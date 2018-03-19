F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Wurz: F1 cars can speed up with Halo

F1 News

Wurz: F1 cars can speed up with Halo

Sebastian Vettel driving his Ferrari SF16-H at a wet Monaco
Sebastian Vettel driving his Ferrari SF16-H at a wet Monaco

Mar.19 - F1 can speed up now that the controversial 'Halo' safety feature is attached to the cars.

That is the view of Alex Wurz, the president of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.

Like many, the Austrian admits that Halo is not appealing "visually".

But he backs the move to make it mandatory.

"It's not possible with today's society and legal situation for a body like the FIA to ignore safety developments just because some don't like it aesthetically," he told Der Standard newspaper.

"Society has changed and a global industry must do everything humanly possible to prevent people from getting hurt or killed."

And the former F1 driver thinks it is possible unhappy fans will quickly forget about Halo anyway.

"If the sport is really exciting on the track, with several winners and a close field, 99.9pc of the spectators won't care if there's a Halo or not," said Wurz.

He said that with Halo on the cars, F1 and the FIA can also push the throttle on making the cars even more spectacular.

"If we make sure the cars are safe, in the future we can fly through Monaco at 400 or 450kph, and not need a red flag when it rains," said Wurz.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Australian flag Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now