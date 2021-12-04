F1 Starting Grid 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix
Track: Jeddah Street Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 20:30 Local | 18:30 CET | 17:30 UK | 09:30 LA | 01:30 Tokio
Max Verstappen almost got pole for the first ever Saudi Arabian F1 GP. If the Dutchman made a better turn 27 he probably would have snatched pole from his title rival Hamilton. The British driver this everything right and scored his 103rd F1 career pole position for tomorrow's race. Below you can see the start grid for the 2021 Saudi Arabian Formula one grand prix.
F1 Starting Grid 2021 Saudi Arabian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|Tyres
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:27,511
|M
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:27,622
|+0,111s
|M
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27,653
|+0,142s
|M
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:28,054
|+0,543s
|M
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:28,123
|+0,612s
|M
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:28,125
|+0,614s
|M
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:28,180
|+0,669s
|M
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:28,442
|+0,931s
|M
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:28,647
|+1,136s
|M
|10
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:28,754
|+1,243s
|M
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:28,668
|+1,157s
|Free
|12
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:28,885
|+1,374s
|Free
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:28,920
|+1,409s
|Free
|14
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:29,054
|+1,543s
|Free
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:53,652
|+26,141s
|Free
|16
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:29,177
|+1,666s
|Free
|17
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:29,198
|+1,687s
|Free
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:29,368
|+1,857s
|Free
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:29,464
|+1,953s
|Free
|20
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1:30,473
|+2,962s
|Free
Merc be like. "Release the Kraken!" on Sunday. 👍
thought Lando was on the soft tire for Q2, no - Sky's graphic had it so.