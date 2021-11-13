F1 Starting Grid 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix
Event: Brazilian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos
Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 18:00 CET | 19:00 UK | 11:00 LA | 03:00 Tokio
Valtteri Bottas won pole by winning sprint qualifying today. The Finnish Mercedes driver overtook Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen at the right away at start. The Mercedes driver made the most out of his set of soft tyres which have more grip than the medium tyres used by both Red Bull drivers.
Lewis Hamilton who had to start from last place on P20 had an incredible sprint and overtook 15 cars in the 24 laps sprint. Unfortunately for him he will start on P10 tomorrow, because he received a 5 places grid penalty for using a 5th internal combustion engine on his Mercedes car.
F1 Starting Grid 2021 Brazilian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|29:09.559
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.170s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|+18.723s
|4
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+19.787s
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+22.558s
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+25.056s
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+34.158s
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+34.632s
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+34.867s
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+20.872s
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+35.869s
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+36.578s
|13
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+41.880s
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+44.037s
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+46.150s
|16
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+46.760s
|17
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|+47.739s
|18
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|+50.014s
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+61.680s
|20
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|+67.474s
*Penalties:
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes no. 44 - 5 places grid penalty for using additional ICE
Check out more items on this website about:
Bottas needs to keep the lead into T1 & try staying ahead so he'd take away points from Max.