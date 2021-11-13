Event: Brazilian Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 18:00 CET | 19:00 UK | 11:00 LA | 03:00 Tokio

Valtteri Bottas won pole by winning sprint qualifying today. The Finnish Mercedes driver overtook Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen at the right away at start. The Mercedes driver made the most out of his set of soft tyres which have more grip than the medium tyres used by both Red Bull drivers.

Lewis Hamilton who had to start from last place on P20 had an incredible sprint and overtook 15 cars in the 24 laps sprint. Unfortunately for him he will start on P10 tomorrow, because he received a 5 places grid penalty for using a 5th internal combustion engine on his Mercedes car.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Brazilian GP

*Penalties:

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes no. 44 - 5 places grid penalty for using additional ICE

