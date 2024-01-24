Zanzibar Grand Prix: A Leap Forward with Signed Development Area Agreement

Jan.24 - The Zanzibar Circuit East of Africa initiative marks a significant milestone with the recent area allocation agreement, featuring the involvement of ex-F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella who expresses optimism about the project’s progress.

Rapid advancements are unfolding in the Zanzibar Circuit East of Africa project, spearheaded by Zanzibar Circuit East of Africa Ltd. Following a resolution in September 2022 by the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), a pivotal agreement has been finalized, detailing the designated area for the construction of the first-ever circuit in the African region for both cars and motorcycles.

The Momentum Builds

Step by step, East Africa's inaugural circuit is taking shape. Following the initial announcement, a new phase of acceleration has emerged. On November 28, 2023, an agreement was reached between the shareholders and ZIPA's Executive Director for a 2.5 km² area in the southwest of the island. This significant development reinforces the commitment to bringing this ambitious project to fruition. Attending the signing ceremony were Cristian Bortolato, the project's founder and leader, COO Enrico Sartini, and notably, former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella, who is overseeing the track's technical aspects. Also present were Toufiq Salim Turky, a member of the Zanzibar parliament, Abdhalla Salim Turky as government relations supervisors, and Shariff Ali Shariff, ZIPA's General Director.

Next Steps

Bortolato shares his enthusiasm: “We aim to maintain this momentum. Upcoming phases include unveiling the project at our partner Ycona Luxury Resort in Spring 2025, in the presence of Zanzibar's President Honorable Hussein Mwinyi, followed by the groundbreaking ceremony by September 2025. We anticipate inaugurating the first section of the circuit by the end of 2027.” He adds, “For the design, we are in talks with a renowned, dynamic Italian studio and have initiated a collaboration with IDNTT, a European Content Factory, for developing our communication and marketing strategy.”

Fisichella also expresses his positive outlook: “I’m optimistic and pleased with our progress so far. We are in discussions with several motorsport championship organizers who are showing great interest in our initiative.”

While specifics of the circuit remain under wraps, rumors suggest a versatile 8 km track, potentially divisible into two or three sections to accommodate different racing categories, ranging from technical to high-speed layouts.

The Project and Its Benefits for Zanzibar

Thus completes the second phase of the action plan. With the area now allocated, a crucial step has been taken, enabling the activation of necessary funding for the project's further development and business plans.

COO Enrico Sartini adds, “The location was specifically chosen for its geographical advantages, not only facilitating a circuit development that meets modern industry standards but also paving the way for commercial and tourist facilities. Our goal is to create all the necessary conditions to attract the interest of the FIA and compete to host East Africa's first official F1 Grand Prix in the future.” Zanzibar is gearing up, ready to accelerate its pace and achieve a historic milestone in the racing world.

