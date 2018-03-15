F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Zandvoort boss plays down F1 chances

F1 News

Zandvoort boss plays down F1 chances

Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing fans in the fan area
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing fans in the fan area

Mar.15 - Zandvoort owner Bernhard van Oranje has admitted that a Dutch grand prix at the circuit is unlikely.

In recent months, reports have suggested The Netherlands could be vying to return to the F1 calendar, potentially at Zandvoort or Assen.

But Zandvoort owner van Oranje told the Dutch publication Formule 1: "We are talking to Liberty Media, but the chance that it succeeds is not that great.

"Many countries are willing to pay any price for formula one. The fee to Liberty Media alone is around $20 million, which no circuit produces with ticket sales.

"So there must also be money from investors and that is what we are doing now.

"Liberty has said that they want classic European races, but at the same time it makes little sense to have so many races in Europe.

"New markets like Mexico are more interesting to them," van Oranje added.

"For me as a promoter it's a difficult story, but as long as there is a chance, we will continue."

He also played down the fact that FIA chief Charlie Whiting recently inspected Assen.

"Whiting has also been to us, so it doesn't mean anything," said the Zandvoort chief.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Australian flag Australia '1822% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now