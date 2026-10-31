He joined before the team had even reached Formula 1. Now, 601 races later, Beat Zehnder is going home.

Beat Zehnder will leave Audi's Formula 1 operation at the end of 2026, bringing to an end an extraordinary 39-year spell with the Hinwil team.

Who is Beat Zehnder?

Zehnder joined Peter Sauber's operation in 1988, five years before the team entered Formula 1, and remained through the Sauber, BMW Sauber, Alfa Romeo and now Audi eras.

He was part of Sauber's successful sportscar programme before becoming team manager in Formula 1 from 1994, later moving into management and heritage roles.

Why is Zehnder leaving Audi?

Audi confirmed that the 60-year-old will depart at the end of December as part of a restructuring ahead of 2027.

Zehnder told Blick the decision also reflects a desire to slow down.

"I finally want to take better care of my wife Nadine," he said.

"Yes, I've been travelling for almost too long, and the job consumes you in Formula 1."

How many F1 races has Zehnder done?

He leaves with 601 consecutive Formula 1 races to his name.

Audi said Zehnder had been "a mentor to hundreds of team members and drivers" during his time at Hinwil.

Fast Facts: Beat Zehnder Name Beat Zehnder, 60 Joined 1988 F1 races 601 in a row Leaves End of December 2026 Eras Sauber, BMW, Alfa, Audi

Related: Wheatley's New Chapter at Sauber: Closing the Zehnder Era

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics