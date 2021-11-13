F1 Starting Grid 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix

13 November 2021 by    2 min read
 1

Event: Brazilian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 18:00 CET | 19:00 UK | 11:00 LA | 03:00 Tokio

Valtteri Bottas won pole by winning sprint qualifying today. The Finnish Mercedes driver overtook Red Bull Racing driver  Max Verstappen at the right away at start. The Mercedes driver made the most out of his set of soft tyres which have more grip than the medium tyres used by both Red Bull drivers.

Lewis Hamilton who had to start from last place on P20 had an incredible sprint and overtook 15 cars in the 24 laps sprint. Unfortunately for him he will start on P10 tomorrow, because he received a 5 places grid penalty for using a 5th internal combustion engine on his Mercedes car.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Brazilian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time
    177Valtteri BottasMercedes29:09.559
    233Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.170s
    355Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari+18.723s
    411Sergio PérezRed Bull+19.787s
    54Lando NorrisMcLaren+22.558s
    616Charles LeclercFerrari+25.056s
    710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri+34.158s
    831Esteban OconAlpine+34.632s
    95Sebastian VettelAston Martin+34.867s
  1044Lewis HamiltonMercedes+20.872s
  113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren+35.869s
  1214Fernando AlonsoAlpine+36.578s
  1399Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo+41.880s
  1418Lance StrollAston Martin+44.037s
  1522Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri+46.150s
  166Nicholas LatifiWilliams+46.760s
  1763George RussellWilliams+47.739s
  187Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo+50.014s
  1947Mick SchumacherHaas+61.680s
  209Nikita MazepinHaas+67.474s

*Penalties:

  • Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes no. 44 - 5 places grid penalty for using additional ICE

 

