Zhou Admits F1 Return Chances Are 'Not Very High'

Guanyu Zhou still wants a race seat. He is also realistic about how few are left.

Guanyu Zhou has acknowledged he is only an outside contender for a Cadillac race seat as speculation continues over Valtteri Bottas' future.

Can Zhou get a Cadillac seat for 2027?

The Chinese driver has been part of Cadillac's reserve structure and retains Ferrari links, but admitted his chances of returning to the grid are limited.

"My chances of getting a seat next year aren't very high, as there aren't many places available, but we're continuing to explore all the opportunities," he said.

Why does Zhou feel he has unfinished business in F1?

The former Sauber driver said he still feels he has unfinished business in Formula 1 after a difficult 2024 season.

"I still feel like I haven't gone all the way," said the 27-year-old.

Would Zhou race in another championship?

But if an F1 opportunity does not emerge, Zhou says he is ready to look elsewhere rather than remain on the sidelines.

"If I see that my chances in Formula 1 are becoming too slim, I'll be open to other championships," he said.

"I'm a driver, I want to fight. I think I can succeed in other categories, and I want to rediscover the taste of victory."

"Even so, the priority remains a seat in F1, if one becomes available."

Fast Facts: Guanyu Zhou Driver Guanyu Zhou, 27 Role Cadillac reserve Last full season 2024, Sauber 2027 chances "Not very high" Fallback Other championships

Related: Perez Backs Bottas: 'Not My Decision' on Cadillac 2027 Seat

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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