilton needs to focus on getting the best out of a competitive car. The Hamilton ere is finished in 2p21
Anyone else hear on sky the points difference between King G and Dame Louise bang on equal after a year and a half, a stat is a stat is a stat but Wow