2023 British Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

2023 British F1 Grand Prix Results & Report
Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit
Weather: dry 21°C
Tarmac: dry 29°C
Humidity: 55%
Wind: 4 km/h S
Pressure: 1001 Mbar
Max Verstappen scored his 43rd win today. The Dutch driver won the British F1 GP for the very first time. It was his eight race win of the 2022 season. The Ferrari driver started from pole and drove to the finish with a great result. It was the 102nd race win for Red Bull Racing.
2023 British F1 GP Race Report
Lando Norris started the race in second place but quickly seized the lead, overtaking Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing. The crowd erupted in cheers as Norris showcased his exceptional skill and determination, defending his position against Verstappen's relentless pursuit.
The race got off to an eventful start as Lewis Hamilton, starting in P3, ran off the track at Turn 3 and dropped to ninth place. Meanwhile, Norris capitalized on Verstappen's slow start and wasted no time in taking the lead. The British driver's electrifying performance thrilled the home fans, who witnessed an intense battle between Norris and Verstappen throughout the race.
Verstappen, the current championship leader, fought back and managed to overtake Norris on lap five. However, Norris remained undeterred and launched a counterattack, eventually regaining the lead and maintaining his position until the checkered flag. The victory marked a major milestone for Norris, who demonstrated his exceptional talent and cemented his place among the top drivers in Formula 1.
Behind Norris and Verstappen, Australian driver Oscar Piastri secured an impressive third-place finish, rounding out the podium for McLaren. Piastri showcased his potential with a strong performance, holding off the chasing pack and securing a well-deserved podium position.
The British Grand Prix also witnessed several noteworthy moments and incidents. Hamilton, despite his early setback, fought his way back through the field to finish in a respectable seventh place. However, his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, faced a challenging race, starting from the back of the grid after a disqualification in qualifying.
There were also intense battles throughout the midfield, with drivers such as Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, and George Russell vying for crucial championship points. Lance Stroll received a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Gasly, further adding to the drama of the race.
The weather played a role in the proceedings, with intermittent rain and gusty winds adding an additional challenge for the drivers. Despite the uncertain conditions, Norris and his McLaren team showcased exceptional racecraft and strategic decision-making to secure their first podium in a long time.
The British Grand Prix proved to be a captivating and memorable race, with Verstappen delivering a sensational performance to claim the top step of the podium again! Norris came second and the young British driver's podium delighted the passionate home crowd, showcasing the talent and potential that makes him a rising star in Formula 1. As the championship battle intensifies, fans eagerly anticipate the next thrilling race on the F1 calendar
Classification 2023 British GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:25:16.938
|52
|1
|26
|2
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|52
|2
|18
|3
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|52
|7
|15
|4
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|52
|3
|12
|5
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|52
|6
|10
|6
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|52
|15
|8
|7
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|52
|9
|6
|8
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0 laps
|52
|8
|4
|9
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|52
|4
|2
|10
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|52
|5
|1
|11
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|52
|12
|0
|12
|2
| Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+0 laps
|52
|14
|0
|13
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|52
|20
|0
|14
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|+0 laps
|52
|11
|0
|15
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|52
|16
|0
|16
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|52
|17
|0
|17
|21
| Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|52
|18
|0
|DNF
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|Collision
|46
|10
|0
|DNF
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Power Unit
|31
|19
|0
|DNF
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Technical
|9
|13
|0
Fastest lap: by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB19 (#1)
Piastri got unlucky with the SC timing, & the compound choice for Norris ultimately didn’t cost him P2.
On the other hand, hard for Sainz definitely cost him dearly.
Perez didn’t claw back positions as much as I thought based on the Austrian GP.
What was Stroll thinking, though? He just rammed into Gasly by cutting the corner, even though he should simply backed off at that moment to fight back a little later.
Rightful penalty even if that doesn’t make a difference for Gasly.
Should've
Methinks that had the race been 2 laps longer, Oscar would have taken third place considering Hamilton's tyres were shot! The SC timing certainly cost Oscar.
Took a while to warm up , but then a good race , some lucky, some unlucky with SC, the ret we all saw how the race went , so nothing needed
But I will , lol when Lucy was interviewed even though shed finished 3rd , she sounded very down, or neutral, which i found a bit odd, and King G , he was more upbeat but not once did he reference Lala, which again was odd? Has she been told shes out ?
STROLL qui a le culot de dire que Gasly ne lui a pas laissé assez de place...est-il conscient que l'on voit les images et qu'il est sanctionné pour cela ? Stroll, Ocon, Sainz, Perez, Verstappen (surtout les 2 premières années), ce sont les membres du club de la mauvaise foi. Jamais de leur faute, toujours en mode mensonge, Ocon, lorsqu'on lui dit qu'il a slalomé devant un autre pilote, il sourit et il en est fier.... Ocon, pilote français, ça fait mal à l'image de la team Alpine... Je préfère le club des honnêtes : Leclerc, Gasly, Russel, Norris, Albon. Dernier point : je trouve que Gasly est plus performant qu’Ocon, mais moins bien traité par son Team. A quoi joue Alpine ? Stratégie systématiquement en la défaveur de Gasly. Ex. Ce dimanche, avant la SC Gasly est P8, après, Gasly est P12 ! Bravo Alpine...
Even translated im not sure what you mean
Based on the cars everyone had to work with, I'd slot Max in at 5th.
Behind the RB/VER show a pretty damned good race. Hats off to the Brits.....teams, drivers AND fans for once again showing the world why GB is the motherland of racing. To borrow from Croft the drone.....'BRILLIANT'.
Can't believe Ferrari's choices again this race. Why would you pit Leclerc who isn't even in the pit windows yet for his mediums, while your rival behind is still on softs! And return to the track on a compound that's even slower, while you know this race has a 90% safety car chance and also has a threat of rain in the air.
You on the sherbet Leopold? Can’t believe none of the above noticed, they obviously don’t read your reports, or is it me?
LOL
Blo , spot on. I read the report amd thought that must have been wishful thinking for Norris winning.
Leopold is just seeing if you are paying attention!
Or is it the results of the 2024 British Grand Prix from his crystal ball? And now we know that Max will be going to Ferrari, Valtteri is going back to Mercedes, so George must be going to RB!
However, it is really great to have McLaren back where they belong, at the sharp end of the field. Let's hope it wasn't track specific.
Didn't he win?
Delivery for Leopold a crate of Grolsch to celebrate
If the safety car hadn’t come out Norris would have been behind Piastri after pitting. Lando will be the number 2 driver by the end of 2024 if not sooner.