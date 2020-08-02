2020 British Grand Prix Results

2020 British Grand Prix Results: F1 GP Race Winner & Report

F1 Race Event: British Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, British GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton

Weather: dry  21°C
Tarmac: dry  42.8°C
Humidity : 43.6%
Wind : 3.0 m/s NW
Pressure: 998.6 bar

Lewis Hamilton could just win the 2020 British F1 GP today. He started from pole and won his 87th F1 race at Silverstone. It was the 105th victory for Mercedes and Hamilton's second 3rd win in a row of the 2020 season.

Nico Hulkenberg who was called on Wednesday to replace Sergio Perez, who was tested positive on COVID-19, had a rough moment when his car could not be fixed on time before the start of the race. The Racing Point had a power unit problem.


The start was clean all cars got away without incidents. There was some pushing and shoving and on the end of the first lap Alexander Albon collided with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen. The Red Bull driver hit the right rear tyre of Magnussen with his left front tyre. The Danish driver crashed into to barrier and had to retire. Albon was able to go on. The crash caused a safety car period and Albon received a 5 seconds time penalty.

A few lap after the safety car period ended, the Thai driver went in on lap 6 to switch from his medium tyres to new hard compound tyres.

Daniil Kvyat who started from P19 in the AlphaTauri spun off on lap 13 in Becketts corner because his rear right tyre blew-up. Kvyat had made up 7 places and drive on P12 behind his team mate Pierre Gasly. He hit the barrier head-on and the AT01 was totally demolished by the collision. Fortunately the current safety standards are very high in F1 and the Russian driver could walk away disappointed on his own.

Almost everybody rushed into the pits to get as set of fresh hard tyres. Only Romain Grosjean was the only driver who stayed out and moved up to P5 in the Haas At the end of lap 18 the race was on again.

Because of the very competitive midfield a lot of battles developed to get into the points. Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel had a very bad weekend and was even struggling to get into the points.

In lap 50 disaster struck for Valtteri Bottas when he got a left front puncture. He limped back to the pits to return to the track on P12. One lap later Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton had the same problem. Hamilton even finished the race as raceleader with a flat tyre!

 

British F1 GP Results
Classification 2020 British GP

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:15:47.91752
1
25
233Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps52
3
19
316Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps52
4
15
43Australia Daniel Ricciardo
France Renault+0 laps52
8
12
54United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps52
5
10
631France Esteban Ocon
France Renault+0 laps52
9
8
710France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps52
11
6
823Thailand Alexander Albon
Austria Red Bull+0 laps52
12
4
918Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Racing Point+0 laps52
6
2
105Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari+0 laps52
10
1
1177Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps52
2
0
1263United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps52
20
0
1355Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps52
7
0
1499Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps52
15
0
156Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps52
18
0
168France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas+0 laps52
17
0
177Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap51
5
0
Ret26Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy AlphaTauriSpun off12
19
0
Ret20Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States HaasCollision damage0
14
0
DNS27Germany Nico Hülkenberg
United Kingdom Racing PointPower unit0
13
0

Notes:

Fastest lap: ? min by Max Verstappen, 1:27.097 min in lap 52

