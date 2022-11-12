F1 Starting Grid 2022 Sao Paulo Sprint

Event: Brazilian Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Warm-up lap starts at: 16:30 Local | 20:30 CET | 19:30 UK | 11:30 LA | 04:30 Tokio

Kevin Magnussen drove a near perfect lap around Interlagos to deliver the first ever pole for the Haas F1 team. The Danish driver at first could not believe it when his engineer told him he had done a P1 lap in Q3 yesterday. But nobody could touch the Haas driver, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen made an error, his teammate Sergio Pérez got stuck behind Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. who was on the completely wrong tyres.

After Mercedes driver George Russell caused a red flag and the predicted rain finally started to fall, it got clear that no driver could improve anymore and the dream result for Magnussen became reality.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Sao Paulo GP

