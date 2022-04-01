Would Porsche deal be logical for Red Bull Racing?

Apr.1 - Dr Helmut Marko says it's only "logical" that Porsche is interested in teaming up with Red Bull in Formula 1.

A meeting of Volkswagen's supervisory board, including the German luxury brands Porsche and Audi, is set to discuss a potential entry into Formula 1 for 2026.

That meeting is scheduled for April 5, with a source saying: "We hope to be able to communicate our intention to enter F1 at that time."

Rumours and reports suggest the decision will be a EUR 500 million tie-up with McLaren for Audi, and a works Porsche engine deal for Red Bull Racing.

"It's logical that we're the most attractive partner for a manufacturer," said Marko, whose Red Bull team now runs its own Red Bull Powertrains project according to the basic structure of the former works Honda alliance.

"Max Verstappen is quite clearly an important piece in this chess game," the 78-year-old Austrian told formel1.de.

Marko admits that "talks are going on in all directions".

"A number 1 place in the constellation would be nice, but we are still miles away from that," he insisted.

"But would I like to see Max in a Red Bull car with a Porsche logo? If I say 'yes' then you will think that we've already made some kind of a deal."

