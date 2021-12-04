Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix

Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 20:30 Local | 18:30 CET | 17:30 UK | 09:30 LA | 01:30 Tokio

Max Verstappen almost got pole for the first ever Saudi Arabian F1 GP. If the Dutchman made a better turn 27 he probably would have snatched pole from his title rival Hamilton. The British driver this everything right and scored his 103rd F1 career pole position for tomorrow's race. Below you can see the start grid for the 2021 Saudi Arabian Formula one grand prix.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Saudi Arabian GP

