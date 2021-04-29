Zanardi's son says his father is gradually getting better

Apr.29 - Alex Zanardi is "conscious" and "gradually getting better", his son Niccolo has told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Little has been reported about the condition of the former Formula 1 and Indy driver after his collision with a truck during a hand-cycling race some ten months ago.

Zanardi, 54, suffered head and facial injuries, but his 22-year-old son Niccolo now reveals: "Dad has been conscious for a long time - for several months.

"His condition is gradually getting better, step by step. But we understand that he has a long way to go, which will take a long time.

"So far, no one can tell us which functions will be restored," Niccolo Zanardi added. "Yes, he is recovering, but we have a long way to go. We are surrounding him with support and love."

