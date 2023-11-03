F1 Qualifying Results 2023 Brazilian F1 GP & Pole Position

Event: Brazilian Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather: dry/wet 30.0°C

Tarmac: dry/wet 41.0°C

Humidity: 54.0%

Wind: 11.5 km/h S

Pressure: 930.3 bar

Max Verstappen scored the 31st F1 pole position of his career during the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for the second time in Sao Paulo. It was the 94th pole for Red Bull Racing.

Q1 Session Report

The opening act of the Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying was a tension-filled affair that saw the underdogs taking the fight to the traditional front-runners, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

As the clouds loomed overhead threatening with rain, teams and drivers faced a strategic conundrum, balancing tyre conservation with the need to secure a strong starting position. The mixed weather conditions leading up to Q1 saw teams hesitant, playing a strategic game with tyre choices that could have major implications for the rest of the weekend.

In a surprising twist, the session began later than expected due to track cleanup, adding to the teams' anxiety. The threat of rain remained at 60%, a figure that would play a significant role in the team's decisions throughout the session.

McLaren's bold strategy from practice, which saw Norris and Piastri not setting representative times on their respective tyre compounds, paid dividends. Norris, with a stunning lap on fresh softs, posted a time of 1m 10.623s, putting the rest of the field on notice.

Ferrari, with a history of strong qualifying performances, faced a challenge as both drivers initially struggled for pace on used tyres. However, when the prancing horses finally switched to new sets, Charles Leclerc surged to the top of the leaderboard, showcasing the one-lap prowess of the Scuderia.

Defending champion Max Verstappen voiced frustrations over the radio, comparing his car's behaviour to a 'kangaroo', indicating potential setup woes for the usually dominant Red Bull team. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, ever the crowd favourite in Brazil, slotted into a provisional second with a solid lap, only to find himself facing the prospect of elimination as the session progressed, prompting a necessary tyre change.

The session's closing stages were a frenetic dash for safety as light rain began to fall. The tight midfield saw drivers like Nico Hulkenberg punch above their weight, jumping up to an impressive third.

As the checkered flag brought Q1 to a close, the underdogs had their day, with Williams' Alex Albon putting in a performance that defied his machinery's expectations. Conversely, Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo, and Valtteri Bottas were among the notable names to miss the cut, with half a second covering the field from first to seventeenth – a testament to the razor-thin margins that define Formula One.

Q2 Session Report



In an intense Q2 session for the Brazilian Grand Prix that had drivers and teams on edge due to the looming threat of rain, the timesheet has been a tale of strategic gambles and tyre management. The Red Bull duo took to the track on fresh softs, setting the early benchmark with Verstappen clocking a blistering 1m 10.162s. Despite the potential rain, team radio revealed a collective confidence that the weather would hold, spurring on a fierce battle for the top spots. Unexpectedly, Norris, on worn tyres, executed a near-perfect lap to slot into second place, narrowly behind Verstappen, suggesting that McLaren might have more pace up their sleeve than previously shown. Ferrari and Mercedes opted for used tyres, and while Sainz managed to push his Ferrari to second, both Scuderia drivers found themselves briefly in the elimination zone during the session. Mercedes, on the other hand, faced challenges with tyre temperatures, as noted by Hamilton's team radio, but Russell's affinity with the Interlagos circuit was evident as he secured a provisional P2. In the closing stages, Alonso, on his third fresh set of soft tyres, showcased his experience by shooting up to second place, leaving his teammate Albon at the back after a track limits violation nullified his lap time. Piastri's strategy to save tyres meant he pitted without setting a time on his new set, a risky move that could have significant implications for his starting position come race day. As the session drew to a close, the track appeared to lose grip as temperatures dropped, throwing another curveball for the drivers pushing to escape the drop zone. Hulkenberg's efforts were in vain as he failed to break into the top ten, and with Albon and Stroll resigned to the pits, the final moments of Q2 became a frantic dash for safety. Q2 concluded with some notable performances and strategic plays that set the stage for a potentially unpredictable Q3, especially if the rain decides to join the fray. The stage is set for an electrifying showdown at Interlagos.

Q3 Session Report



In a qualifying session that can only be described as unpredictable, the Interlagos circuit played host to a dramatic Q2 showdown ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix. The session saw the elimination of Hulkenberg, Ocon, Gasly, Magnussen, and Albon, with conditions favoring the brave and the strategic.

As the drivers battled for a position in the top 10, Hamilton managed a sixth place but at the cost of using his fourth set of tires. Meanwhile, Lance Stroll narrowly made it through, leaving his competitors in the pits and rueful over their timings.

Tensions flared on the team radio, particularly with Magnussen, who expressed dissatisfaction, ostensibly with Ferrari, though replays suggested a misplacement by his team rather than any infringement by the Scuderia.

Tyre strategy was at the forefront, with Norris on his third set, while others like Hamilton and Leclerc pushed through their fourth set. Verstappen emerged with an advantage, having conserved his tires, using just three sets.

As ominous clouds gathered overhead, Alonso led the charge in the queue to hit the track. The atmosphere was charged with an urgency propelled by the imminent rain, prompting drivers like Verstappen to put in a formidable performance, with a lap time six-tenths faster than anyone else could muster at that moment.

However, the session was not without its casualties. Piastri suffered an off at Turn 12, sliding onto the grass and compromising his run along with that of Perez, who could only tiptoe back to the pits in ninth.

With the skies unleashing a torrential downpour, the session was concluded prematurely, leaving Verstappen on pole, followed by a formidable front-row companion in Leclerc. The Aston Martins showed impressive form, locking out the second row, and despite the late outpour, fans remained, showcasing their dedication and anticipation for the race ahead.

Verstappen took a moment to reflect on the day's extraordinary conditions, highlighting the challenging wind and the unexpected nature of the session. Leclerc echoed the sentiment, describing the drive as one of the most demanding of his career, while Stroll basked in the satisfaction of securing third, marking a significant improvement from recent tough weekends.

With the paddock in disarray and the teams granted permission to close their garage doors against the storm, the anticipation for race day is palpable. This qualifying session will undoubtedly be remembered for its sudden twist of fate, dictated by the elements, leaving the grid set for what promises to be a riveting Brazilian Grand Prix.

Last year the pole was scored by Kevin Magnussen in the Red Bull with a lap time of 1:11.674 min in wet conditions.

Qualifying Times 2023 Brazilian GP

