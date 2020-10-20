Zandvoort not confirming leaked 2021 calendar

Oct.20 - The promoter of the Dutch F1 GP has played down reports suggesting Zandvoort has been assigned a firm date on the Formula 1 calendar for 2021.

The venue's highly anticipated return to the sport was a victim of the corona crisis, but now specialist publications are claiming the Zandvoort race will take place on May 2 next year.

A leaked 2021 calendar lists Bahrain as the season opener, with Melbourne - currently locked down by the government - relegated to October.

There are 22 races scheduled overall, with Vietnam returning in 2021 and Saudi Arabia joining the calendar for the first time.

However, the Dutch F1 GP promoter would not confirm Zandvoort's reported May 2 race date.

"Formula One Management will publish the Formula 1 calendar sometime in November," a spokesman told De Limburger newspaper.

"Whatever (calendar) is going around at the moment is not known to us."

Meanwhile, McLaren boss Andreas Seidl says he hopes Formula 1 will not expand the calendar to as many as 25 grands prix in future if the weekend format is shortened to two days.

"Two days doesn't affect how many races we can do," he insisted. "The problem for me is how many days you are away from home, and that (25 races) is not sustainable for our team members.

"But I am sure that there will be further discussions between all the parties as to what the right path looks like."

