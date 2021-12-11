F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Abu Dhabi GP & Pole Position

F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

11 December 2021 by    3 min read
Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit

F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Weather: dry 29.5°C
Tarmac: dry 25.4°C
Humidity: 55.9%
Wind: 0.3 m/s NE
Pressure: 1018.5 bar

Max Verstappen qualified as quickest for the 13th time in his F1 career and scored pole position for tomorrow's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for 10th time this season. It was the 73rd pole for the Red Bull Racing team.

Q1
Sebastian Vettel was the first driver who entered the track in daylight. After the first run both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton was on P1 with a 1:23:226 min and Bottas behind him on +0.101s. Max Verstappen was 3rd in the Red Bull, but improved halfway Q1 toward P2 on only +0.056s behind his title rival.

With 6.25 minutes to go Q1 was red flagged to pick up a bollard from the mainstraight, that was picked up by Haas driver Mick Schumacher on the apex of the last corner. The session was restarted very quickly and with 5 minutes to go the following drivers had to improve to make it into Q2: Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), MIck Schumacher (Haas) and NIkita Mazepin (Haas).

Both Mercedes drivers gone out for a last lap to try and beat their quickest lap time. Hamilton improved 0.4s to 1:22.845 min. Verstappen stayed in the pits and Bottas moved up to P2. Vettel improved enough to make it into Q2 and pushed Williams driver George Russell out.

Q2

Max Verstappen with Lewis Hamilton in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

In Q2 al lot of teams choose to started on the 'yellow' medium tyres. The F1 title protagonists Hamilton and Verstappen were the fastest after the first run. Hamilton recorded a 1:23.185 min, while Verstappen was only +0.004s slower on P2. Bottas was on P3  on only +0.061s. Carlos Sainz went even faster than Hamilton in the Ferrari, but used a set of soft tyres for it. There was only 0.577s between P1 and P10 now.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the dropzone were: Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).

The drivers who will start the race on medium tyres are Hamilton, Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda. All other drivers will start on softs. Ricciardo was the only driver in the dropzone who improved enough to make it to Q3. Alonso was the one he eliminated. Ricciardo was just starting his lap when Alonso came close behind him and was compromised by Ricciardo's late acceleration.

Q3
The battle for pole was kicked off by Red Bull with Perez in front of Verstappen. who was in front of Hamilton in the first run. Verstappen's first run was a 1:22.109 min. Hamilton was 2nd but +0.551s slower. Perez was 3rd quickest on +0.859s.

In the second run both Mercedes drivers went out as first, but could not improve. Verstappen did improve but aborted his lap when he heard that Hamilton didn't make it. Norris scored a brilliant P3 for McLaren.

Qualifying Times 2021 Saudi Arabian GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:23.3221:22.8001:22.10919
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:22.8451:23.1451:22.48019
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:23.5531:23.2561:22.93120
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:23.3501:23.1351:22.94724
555Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:23.6241:23.1741:22.99222
677Valtteri BottasMercedes1:23.1171:23.2461:23.03620
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:23.4671:23.2021:23.12223
822Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:23.4281:23.4041:23.22022
931Esteban OconAlpine1:23.7641:23.4201:23.38920
103Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:23.8291:23.4481:23.40919
1114Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:23.8461:23.46012
1210Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:23.4891:24.04316
1318Lance StrollAston Martin1:24.0611:24.06617
1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:24.1181:24.25117
155Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:24.22518
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:24.3388
1763George RussellWilliams1:24.4237
187Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:24.7798
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:24.9069
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:25.6859

    Bottas 6th. Really. So much for him saying he would help Lewis and MB. Unfortunately, I'm away for the weekend, so I can't watch any of the F1. I'm just hoping it's a clean race and may the best man win

    So a brief summary. Mercs on hards and mediums are superior again. Max flat spotted his mediums in Q2 so had to switch to softs to start the race. Q3 the Bulls reduced rear wing downforce on Max's car and set up Perez for the tow in the second sector run, which put Max on pole. Merc was also thinking of setting up a tow, but Lewis declined. Hmm. He produced the fastest first sector time in Q3. So just like Jeddah, that Merc is setup to maximize race pace. Bring it on!!!!!!!!

