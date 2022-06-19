Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 20:.00 CET | 19:00 UK | 11:00 LA | 03:00 Tokio

After the first wet qualifying session of the season Max Verstappen turned out to be the fastest around the Montreal track. The Dutchman topped the timesheets almost every practice session this weekend and was for except FP3 ,unchallenged up till today.

The weather conditions around the Gilles Villeneuve circuit were quite tricky due to the big difference between the almost dry race line and the still very wet rest of the track. Red Bull driver claimed his second pole position of the season, using the Cinturato Blue full wet during Q1 and the Cinturato Green intermediate in Q2 and Q3. All the drivers used just those two compounds on an inconsistently drying track during qualifying, with only Mercedes driver George Russell attempting a lap on the P Zero Red soft slick in Q3.

Fernando Alonso showed he still has it and starts from the front row in the Alpine for the first time this season. His last front row start was 10 years ago in a Ferrari during the 2012 German F1 Grand Prix.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Canadian GP

*Penalties:

Yuki Tsundoa, AlphaTauri #22: Required to start from the back of the starting grid for using additional power unit elements

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari #16: 10 place grid penalty and required to start from the back of the starting grid for using additional power unit elements

2022 Canadian F1 GP Race Strategy

Yesterday's conditions might make it quite hard to believe, but the 70-lap Canadian Grand Prix of today is expected to be dry – although the rain yesterday will have affected the usual pattern of track evolution over a weekend, making the surface more slippery.

A one-stopper is expected to be fastest, with best way being to start on the P Zero Yellow medium and then move onto the P Zero White hard. There’s broadly comparable degradation between the soft and the medium, but the medium offers a wider pit stop window and more driveability than the soft, so starting on it gives drivers more options.

Soft to hard is also a viable one-stop strategy, but it commits the drivers to stopping slightly earlier than they would on the mediums. The big unknown is safety cars, but there is no way to prepare for those other than to consider as many options as possible.

A two-stopper is slightly slower, but under the right circumstances it could work: especially as you lose less time in a pit stop here than on any other circuit on the calendar, also because the drivers effectively cut out the first and last corners by using the pit lane.

For those starting further down the grid, there might be an argument for starting on the hard tyre and going long: hoping to make the most of a safety car, for example, by avoiding a pit stop and then switching to a faster tyre at the end. This is a circuit where you can overtake, so track position isn’t quite as paramount as other places.

