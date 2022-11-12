F1 Starting Grid 2022 Sao Paulo Sprint

Event: Brazilian Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Warm-up lap starts at: 16:30 Local | 20:30 CET | 19:30 UK | 11:30 LA | 04:30 Tokio

Kevin Magnussen drove a near perfect lap around Interlagos to deliver the first ever pole for the Haas F1 team. The Danish driver at first could not believe it when his engineer told him he had done a P1 lap in Q3 yesterday. But nobody could touch the Haas driver, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen made an error, his teammate Sergio Pérez got stuck behind Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. who was on the completely wrong tyres.

After Mercedes driver George Russell caused a red flag and the predicted rain finally started to fall, it got clear that no driver could improve anymore and the dream result for Magnussen became reality.

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
120Kevin MagnussenHaas1:11,674
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:11,877+0,203s
363George RussellMercedes1:12,059+0,385s
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:12,263+0,589s
555Carlos SainzFerrari1:12,357+0,683s
631Esteban OconAlpine1:12,425+0,751s
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:12,504+0,830s
844Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:12,611+0,937s
911Sergio PérezRed Bull1:15,601+3,927s
1016Charles LeclercFerrari--
1123Alexander AlbonWilliams1:11,631-0,043s
1210Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:11,675+0,001s
135Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:11,678+0,004s
143Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:12,140+0,466s
1518Lance StrollAston Martin1:12,210+0,536s
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:15,095+3,421s
1724Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:15,197+3,523s
1877Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:15,486+3,812s
1922Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:16,264+4,590s
2047Mick SchumacherHaas1:16,361+4,687s

