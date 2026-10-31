Zehnder Leaves Audi After 39 Years and 601 Straight Races
He joined before the team had even reached Formula 1. Now, 601 races later, Beat Zehnder is going home.
Beat Zehnder will leave Audi's Formula 1 operation at the end of 2026, bringing to an end an extraordinary 39-year spell with the Hinwil team.
Who is Beat Zehnder?
Zehnder joined Peter Sauber's operation in 1988, five years before the team entered Formula 1, and remained through the Sauber, BMW Sauber, Alfa Romeo and now Audi eras.
He was part of Sauber's successful sportscar programme before becoming team manager in Formula 1 from 1994, later moving into management and heritage roles.
Why is Zehnder leaving Audi?
Audi confirmed that the 60-year-old will depart at the end of December as part of a restructuring ahead of 2027.
Zehnder told Blick the decision also reflects a desire to slow down.
"I finally want to take better care of my wife Nadine," he said.
"Yes, I've been travelling for almost too long, and the job consumes you in Formula 1."
How many F1 races has Zehnder done?
He leaves with 601 consecutive Formula 1 races to his name.
Audi said Zehnder had been "a mentor to hundreds of team members and drivers" during his time at Hinwil.
Related: Wheatley's New Chapter at Sauber: Closing the Zehnder Era
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I thought he was supposed to leave after the 2024 season.