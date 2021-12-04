F1 Starting Grid 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix
Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 20:30 Local | 18:30 CET | 17:30 UK | 09:30 LA | 01:30 Tokio

Max Verstappen almost got pole for the first ever Saudi Arabian F1 GP. If the Dutchman made a better turn 27 he probably would have snatched pole from his title rival Hamilton. The British driver this everything right and scored his 103rd F1 career pole position for tomorrow's race. Below you can see the start grid for the 2021 Saudi Arabian Formula one grand prix.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Saudi Arabian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:27,511M
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:27,622+0,111sM
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:27,653+0,142sM
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:28,054+0,543sM
511Sergio PérezRed Bull1:28,123+0,612sM
610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:28,125+0,614sM
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:28,180+0,669sM
822Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:28,442+0,931sM
931Esteban OconAlpine1:28,647+1,136sM
1099Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:28,754+1,243sM
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:28,668+1,157sFree
127Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:28,885+1,374sFree
1314Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:28,920+1,409sFree
1463George RussellWilliams1:29,054+1,543sFree
1555Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:53,652+26,141sFree
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:29,177+1,666sFree
175Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:29,198+1,687sFree
1818Lance StrollAston Martin1:29,368+1,857sFree
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:29,464+1,953sFree
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:30,473+2,962sFree

