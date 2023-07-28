Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: wet/dry 19°C

Tarmac: wet/dry 25°C

Humidity : 91%

Wind : 5 km/h W

Pressure: 962 mbar

Q1 Session report

The qualifying session for the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix kicked off with drama and excitement as the drivers battled challenging conditions on the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. With changing weather and a drying track, it was a test of skill and strategy for the teams.

One of the notable incidents occurred when Alexander Albon ran wide at Turn 8 during his flying effort, which cost him a chance to improve late on. Additionally, there was an incident involving cars 10 (Pierre Gasly) and 23 (Alexander Albon) at Turn 9, resulting in an impediment noted by the officials.

A few drivers faced unfortunate circumstances that led to their elimination in Q1. Daniel Ricciardo from AlphaTauri drifted wide at Raidillon, losing a crucial lap time that would have allowed him to progress to Q2. Nico Hulkenberg, driving for Haas F1 Team, was also out through no fault of his own, as he encountered delays in the pits due to a hydraulics problem. Meanwhile, Albon's flying lap came too early before the track had fully ramped up.

As the clock ticked down in the final minutes of Q1, the pressure mounted for some drivers to set competitive lap times. Hulkenberg found himself in a challenging position as he was only at Turn 10 with traffic ahead, making it difficult to complete a flying lap in time. Eventually, Hulkenberg and Albon were unable to improve their times and were among the drivers eliminated in Q1.

Meanwhile, the track conditions continued to improve rapidly, making it crucial for drivers to time their laps correctly. Max Verstappen showcased his prowess and went top on the timesheets, closely followed by Oscar Piastri, who impressively secured the second position.

Esteban Ocon from Alpine encountered an incident with cars 1 (Max Verstappen) and 23 (Alexander Albon) at Turn 18, resulting in another impediment being noted by the officials.

As the session unfolded, drivers had to contend with the challenge of tire choices. The track was drying, and the teams needed to decide whether to opt for intermediate or slick tires. A precautionary gearbox change for Callum Ilott (Sargeant) of Williams added to the suspense, but the team hoped to get him back on track during Q1.

In a surprising twist, George Russell from Mercedes set an impressive time, going top on the timesheets. However, with the ever-changing weather and the length of the track, tire choice and timing became critical factors in this thrilling qualifying session.

Aside from the on-track action, there were some significant developments in the paddock. Pat Fry was announced as the new Chief Technical Officer for Williams, adding a fresh perspective to the team. At Alpine, Otmar Szafnauer and Alan Permane were set to leave at the end of the weekend, with Bruno Famin stepping in as the Interim Team Principal from the next race.

Q2 Session report

The second qualifying session for the 2023 Belgian F1 Grand Prix proved to be a nail-biting affair, with some unexpected twists and turns. Max Verstappen, who has been in blistering form this season, found himself in a precarious position in Q2. The Red Bull driver had a lap time deleted and struggled on his second attempt, ultimately securing only the tenth position on the grid. Verstappen can count himself lucky to have made it into the top 10.

As the session unfolded, it was Oscar Piastri who stole the show, impressively claiming the top spot in Q2, nearly two tenths ahead of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. However, it wasn't smooth sailing for everyone. Several drivers faced elimination in Q2, including Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, and Esteban Ocon.

Fernando Alonso managed to secure the fifth position, just behind his teammate Sergio Perez. This performance provided some relief for Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll, who found themselves in precarious positions at one point during the session. George Russell secured the seventh spot, while Sainz's strong performance saw him in second place. However, Leclerc's improvement in the final moments of Q2 knocked Verstappen down to P10.

In the hunt for a top 10 spot, only Pierre Gasly was on a lap, and he settled for 12th place. The final moments of the session were filled with tension as drivers fought to improve their positions. Yuki Tsunoda, impressively, managed to go top, adding an element of intrigue to the results.

However, the excitement escalated further when Piastri lost crucial time in the final sector on his last lap, allowing Sergio Perez to claim the top spot. Lando Norris also put in a stunning performance to secure the fastest time from Russell. Verstappen attempted another lap just before the flag came out but couldn't improve his position, ending up in ninth place. Ultimately, the top spot changed hands multiple times as the track conditions improved.

There were some notable incidents during the session. Esteban Ocon had a heart-stopping moment when he slid wide and hit the wall side-on, resulting in front-wing damage. Additionally, a collision between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, rejoining the track unsafely, was noted and will be investigated by the FIA stewards.

Q3 Session report

In a nail-biting Qualifying 3 (Q3) session at the 2023 Belgian F1 Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc emerged as the pole-sitter, delivering a stunning performance for Scuderia Ferrari. The session was marked by unpredictable weather conditions and a grid penalty for Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, shaking up the starting positions for Sunday's race.

The Q3 session commenced with drivers battling tricky track conditions due to the earlier rain showers. Leclerc showcased his mastery of the circuit, setting the pace with a blazing time of 1m 46.988s, signaling his intentions to secure pole position. Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri of McLaren tried their best but fell short, settling for third and fourth places, respectively. Lando Norris of McLaren rounded up the top five with a fourth-place finish.

As the final minutes approached, tension escalated as the clock counted down. Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, and George Russell of Mercedes were caught in a race against time, rushing back to the pits for fresh rubber. Meanwhile, a major revelation came from the FIA, confirming Max Verstappen's five-place grid penalty, dashing his hopes of starting on pole.

With just six minutes left, the battle for pole intensified. Norris, Piastri, and Verstappen fought for the top spot, but it was Charles Leclerc who emerged victorious with a stunning lap. The Ferrari driver pushed ahead of Verstappen by 0.128s, claiming the coveted pole position. Carlos Sainz demonstrated Ferrari's strength, securing third place on the grid.

The Mercedes team faced a challenging session, with Lewis Hamilton in eighth place and George Russell in tenth. Fernando Alonso showcased impressive pace for Aston Martin but couldn't match the frontrunners' speed, finishing fifth.

As the sun finally peeked through the clouds, the track conditions improved, allowing DRS to be enabled. This development could potentially play a vital role in Sunday's race, introducing more overtaking opportunities.

Sunday's grid will present an exciting mix of talent, with Charles Leclerc at the forefront. His impressive performance in the Q3 session has set the stage for a thrilling Belgian Grand Prix. As fans eagerly anticipate the race, the question remains: who will emerge victorious at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit?

The quickest sector times in Q3 were:

31.204 sec. by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB19 45.697 sec. by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB19 29.246 sec. by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W13

Last years pole position time was a 1:43.665 min, driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull on a dry track.

Qualifying Times 2023 Belgian GP

